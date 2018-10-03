Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Transcanada confirms Coastal Gaslink Project: Bonatti will perform construction of 2 lots

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

TRANSCANADA HAS ANNOUNCED THAT IT WILL PROCEED WITH THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE PROJECT AFTER A DECISION TO SANCTION THE LNG CANADA NATURAL GAS LIQUEFACTION FACILITY NEAR KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA (B.C.) WAS REACHED EARLIER TODAY BY THE JOINT VENTURE PARTICIPANTS OF LNG CANADA.

As announced earlier, Bonatti - through its subsidiary Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction - is the selectedcontractor to perform the construction and testing of 2 out of 8 sections of the 670 km long 48' pipeline in a climate-challenging region, for an estimated value of 500 M CAD.

Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction will be directly responsible for hiring a projected 700 workers over the project construction period, with special emphasis placed on hiring locally first, giving priority to qualified local and Indigenous businesses in Northern B.C.

Once constructed, Coastal GasLink will become a critical componentof Canada's natural gas pipeline infrastructure, connecting the Canadian abundant, low-cost natural gas resources to global markets.

Discover more about Coastal GasLink Project and TransCanada:

Disclaimer

Bonatti S.p.A. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 10:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34pFutures up as oil prices rise
RE
01:32pInflation expectations haven't gone up as much as wanted - Fed's Evans
RE
01:30pEU executive to assess Italy's fiscal plans only against 2019 targets
RE
01:28pPRESIDENT SPEAKING AT CABINET MEETING : UN stage of Iran’s diplomacy success, US isolation
PU
01:21pChina to Raise Billions in U.S. Dollar Debt as Trade Tensions Persist
DJ
01:20pEuro lifted off six-week low by Italian budget cut reports
RE
01:18pEXCLUSIVE : Saudi Arabia, Russia agreed in Sept to lift oil output, told U.S.
RE
01:16pFederal Reserve prepares for next crisis, bets it will begin like the last
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO: Alunorte announces full curtailment of its operations (Oct 3, 2018)
2WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco shares hit as international pressures overshadow UK growth
3Tesla must defend lawsuit alleging abuse of foreign workers
4FACEBOOK : MARKETPLACE TURNS TWO: Introducing New AI Features and More
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Cash Fears Rise, Rating Falls

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.