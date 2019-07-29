Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Transat A T : 2019-07-29 — TDC bolsters customer experience with new technology and travel content from Amadeus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 09:45am EDT

Montreal, July 29, 2019 - Today's travellers are more savvy than ever. They want to discover new places in ways that are customized to their preferences. For tour operators who want to deliver unique customer experiences, access to a wide range of travel content and to advanced technology is critical.

Today, Transat Distribution Canada (TDC), the country's largest full-service agency network, is announcing an agreement with global travel technology leader Amadeus. This agreement expands TDC's access to more global travel content from Amadeus's vast content offering to deliver an even wider range of travel experiences to TDC customers. Additionally, TDC will continue to evolve and grow its business with advanced technology focused on improving operational efficiency and enhancing the customer experience.

'There is an ever-growing need for extensive travel content which is accessible to our travel professionals in real time,' said Nathalie Boyer, General Manager, TDC. 'For this reason, we are excited to leverage Amadeus technology and take full advantage of their innovative and forward-thinking solutions that will elevate our customers' experience while protecting our bottom line. Every day we strive to surpass our traveller expectations and believe that partnering with Amadeus will allow us to do just that in the most efficient way possible.'

'Travel and tourism have never been more dynamic. TDC is an example of a travel network that can gain the full benefit of Amadeus's global content and technology offerings,' said Flavio Mesquita, Senior Vice President, Retail Travel Agencies, Americas, Amadeus. 'We see a bright future with TDC in helping them deliver unique traveller experiences with technology capabilities that will futureproof their business for many years to come.'

Amadeus travel content includes 440 full service and low cost airlines, 770,000 unique hotel properties, 90 rail operators, 43 car rental companies and transfer providers, 34 insurance providers and 20 cruise and ferry lines.

About Amadeus
Travel powers progress. Amadeus powers travel. Amadeus' solutions connect travelers to the journeys they want through travel agents, search engines, tour operators, airlines, airports, hotels, cars and railways.

We have developed our technology in partnership with the travel industry for over 30 years. We combine a deep understanding of how people travel with the ability to design and deliver the most complex, trusted, critical systems our customers need. We help connect over 1.6 billion people a year to local travel providers in over 190 countries.

We are one company, with 19,000 employees across 70 offices. We have a global mindset and a local presence wherever our customers need us.

Our purpose is to shape the future of travel. We are passionate in our pursuit of better technology that makes better journeys.

Amadeus is an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC.

To find out more about Amadeus, visit www.amadeus.com.

About Transat Distribution Canada
Transat Distribution Canada (TDC) is a full-service travel agency network with more than 400 locations, comprising brick-and-mortar travel agencies, websites, a call centre, and home-based professional travel agents. The network includes the Transat Travel, Marlin Travel, Club Voyages, TravelPlus and Voyages en Liberté brands, as well as other affiliate members. TDC is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and offering vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel. Transat was awarded Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its commitment to sustainable development. Based in Montreal, it has 5,000 employees.

Information: Nathalie Boyer, General Manager, Transat Distribution Canada - 514 983-1616, ext. 1433 Nathalie.boyer@transat.com / Chantal Boeckman, Director, External Communications, Amadeus - 972-587-4587 - Chantal.boeckman@amadeus.com

Disclaimer

Transat A.T. Inc. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 13:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:14aBANRO USA : 4 people working for Canadian firm abducted in eastern Congo
AQ
10:13aGlobal Cardiac Implant Market to Surpass US$ 83.7 Billion By 2026
BU
10:12aAT&T : Department of Justice Selects AT&T for Technology Modernization
PR
10:12aHealthwise Announces Christy Calhoun as Chief Content Solutions Officer
GL
10:11aUNITED STATES OIL FUND, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:11aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces European Commission Approval of Pending Acquisition of Celgene
BU
10:11aGolden Leaf Holdings Announces Extension of Chalice Earn-Out Payment
GL
10:10aF5 : The Commodification of Operations
PU
10:10aBOGOTA NONSTOP : Delta service from New York starts Dec. 21 (Article)
PU
10:10aDELTA AIR LINES : 'The Handmaid's Tale' and other Hulu Originals flying soon on Delta as airline adds more seat-back screens (Article)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
2MYLAN NV : MYLAN : Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE's $27 billion Refinitiv takeover plan lifts its shares to record
4U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
5HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : beer boost offset by higher aluminium costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group