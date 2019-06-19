Log in
Transat A T : 2019-06-19 — Departure of Nathalie Boyer, who has accepted a new challenge. Louise Fecteau appointed General Manager of TDC and Karine Gagnon Commercial Director, Quebec, of Transat

06/19/2019 | 04:04pm EDT

Montreal, June 19, 2018 - Transat is pleased to announce the appointments of Louise Fecteau as General Manager of Transat Distribution Canada (TDC), and of Karine Gagnon as Commercial Director for Transat's Quebec region. These changes follow the departure of Nathalie Boyer, who has accepted a senior executive role outside the travel industry. Nathalie will leave the company this July 31.

Currently Commercial Director for the Quebec region, Louise Fecteau has more than 25 years of experience in the travel industry and extensive knowledge of agency operations. 'Louise is one of the most respected figures in our industry, with proven leadership qualities,' said TDC President and Transat Chief Distribution Officer Joseph Adamo. 'I am certain that she will brilliantly guide the TDC network in the years to come and that everyone in our industry will applaud her appointment.' Louise will assume her new role this August 1.

Karine Gagnon, currently Transat's Manager, Product and Destination Services, will replace Louise Fecteau and report to Joseph Adamo. 'Karine is ideally suited to take on this new challenge,' Joseph Adamo continued. 'Before joining Transat in December 2014, Karine had already acquired extensive sales and marketing experience in the travel industry with different tour operators and hotel chains.' Karine's appointment also takes effect August 1.

'I also want to thank Nathalie sincerely for her outstanding contribution and her many achievements. From her earliest days working for Consultours, to her stint working in France, to the last two years at the helm of TDC, Nathalie has made a remarkable contribution to our success. I want to wish her every possible success in her new duties and for her entire career,' Joseph Adamo added.

About Transat

Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands to some 60 destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 12 years, and was awarded Travelife certification in 2018. Based in Montreal, the company has 5,000 employees (TSX: TRZ).

Information: Odette Trottier, Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs - Odette.trottier@transat.com - 514 908-8891

Disclaimer

Transat A.T. Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 20:03:02 UTC
