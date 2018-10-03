Transcanada confirms Coastal Gaslink Project: Bonatti will perform construction of 2 lots

TRANSCANADA HAS ANNOUNCED THAT IT WILL PROCEED WITH THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE PROJECT AFTER A DECISION TO SANCTION THE LNG CANADA NATURAL GAS LIQUEFACTION FACILITY NEAR KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA (B.C.) WAS REACHED EARLIER TODAY BY THE JOINT VENTURE PARTICIPANTS OF LNG CANADA.

As announced earlier, Bonatti - through its subsidiary Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction - is the selectedcontractor to perform the construction and testing of 2 out of 8 sections of the 670 km long 48' pipeline in a climate-challenging region, for an estimated value of 500 M CAD.

Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction will be directly responsible for hiring a projected 700 workers over the project construction period, with special emphasis placed on hiring locally first, giving priority to qualified local and Indigenous businesses in Northern B.C.

Once constructed, Coastal GasLink will become a critical componentof Canada's natural gas pipeline infrastructure, connecting the Canadian abundant, low-cost natural gas resources to global markets.

