Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Transat A T : 2019-06-14 — Air Transat wins Flèches d'or for Best Customer Experience for a second consecutive year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 01:34pm EDT

Montreal, June 14, 2019Air Transat is very pleased to have been recognized for a second year in a row at the annual Flèches d'or gala of the Association marketing Québec (AMQ), where it won the prize for Best Customer Experience in the travel e-commerce category.

'As the world's best leisure airline, Air Transat cares deeply about its customers' experience throughout their journey with us, from the moment they begin researching their next holiday destination right up until their return home' says Annick Guérard, Chief Operating Officer, Transat. 'We want to inspire our customers, guide them and stay by their side through every step of their trip. And for a growing number of them, that means an inspiring and user-friendly website, which stood out once again this year with Quebec consumers as the leader among key tourism industry players.'

Air Transat and the four other companies in the running in the same category were nominated after market research firm CROP, in association with the AMQ, polled 2,000 Quebecers. There are many evaluation criteria, including price competitiveness, after-sales service, product value, ease of finding information online and placing an order, image projected by company in the marketplace and quality of communication with customers.

For more than 30 years, the annual Flèches d'or gala has recognized companies for outstanding achievement in relationship marketing.

About Air Transat

Air Transat is Canada's number one leisure airline. It flies to some 60 international destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe, offers domestic and connecting flights within Canada, and carries some 5 million passengers every year. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and offering vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel. Transat was awarded Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its commitment to sustainable development. Based in Montreal, it has 5,000 employees.

Recent distinctions and awards

  • Named World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards
  • Voted Best Tour Operator at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media
  • Voted Best Airline and Best Tour Operator at the Trophées Uni-Vers awards organized by the Association des Agents de Voyages du Québec
  • Ranked among Canada's Best Employers and first among airlines on Forbes magazine's list

Information: Marie-Annick Lalande, Advisor, Public Relations and Marketing, Transat - 514 987-1616, ext.4076 - Marieannick.lalande@transat.com

Disclaimer

Transat A.T. Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 17:33:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:40pDish execs met with DOJ, FCC on T-Mobile, Sprint merger
RE
02:40pRIVERVIEW BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02:39pMACY'S : Annual report of employee stock purchase, savings and similar plans
PU
02:39pCARNIVAL : New Authentic Asian Concept ‘Lucky Bowl' Debuts on Newly Renovated Carnival Sunrise
PU
02:37pMAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:35pFormer Chairman and CEO "Pete" Petit Highlights Flaws in Revenue Recognition Allegations
BU
02:35pOLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Ol to become a partner of "pelé academia"
AN
02:34pCERENIS THERAPEUTICS : announces the success of a capital increase for the benefit of persons belonging to specific categories
PU
02:32pBroadcom Guidance Weighs on Semiconductor ETFs
DJ
02:31pSunon Honors Digi-Key with 2018 Distributor of the Year Award
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB : SCANDIC HOTELS : to open new hotel in Copenhagen
2NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
3INTESA SANPAOLO : INTESA SANPAOLO: filing notice
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW to float 10% of truck unit, seeks to raise 1.9 billion euros
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Europol highlights Russian money as biggest laundering threat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About