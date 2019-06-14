Transat A T : 2019-06-14 — Air Transat wins Flèches d'or for Best Customer Experience for a second consecutive year

Montreal, June 14, 2019 ― Air Transat is very pleased to have been recognized for a second year in a row at the annual Flèches d'or gala of the Association marketing Québec (AMQ), where it won the prize for Best Customer Experience in the travel e-commerce category.

'As the world's best leisure airline, Air Transat cares deeply about its customers' experience throughout their journey with us, from the moment they begin researching their next holiday destination right up until their return home' says Annick Guérard, Chief Operating Officer, Transat. 'We want to inspire our customers, guide them and stay by their side through every step of their trip. And for a growing number of them, that means an inspiring and user-friendly website, which stood out once again this year with Quebec consumers as the leader among key tourism industry players.'

Air Transat and the four other companies in the running in the same category were nominated after market research firm CROP, in association with the AMQ, polled 2,000 Quebecers. There are many evaluation criteria, including price competitiveness, after-sales service, product value, ease of finding information online and placing an order, image projected by company in the marketplace and quality of communication with customers.

For more than 30 years, the annual Flèches d'or gala has recognized companies for outstanding achievement in relationship marketing.

About Air Transat

Air Transat is Canada's number one leisure airline. It flies to some 60 international destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe, offers domestic and connecting flights within Canada, and carries some 5 million passengers every year. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and offering vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel. Transat was awarded Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its commitment to sustainable development. Based in Montreal, it has 5,000 employees.

