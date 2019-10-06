Transcript : Interview With Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren spoke with Wall Street Journal reporter Nick Timiraos on Thursday, Sept. 26. He discussed his views about the appropriate policy response to recent volatility in money markets. Here is a transcript of the interview, lightly edited for clarity and length.

WSJ: What did we learn last week about reserve scarcity? Was it prudent in hindsight to let reserve balances fall to a level where something like what happened on Monday might have happened?

MR. ROSENGREN: So as you highlight that there's been some volatility in short term funding markets. And it's not all that surprising that as we shrink our balance sheet, we're going to start getting reserve scarcity at certain periods such as tax payment periods or end of the quarter, end of the year kinds of periods. And there's probably different ways to approach it.

One is that we could do pretty much what we've done recently, which is to do short-term desk interventions when supply and demand seem out of equilibrium.

Second, we could have a facility that kind of limits the repo volatility.

And third, we could run a more abundant reserve regime. So, as you know, we've been doing ample reserves, but we've been trying to have a relatively small footprint for the Federal Reserve, which would imply that we're trying to just have enough reserves that we can operate in the current framework but not necessarily hold an abundant amount of reserves. The trade-off is that as you get closer to reserve scarcity, if you don't want the volatility, you're going to have to do more intervention.

Of the three options, I think you could operate under any one of those three. My own preference is consistent with what your assumption was in your email -- that I don't find a lot of economic benefits to a reserve scarce equilibrium and would prefer a more abundant reserves regime. The way to address that is to start growing our reserves as the balance sheet increases naturally and maybe increase it enough that we don't have to do as many high-frequency interventions, but I think we could operate under any one of those three operating procedures. My own view is that it becomes somewhat of a distraction to have too much volatility in short term markets. I'm less worried about having a small footprint, a little bit more worried about having to do frequent interventions and the possible volatility that occurs in short term, but different people could disagree on that trade-off.

WSJ: And does the standing repo facility -- what role would it play, if any, to alleviate your concerns? How does it fit into what you think would be appropriate?

MR. ROSENGREN: It takes care of the fluctuations, but basically puts boundaries depends on how exactly your create the facility, but it creates boundaries on how much repo rates would move around, you have to think a little bit about if you're putting floors and caps on certain markets and not on other markets, there are possible ramifications including financial stability concerns potentially with having a few markets where you're keeping in a narrow range. And at times when the market is trying to get much more liquid or much less liquid, do you want to treat the repo market dramatically different than other markets? But you could certainly design a repo facility to have the characteristics that there was less volatility in the repo market.

WSJ: One thing I don't understand very well is if you were to resume open market operations to grow the balance sheet -- organic growth of the balance sheet -- my understanding again, which could be wrong, is that that wouldn't actually increase reserves. It would simply prevent reserves from being squeezed lower as other non-reserve liabilities grow. Do I have that right?

MR. ROSENGREN: Not quite. If we decide to create abundant reserves, you could either do it gradually by growing the reserves more than the balance sheet is growing overall organically, or you could for example, just change the level and then agree to grow reserves at a rate equivalent to the growth in the balance sheet over time. But you care about how fast these other liabilities are growing. And so you could do it either by, for example, right now purchasing a significant amount of Treasury bills and increasing putting us into an abundance reserve regime pretty quickly. Right? Or you could just do it by growing reserves faster than other liabilities are growing in the balance sheet to be able to make sure that over time we get more abundant reserves. Depends on whether you want to do it quickly or slowly.

But either way you can get into a situation where you have enough reserves that even though some institutions are choosing to hold a much higher reserve level, you could have enough reserves that that becomes not much of a problem.

WSJ: So you could have a one-time step up in the level of reserves by purchasing Treasury assets or you could do it more slowly over some longer period of time.

MR. ROSENGREN: Right. And either way, the goal would be to have abundant enough reserves that short term fluctuations in demand for reserves would not have a big impact overall on the market.

WSJ: Those are kind of two tactical approaches to get to the same end point. Do you prefer one over the other? Do you have a strong view there?

MR. ROSENGREN: I don't have a strong view

WSJ: Would it be fair to say your view is that you should move to a more abundant reserve regime through either of those approaches?

MR. ROSENGREN: My personal preference would be to have a more abundant reserve regime and spend less time worrying about short term fluctuations in reserve demand.

WSJ: Why didn't that happen here? Why did the committee decide not to do that?

MR. ROSENGREN: I can't speak for the committee. I mean as I said, there are trade-offs. How big do you want the footprint of the Federal Reserve to be in the market? Which is another way of just saying, do you want to run the reserves a little bit closer to scarcity so that we don't hold quite as big a balance sheet? Or would you prefer to have enough abundance? If you want more abundance, you're probably going to get less day to day fluctuations, but it comes at the cost that you're going to have to have the Federal Reserve balance sheet be a bit larger. My own view is that the economic benefits would be to have less volatility in interest rates at the short end of the market, but other people might prefer having a Federal Reserve balance sheet that is relatively small.

WSJ: And are the arguments against having larger holdings because of how that would interfere with market functioning? Or is it more a political economy argument that this creates certain optics that would be better for the central bank to not have?

MR. ROSENGREN: I think it's more just the focus on not having too big a footprint in markets.

WSJ: I have spoken to people in the markets who have been saying, 'Gee, it feels like maybe the Fed was a little bit behind the curve here.' To some extent this was the strategy you were going to have in that the market would tell you when you were at scarce reserves. And so you were almost inviting something like what happened [on Sept. 16 and 17]. But some people were saying, "Well, that should never have been the strategy. The Fed let itself get behind the curve." Do you agree with that critique or what would you say to people who are making that critique? That why didn't these decisions get made sooner?

MR. ROSENGREN: So I won't address that specific question. I'll just say that different people are going to have different preferences. Part of this is learning about what exactly the demand for reserves are. It's a little more complicated now than it used to be because of the changes of bank regulation that have many banks holding reserves for reasons other than the reserve requirement, in particular focused on liquidity bank regulation that causes some institutions to have a preference. For example, to hold their liquidity more in reserves less in other kinds of treasury securities. So those high quality liquid assets of what a bank's preferences are is hard to determine and might change over time. So that demand for reserves is a little bit more unpredictable and until you start seeing effects in the pricing, you don't know exactly how much before you shrink the balance sheet. So there has to be a little bit of empirical testing to see where reserves start getting tight. And so I think that was going to be inevitable as we were shrinking the balance sheet.

You could always maintain a fairly abundant reserves regime and not test that, but you do get information about what banks' preferences are between getting a higher return on reserves by making them more available or instead being more concerned maybe about what their liquidity position is and being less interest sensitive to those decisions. So we are learning by doing this and the only way to get some sense of where it becomes binding is to actually test the floor a little bit. Now we have a better idea and then the question is how we should react here.

WSJ: The federal-funds market is obviously not what it used to be. Some would say it's atrophied a little bit. It's dominated by the Federal Home Loan Banks. Do you think it's appropriate to now determine whether to find a different benchmark or to target several other benchmarks?

MR. ROSENGREN: I think that's something we could certainly consider. I don't know if it's something that we have to immediately tackle right now.