Transcontinental Inc. – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Release of First Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call
02/14/2019 | 11:01am EST
MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, February 28, 2019, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will hold its Annual General Meeting of shareholders at 2:00 p.m. at the Saint James's Club, 1145 Union Avenue, in Montréal. For those who are unable to attend in person, a webcast of the meeting (audio only) will be accessible as of March 1 in the “Presentations and events” page of the Investors section of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc
In addition, Transcontinental Inc. will release its first quarter 2019 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.