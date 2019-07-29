Transat A T : 2019-07-29 — TDC bolsters customer experience with new technology and travel content from Amadeus

Montreal, July 29, 2019 - Today's travellers are more savvy than ever. They want to discover new places in ways that are customized to their preferences. For tour operators who want to deliver unique customer experiences, access to a wide range of travel content and to advanced technology is critical.

Today, Transat Distribution Canada (TDC), the country's largest full-service agency network, is announcing an agreement with global travel technology leader Amadeus. This agreement expands TDC's access to more global travel content from Amadeus's vast content offering to deliver an even wider range of travel experiences to TDC customers. Additionally, TDC will continue to evolve and grow its business with advanced technology focused on improving operational efficiency and enhancing the customer experience.

'There is an ever-growing need for extensive travel content which is accessible to our travel professionals in real time,' said Nathalie Boyer, General Manager, TDC. 'For this reason, we are excited to leverage Amadeus technology and take full advantage of their innovative and forward-thinking solutions that will elevate our customers' experience while protecting our bottom line. Every day we strive to surpass our traveller expectations and believe that partnering with Amadeus will allow us to do just that in the most efficient way possible.'

'Travel and tourism have never been more dynamic. TDC is an example of a travel network that can gain the full benefit of Amadeus's global content and technology offerings,' said Flavio Mesquita, Senior Vice President, Retail Travel Agencies, Americas, Amadeus. 'We see a bright future with TDC in helping them deliver unique traveller experiences with technology capabilities that will futureproof their business for many years to come.'

Amadeus travel content includes 440 full service and low cost airlines, 770,000 unique hotel properties, 90 rail operators, 43 car rental companies and transfer providers, 34 insurance providers and 20 cruise and ferry lines.

About Amadeus

Travel powers progress. Amadeus powers travel. Amadeus' solutions connect travelers to the journeys they want through travel agents, search engines, tour operators, airlines, airports, hotels, cars and railways.

We have developed our technology in partnership with the travel industry for over 30 years. We combine a deep understanding of how people travel with the ability to design and deliver the most complex, trusted, critical systems our customers need. We help connect over 1.6 billion people a year to local travel providers in over 190 countries.

We are one company, with 19,000 employees across 70 offices. We have a global mindset and a local presence wherever our customers need us.

Our purpose is to shape the future of travel. We are passionate in our pursuit of better technology that makes better journeys.

Amadeus is an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC.

To find out more about Amadeus, visit www.amadeus.com.

About Transat Distribution Canada

Transat Distribution Canada (TDC) is a full-service travel agency network with more than 400 locations, comprising brick-and-mortar travel agencies, websites, a call centre, and home-based professional travel agents. The network includes the Transat Travel, Marlin Travel, Club Voyages, TravelPlus and Voyages en Liberté brands, as well as other affiliate members. TDC is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and offering vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel. Transat was awarded Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its commitment to sustainable development. Based in Montreal, it has 5,000 employees.