Transcript : St. Louis Fed President James Bullard -2

Q: Those sort of mounting problems, they rise to the level that, you know, Fed support programs and other fiscal programs, it would just overwhelm what the government is able to offer to try to offset those types of things.

A: A lot of resources and a lot of big numbers are being thrown around, many hundreds of billions for certain things, trillions for things, and a lot of that is to treat the symptoms of the shutdown policy. You're trying to compensate people for having to, you know, get on board and help us invest in the national health. All that's very appropriate. But you can only do that for a little while. Those resources don't come out of thin air. You have to start producing again so you have enough resources to maintain the standard of living in the economy. And that's why I think it's important that we focus now on, if we want to spend more money, I would like to spend that on actual solutions, health solutions that are going to fix the actual problem instead of treating symptoms. That's one area, I think, if there's more that we can do then we should.

I've suggested ways to invest more in testing, for instance. You've reported on that, so, yeah, I appreciate that. But instead of having this kind of idea that the symptoms are piling up, and you have to get more and more resources to treat the symptoms, at some point that's going to break and you're not going to be able to handle the problem. So I'm a little concerned about that, that we go too far in that kind of direction. So I think future resources should be directed toward actually solving the core problem.

Q: Are there things on the Fed side, are there other things you would like to see the Fed do to help navigate the crisis that haven't been done so far? Or is it really more a matter of, like, execution of what's been laid out?

A: Yeah, I've come down on the side of execution at this point. The 13 (3) authority is very powerful and we could do more, but I think we have already addressed the main areas there. I wouldn't be averse to doing more. That's a Board of Governors decision, not a decision I'm directly involved with on the [Federal Open Market Committee].

But I think, you know, we've moved into the markets at the right time, I think our liquidity programs have been effective. A lot of that is oriented toward better market functioning, better price discovery, making sure markets don't freeze up. And so far, so good on that. I think our liquidity measures are showing that that's been successful so far.

But again, I think if this goes on too long, you stay shut down for too long, then new problems will arise and you might have a lot more trouble than you've got right now. I think the main issue for the economy, and everyone's talking about this already, but the shutdown policy is a very blunt instrument, it's very blanket policy, it's a one-size-fits-all type policy. The rhetoric about, you know, only essential services, you know, suggests, you know, that it's just the only things they should be operating are water, fire, police, you know, and a few other things, plus work from home.

But I think going forward, and that maybe was totally appropriate when you're trying to get the pandemic under control, but now, I think you want to be far more granular, far more risk based, going forward. Where you're thinking more carefully about what we actually have to do to control the highest risk aspects of the spread of the virus and what other areas can we allow some risk tolerance on.

And, you know, we do a lot of things in the economy where we're dealing with mortality risk, two that I can think of, off the top of my head are terrorism and auto accidents. We don't have a blanket terrorism policy where you can't go outside because you might be attacked by terrorists. We don't do that. We instead go to the areas where we think there's the highest risk of terrorist attack. And then we try to take precautions around that and mitigate the risk that way. And similarly, for auto accidents, which are a major mortality risk in the economy, we don't say that people can't drive. Instead, we say we have a lot of safety regulations, both on cars and on roads, and about who can drive and so on. And that's how we try to mitigate that risk.

So I think the same thing would be true here with this disease. We want to put a risk mitigation strategy in place that really gets to the point of controlling the risk effectively and in a risk-based way and not in a blanket kind of way. So I think that's already happening across the economy. And I don't think it's any one person giving that order. But that kind of thing will evolve naturally as we go forward.

Q: What's your outlook for, say, monetary policy in all of this? Do you think that we're going to have super low or near-zero interest rates for an extended period to help the economy get back on track? Or do you think the Fed will be able to get into some sort of normalization position, you know, say even next year?

A: I think it's way premature to even think about normalization. I think from a monetary policy perspective, what has happened is something that people were talking about and warning about over the last five years, which is that interest rates were already at a very low level, and when a shock came, we were going to be right back at the zero bound. And that's exactly what has happened, and we've made commitments to remain there until the economy gets on a better footing. And I just don't see any chance that we'd be moving off that kind of stance until we get much better numbers on the U.S. economy. So hopefully, that's soon, but I think it's way premature to hazard a guess on that.

Q: Do you see any moral hazard risks from the various safe-market support programs the Fed's been involved in? I mean, obviously, you're now involved in, you know, holding securities that the Fed never would have held before. You know, do you see any risks on that front from this?

A: I think that the programs are about providing market function and promoting price discovery and not about trying to, you know, control prices directly other than the interest rate that we use for monetary policy. So I guess I feel part of the Fed's role is to make sure that these markets are functioning effectively so that you don't get kind of the freeze-up phenomenon that we saw in the financial crisis, where traders won't trade certain assets at any price under any circumstances. So that kind of situation can be very dangerous. And we're trying to avoid that and have successfully avoided it so far here. So I think that's an appropriate role for the Fed. If it morphs into the idea that we're trying to target prices in markets directly that are far away from ordinary markets that we use for monetary policy, that would be a new kind of intervention and I'm thinking that we're not trying to do that, at least not right now.

Q: Do you have any expectation for how large the Fed's balance sheet can grow? I know some folks have speculated that, you know, we could be as high as nine to 11 trillion or something like that. I don't think anybody really knows for sure. Do you? Do you see any limitations on the size of the Fed's balance sheet?

A: Well, other countries have gone to high levels as a percent of GDP and there seem to have been no direct consequences from that for those countries. So it does look like we have room to maneuver on this. I do, for now, I think it's absolutely the appropriate thing to do. And then hopefully the economy starts to get back to normal and we're able to end some of these programs, and the balance sheet comes back down to a lower level. But for now, I think I think we're fine.

Q: And I've heard, I don't know if you've also made this point, but some of your colleagues talked about some of these things, some of these balance sheet programs will actually just take care of themselves, as the crisis abates these things will just naturally run down. Is that the right way to look at some of this?

A: I think some of it will be that way. And some of the programs aren't even started yet. They're, you know, they're promised but they're not operating. But I think that's correct. Some of these won't be needed as the economy starts to recover. And we'll put those back in the box at that point.

Q: What's your read on inflation, because I'm hearing people talk more about, you know, worrying about deflationary risks. And I know you pay a lot of attention to this. So what's your expectation for price pressures over the next year? How significant are disinflationary or deflationary risks?

A: I think if this is the temporary kind of shock that I'm describing, where the second quarter is, has numbers that are way outside of normal experience but then the economy starts to recover in the second half of the year, I think we can probably maintain inflation not too far from target and avoid the deflationary situation. So I'm hopeful that that'll be the outcome.

So far, if you look at TIPS-based inflation expectations, they are of course down some and some of that is oil prices, which are also down, but they're really holding up OK for now given the magnitude of what's happening. So that suggests to me that markets have the confidence in the fact that we can continue to maintain inflation not too far from target even though this is an extraordinary shock.

Q: Now, one thing I'm curious about is, you know, you mentioned how some of these programs are still standing up. There have been challenges in getting money out to households, difficulties of stimulus checks getting out to people's houses. In initial versions of the stimulus bills, there was some interest in Fed digital dollars and Fed accounts and that could be a way to get money from the government to households in a much faster fashion. Have you ever done any thinking about this, would you like to see any sort of program like this ever put in place?

05-01-20 2112ET