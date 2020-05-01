Transcript : St. Louis Fed President James Bullard Speaks With The Wall Street Journal

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard was interviewed by Michael S. Derby of The Wall Street Journal Friday. Mr. Bullard maintained his optimism that the U.S. economy will soon start recovering from the coronavirus crisis and said an extended shutdown of the economy ultimately won't be feasible. He also said the Fed will provide strong support to the economy for some time to come and that he was not yet worried about deficit spending aimed at bolstering the economy in this time of profound trouble. The following has been lightly edited for clarity.

Q: The place I like to start is, you're pretty good about giving good forecasts and estimates of where the economy is. We've got first quarter GDP data in hand, we're starting to see more and more data, where are we in the second quarter? What's your read on where we are right now?

A: Well, I think that the economy is evolving about as we expected. I expected a lot of disturbance concentrated in the second quarter and we're at the end of April here and it certainly looks like that's exactly what's happening. Lots of unemployment insurance claims and estimates for second quarter GDP growth in uncharted territory, negative territory. So I think it's very clear, I think that the second quarter will be the major quarter of disturbance. Exactly how May and June are going to pan out here, I don't know. A lot of that depends on the progress with the virus.

You know, right now, if you look at the University of Washington's model, they've got it kind of abating over the next two months down to a low level in June. So if we get that, I think that'll be a good outcome from the perspective of the health of the situation.

And then I still think the third quarter will be a transition quarter where people are trying to get back to work. They're trying to get back to normal. They're facing challenges about exactly how to go about that. And then I think by the time we get to the fourth quarter, we'll be in pretty good shape. So I'm still sticking to my kind of baseline forecast. This is mostly a second quarter phenomenon and then we'll start to recover and get back to normal in the second half of the year.

Q: So that seems fairly consistent with like, I guess, what they would, what some people call it a V-shaped recovery. I mean, does that sound right to you?

A: I've kind of gotten away from trying to go with these shapes and these letters because I'm not quite sure what everyone's talking about. I think it will be V-shaped in the sense that the second quarter will be a very negative growth rate and the third quarter will probably be a very positive growth rate. So if you just want to look at those two growth rates side by side, that'll be V-shaped. I think some people have in mind, how long will it take to get to the previous level of output? And then other people have in mind, how long will it take to get to the previous trend line of output? And, you know, that I don't know. But I think that once you're growing again and people are going back to work and the virus is fading, to me, that's going to be good news compared with where we are right now with, you know, very disturbed labor markets and lots of businesses shut down.

Q: Do you expect to see scarring on the economy? I know some of your colleagues have talked about sort of like more lasting problems happening from this, dislocations in the labor market. Where I live there are lots and lots of restaurants and a lot of service businesses. And a lot of them, you don't know if they're going to open back up again. And so those businesses might not even, even if everything pops back up, if it took two or three months for it to happen, a lot of those guys might just be gone and not hiring. So what kind of scarring to the economy do you expect, even with a relatively quick snap back?

A: I think that is extrapolating too much from past shocks, like the financial crisis. The financial crisis was a very different type of shock, originating on Wall Street and spreading around the world. And we know that financial crises, from Reinhart and Rogoff, it takes longer to recover from those. That's absolutely what happened after that crisis. But this is very different. This is a known cause. Looks like the virus, you know, knock on wood, the virus will be under control by June, I hope, according to the forecasts that are out there. And it seems to me you should be able to get back to work in relatively short order.

I understand there are challenges about exactly how to do that. But, nevertheless, I would also point to past pandemics, which did not seem to cause, you know, heavy scarring in the economy or long lasting macroeconomic disturbances. We had a pandemic, two in the post war era, one in maybe [1957-1958]. There are about 116 fatalities there in a population of about 175 million. If you divide that, you get a number of 0.00066. Today's estimate is that we'll have about 73,000 fatalities, according to the University of Washington, on a population of 327 million. So if you do that same math there, you get 0.0022. So you could say, if you just wanted to take that at face value, you could say that the 1958 pandemic was three times as bad as the current one. That one didn't seem to cause a lot of macroeconomic disturbance, did not seem to have a lasting scarring effect on the U.S. economy in the 1960s, a boom time for the U.S. economy.

There was another pandemic in 1968. According to CDC, they estimate about 100,000 fatalities there on a population of about 200 million. So that one was about double what we apparently are seeing now. So I don't think there's anything about that, of course, there was no recession around 1968. So I don't think there's anything about pandemics per se that you can't recover from. Whereas I would say of the financial crisis, there is a lot of evidence that those kinds of shocks cause a lot of long lasting damage. So I'm still hopeful that we can bounce back and recover. There are a lot of challenges ahead and it's a very risky environment right now. But I'm hopeful that we can recover and the economy has a good future.

Q: If the health part of this doesn't get solved as quickly and then and it becomes a more protracted issue, what changes in your outlook?

A: Probably the main risk would be some kind of second wave that was more lethal than the first. But I think that there's so much attention being paid to the health issues now that I'm skeptical that even that would cause major problems. I just think people are taking so many precautions and are being so careful that we probably won't see the kind of sweeping health problems that have sometimes have occurred in the past. So, you know, it is a risk out there but that's not, that's not my base case. My base case is that this is going to come under control, we'll be able to open the economy back up.

Q: OK, so your colleague, [Dallas Fed president] Robert Kaplan, was on TV this morning and he talked about a jobless rate, maybe hitting, you know, around 20% and eight to 10% by year-end. What's your current outlook for the unemployment rate?

A: Yeah, we put out a blog post earlier which called the back of the envelope calculation. I think the number one, I'm forgetting it now, I think it's 32 [%].

Q: Yeah, that was that the 10 to 40% range?

A: Right. So a lot of that seems to be coming true. The claims numbers, we said in the blog, we said there are 47 million people at risk, and you've already got unemployment insurance claims at 30 million, and there are probably more to come in the weeks ahead. So it does look like the unemployment rates will go to unprecedentedly high levels. Twenty percent would not be out of the question. I think there are some measurement issues here about whether people, when they're surveyed, whether they'll say they're searching for work or not and how they'll be counted. So there may be a dust-up about that.

But I think there isn't really any doubt in anyone's mind that the shutdown policy has sent a lot of people home. They aren't able to work in the current environment. And we are doing the right thing, in my mind, by compensating them for that. They're helping us invest in the national health and they need to be compensated, and they're using the unemployment insurance program to do that. It's also been a beefed-up program where, on average, these workers are getting, you know, 100% of what they would have got if they were working. I think that's appropriate. It's uneven across the country. Some are getting more, some are getting less. I'm not sure we can tailor it that closely.

But there's no doubt that the unemployment rate is very high for right now. And I think that's an appropriate way to handle this because they were asked to step away from their jobs in order to invest in the national health. I would also say this about this shutdown policy. It can't be, we can't continue this for too long, even though I think all the right steps have been taken by the Congress and by the Fed here, to try to contain the crisis and to try to build a bridge to the other side. This can only go on for so long. You can hit the pause button on the U.S. economy, but if you try to keep it on pause for too long, too many other problems will start to accrue and you'll start to get lots of bankruptcies and lots of business failures.

And the real risk here is that the response to the pandemic, which is appropriate, will morph into a depression-like scenario, and I do think we're taking depression risk here, if we're not careful and if we don't execute this properly over the next couple of months. So I think we're OK for now and I think we can execute for now, but if it goes on for too long then too many other problems will start to arise and we're really at risk that we won't be able to recover at an appropriate pace if that happens.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-20 2112ET