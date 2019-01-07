Transboundary Pollution Poses Growing Global Health Threat

Disease-causing toxic pollution is a leading cause of death globally,
and harms the health of millions of people, including those who live far
from the source of the pollution, according to a new report issued today
by the non-profit organization Pure Earth.
The findings of Pollution Knows No Borders, the first
comprehensive report to aggregate expert analysis and relevant
scientific literature on this topic, will be presented at a briefing in
New York on Jan. 8 by Richard Fuller, President, Pure
Earth; Gina McCarthy, Former US EPA Administrator, and
current director, Center for Climate Health and the Global
Environment, Harvard University; Janez Potočnik, Co-Chair of UN
Intl. Resource Panel; Baskut Tuncak, UN Special Rapporteur, and
“When it comes to pollution, we are all connected. There is an invisible
toxic thread that links workers being poisoned in poorer countries
producing products, and consumers exposed to poisons while consuming
these products. Reducing pollution is the right thing to do for children
growing up in these countries, and it will also safeguard the health of
children in wealthier consumer nations,” says Richard Fuller, President,
Pure Earth.
The report documents the global harm caused by the movement of toxins
from low- and middle-income countries that lack substantive pollution
controls. Examples include:
-
Air pollution – Toxic particles from burning coal in Eastern
Europe affect Western Europe. Particles from China form a significant
part of air pollution in California.
-
Water pollution – Mercury from Asia and Africa ends up in the
fish we eat in the US and Europe. Contaminated industrial wastewater
in India and China is used to water crops, and affects spices and
grains imported into the West.
-
Food and Products. Toxins, especially heavy metals, are
regularly found in imported products, including sweets and candies,
makeup, school supplies and more. Food for toddlers and babies often
test above regulatory standards for lead, cadmium and arsenic.
Children are most at risk. There has been a rapid increase in
noncommunicable diseases among children in recent decades, including
diabetes, birth defects, autism spectrum disorder, leukemia, and more, a
development that medical experts are calling a “silent epidemic.” Most
of those diseases are expected to be the result of environmental
exposures.
The solution is to prevent pollution at its source by using
cleaner fuels, installing wastewater treatment plants for effluents,
using safe production techniques and upgrading toxic informal work
practices. These solutions are usually cost effective and often have the
added benefit of stemming climate change and improving local economies.
