Transcontinental Inc. – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Release of First Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, February 28, 2019, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will hold its Annual General Meeting of shareholders at 2:00 p.m. at the Saint James's Club, 1145 Union Avenue, in Montréal. For those who are unable to attend in person, a webcast of the meeting (audio only) will be accessible as of March 1 in the “Presentations and events” page of the Investors section of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc



In addition, Transcontinental Inc. will release its first quarter 2019 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc , and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

Q1 2019 Results Conference Call

Date : Thursday, February 28, 2019 Time : 4:15 PM Dial-in numbers : 1-647-788-4922 or 1-877-223-4471 Live audio webcast : www.tc.tc/investors

Conference Recording Playback



Availability dates : February 28 (7:30 PM) to March 8 (11:59 PM) Access telephone numbers : 1-416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367 Access code : 8781324

The following is the conference call calendar for the 2019 fiscal year, for your information:



2019 Calendar

2nd quarter : Thursday, June 6 3rd quarter : Thursday, September 5 4th quarter : Thursday, December 12

