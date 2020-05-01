Transcript : St. Louis Fed President James Bullard -3

A: Yes, we have thought about that. My staff does a lot of monetary theory type things. And so we have thought about this, it was very closely tied to digital currency for the central bank. The St. Louis Fed is a lead in the Fed system for support services for the Treasury. So we've actually been very involved in helping to get payments out to citizens all across the country. And when you really start to look at that and get involved with it, you realize what a gigantic task it is. You're talking about millions, tens of millions of households and, boy, keeping track of everything and making sure that they get their payments is not an easy task. So I think it is something to consider if you want us to have a better channel to do this kind of thing in the future, central banks might be the avenue for that. But it would be a radical change compared with where we are today.

Today, we're using mostly the IRS to get relief to particular households. And, of course, that doesn't work perfectly because not everybody files taxes. And there are many other complications around that, including people are, you know, some households are, there are deaths every day. So it's hard to keep track of who's actually, you know, who's actually supposed to get the check. There's just many, many practical complications about doing something which sounds simple. Just send everybody a check. Yeah, it sounds simple. And it wasn't. It would be simple if there were only 10 people, but when there are tens of millions of people, there's nothing simple. So, anyway, we have thought about that. But I think at this point that would be a radical departure from where we are.

Q: Do you see any regulatory changes yet that need to happen on the other side of this when the dust clears to make the financial system more resilient?

A: So far, I think our financial system has handled this crisis relatively well. And I'm optimistic that we had enough capital in the system beforehand to handle this particular shock. And I actually think financial institutions may do reasonably well through this crisis because they are in a position to provide a lot of the relief services and maybe some of the loans that need to be made. And they may, they may actually do well through this.

I think it helps a lot that this shock is not originating in the financial sector. If you think about the financial crisis, that was very different. And if you think about even the savings and loan crisis, that was very different, where there were a lot of bad credits that kind of originated, you know, were the original part of the shock. But in this case, we don't really have that. So I'm, at least as of today, I'm relatively optimistic that our financial system is handling this relatively well. And they'll come through this and in good shape.

And this will show that the Dodd-Frank reforms and the attendant changes were the appropriate ones to provide resiliency for the financial system. I would put a caveat around that though. I think if the shutdown policy continues for a long time, which I would describe as deep into the second half of the year, then I think other problems will start to arise and we will, we will start to see problems in the financial sector. So I'm hopeful that we do not get to that situation.

Q: OK. And then I guess a final question I had for you was, for a long, long time, we have been talking about the ultimate unsustainability of deficits. And this year deficits are absolutely exploding for, you know, what you consider to be an appropriate response to the crisis, to help everybody get through this. But, you know, are you worried about the fiscal situation, with this surge in borrowing? Do we just move forward the inevitable day of reckoning? Or have we learned something different about, you know, what the government's fiscal capacity is through this type of event?

A: We're definitely taking on a lot more debt. I've estimated the debt-to-GDP ratio will probably go up, I think 10 to 12 percentage points, based on this initial wave of borrowing. Again, this is not manna from heaven. We're borrowing and we're gonna have to pay that back in the future, so our future tax burden is that much higher.

But can we handle it as a nation? I think we can. And one of the things that's going to be helpful is that it looks like interest rates are going to remain low for quite a while into the future so the actual burden as a percent of GDP that's going to pay off debt is going to remain about where it is.

So, at least for now, I think we're OK. I do think you have to be careful about taking on debt, you have to take it on for a purpose. But here we have a clear purpose. We're trying to mitigate the effects of a shock and build a bridge to the other side of the crisis and, hopefully, come out of this with a strong economy on the other side.

Q: Would you see any space for the Fed monetizing that excess borrowing?

A: Well, you're, you're probably talking to the wrong person. I would say that the reason there's inflation is because we monetize some fraction of the debt all the time. So, you know, to me monetizing the debt means having a higher, higher rate of inflation. I don't think we're likely to do that. We have our inflation target and that's been very successful in maintaining that promise to financial markets that if you invest in U.S. Treasury securities, you'll know pretty much what they're going to be worth in the future because the Fed keeps the inflation rate close to target. And so I think that we're likely to continue that policy far into the future. To try to go to a much higher inflation rate would be a way to default on the debt. And I don't think very many people are really talking about that kind of partial default.

But in the developing world, that's often seen as an avenue for defaulting on debt, is to have a surprise inflation and therefore the amount of debt outstanding in real terms gets reduced. The U.S. has not had that policy and is unlikely to have that policy. It's very destabilizing and I don't think we're going to go in that direction.

