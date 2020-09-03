Transcript: WSJ in Conversation with Atlanta Fed -2

I think if we do that the economy will take care itself, and we will certainly remain diligent and watch what's happening. But I do have some confidence that by doing the basic things that we do, communicating in a clear and transparent way, that we can make some progress. Just to this point, right before the pandemic my team in Atlanta and I were having discussions about, like, what is the real rate of inflation? And there were a number of measures out there which suggested that we were at 2%, or maybe even above it.

And so I think that a lot of the discussion that says it's impossible for the Fed to -- or, for our economy to get to 2% without extraordinary measures, I think that's actually misplaced. And so I would -- I'm not ready to sort of jump into sort of the outer bounds of what sorts of actions are possible. I think our bread and butter stuff really has the ability to make a difference.

MR. TIMIRAOS: You mentioned forward guidance, and I want to ask about that. In the last few policy statements released after the Federal Open Market Committee meetings you and your colleagues have said that you'll keep rates at their current low levels until the committee is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its employment and inflation goals. When do you expect it would be worthwhile to provide more specific guidance? In 2012, for example, the committee laid out specific economic thresholds. So when might it be more appropriate to help reduce any uncertainty that could arise around the Fed's intentions over the months ahead?

MR. BOSTIC: That's a good question. For me, I actually think about this as stages. And right now, I don't think there's a lot of uncertainty about the Fed's commitment to supporting the economy and supporting the recovery so that we get to something that looks like much more -- a much more natural progression of the economy. As we get to that period when it's clear to everyone that we're transitioning out of an emergency setting into a more stable setting, that's when I think the kind of forward guidance and clarity that you're talking about will become more important.

I don't think we're there right now. And, you know, we're doing a lot of assessments and analysis to make some judgments as to when that might be. But what I will just say on this is that we've got a challenge in the sense that the recovery right now is happening in such an uneven way that there are sectors that are performing quite well. You know, if you go to Home Depot or a grocery store, those -- things are flying off the shelves in those places. But if you go to -- well, think about the arts, or hotels, or restaurants. They are struggling.

And then even within a metro area, there are some places that are not doing as well. We know that the virus is hitting minority communities harder. And we know that this recession has been unusual in the sense that it's hurting low-wage earners much more acutely than typically happens in a recession. So one of the things that I'm trying to wrestle with is really how do we think about when we are far enough along, when enough people have gotten into a stable place, to say, "OK, they're good. Now we can think about ourselves in a more collective recovery." And so that's the question I'm going to wrestle with. And I don't think it's going to be next week, for me. But we're going to continue to grapple with it. And I'm sure we will have more conversations on that.

MR. TIMIRAOS: Fair enough, Raphael. I'm going to jump into our audience questions because we've had so many come in. And please keep posting if you haven't.

There are a lot of questions about financial imbalances. And I'll point out for our viewers who don't know that Raphael wrote a lot of important scholarship on the mortgage market before and during the 2006-2008 crisis. There are a lot of people, Raphael, who are writing that they're worried that the Fed's policies, by working through financial markets, are simply boosting asset prices, home prices, or rents, and not incomes or the prices measured by the inflation gauges that the Fed uses to measure progress against its goal.

Jonathan asks, "We've had unprecedented asset bubbles every decade for the past 30 years, two of which were Fed-induced. Does the Fed have any tools for monetary easing that minimizes irrational exuberance?"

MR. BOSTIC: I think it's difficult to control -- for one institution to control irrational exuberance writ large. I think there are a lot of motivations for that. What I would say is this -- and I was not at the Fed in those periods as a policy maker. What I can tell you is right now my approach to how we position policy is really to try to make sure that it is serving the broader economy. And if you look today, there are a lot of places in our -- in our economy and our country that are still struggling. And I think that it would be a mistake for us to take off some of the relief and the support because those places will have a much harder time getting back on their feet.

Now, it's an important thing to remember that our policies are really designed to serve the broader economy. I don't think that they're here to serve just financial markets or to promote asset inflation. I'm trying to keep my eye focused squarely on the bread-and-butter businesses and the families who do so much of the work today, many of them with no position in the stock market at all. We've got to make sure they still have jobs. We have to make sure there are still possibilities for them to have income so that they don't fall into an extreme crisis.

So this is a very difficult situation we have right now, because the way the pandemic has played out has hit different segments of our economy in ways that we've not seen before. So we're trying to navigate that, and we're doing the best that we can to make sure that we don't forget those who don't have a position in the stock market so that you -- it's easy, really, just not to look for measures of their reality in assessing how the economy is doing.

MR. TIMIRAOS: I guess maybe a different way of reframing a lot of these questions that fall in this bucket is, you know, should we be worried that the Fed's tools exacerbate wealth inequality or create risks of financial bubbles in order to meet your economic goals?

MR. BOSTIC: So, yes, we should be concerned. And I'm concerned about that. I mean, we have conversations in our building every day about valuation getting to a place that may not be sustainable, because that's a type of excess that can trigger broader economic disruption.

What I would say on this point is we do worry about that. I worry about that all the time. I do think that one thing that's been interesting for us coming into this pandemic and through the pandemic is we're starting to think very creatively about a diversity of ways that we can impact and affect how communities live, how people have access to opportunity. And those things can make a big difference.

You know, one thing I think is really important for people to understand is that the inequalities that we are seeing today, that so many people talk about today, did not just start last year. This is a trend that started at least in the early '80s, and perhaps in the '70s. There are broader secular things that are happening that I think we all need to have a conversation about. Fed policy will be a piece of it, but it will not by itself be enough to address these inequalities.

So as you know, I've been in these conversations. I'm going to continue engaging this because this is important. And it really speaks to, in my mind, whether people really think that the American dream can be real for them. And we need to make sure that our institutions and all the supports and organizations that are out there really do give people that opportunity.

MR. TIMIRAOS: We have some questions on distributional outcomes from our audience as well. I'll package a few together. So don't come after me for asking the five questions at once.

Emma asks, "Why did the Fed ignore the implementation of the employment mandate of the Humphrey-Hawkins Act for many years?" And Diane Swonk has a question, "Is there some way monetary-policy goals can be refined to foster more inclusive growth beyond an overshoot on inflation, which may take years to occur? Conversely, how would a more persistent supply shock from Covid complicate your task?"

MR. BOSTIC: Well, you warned me about the multiple questions, and I appreciate that.

You know, I think that monetary policy by itself, it's really hard to think about its application to have targeted impacts on the population. For me, I think of monetary policy as really creating a stable floor that, if done well, will allow the other institutions to take advantage of it and give opportunities to people.

But I do want to also say that I think that people think about the Fed too narrowly if they only think about us in the context of monetary policy. There are lots of other things that we do, lots of other things that we do in my bank, to try to engage with communities and try to overcome some of the barriers that families and citizens have had in terms of getting skills, in terms of getting education, in terms of getting access to capital so they might want to start small businesses.

