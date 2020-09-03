Transcript : WSJ in Conversation with Atlanta Fed -3

Those are things that we actually can have a voice in and can try to facilitate that is beyond monetary policy. And since I've been at this bank, we've gotten much more muscular on that. We talk explicitly about increasing economic mobility and resilience. And we have a series of initiatives going on right now to try to put in place programs, approaches, strategies, an understanding about how the world works, that can get to scale and can really create a different trajectory for a lot of Americans. So I think the -- I understand the monetary policy piece, but I do also want to caution there are other things that we have out there that matter. And I would say it's not just my bank. This is our whole system that's really gotten behind this.

MR. TIMIRAOS: Maybe it was an unfair question to take the premise that the Fed did ignore the employment side of the mandate, but do you agree with that premise? And what would you say to somebody who thinks the Fed didn't give enough attention for too long to the employment side of the mandate?

MR. BOSTIC: So I think that what I would say is I don't think that that's right. Every document I've ever read about the Federal Reserve that the Fed has produced acknowledges the dual mandate, and it's very straightforward and clear on that. What I would say is our understanding about the relationship between those two parts of the mandate has shifted and it's evolved. As it's evolved, I think we've seen our policy evolve. And it's reflected in our long run statement.

So I have to tell you, when I started this job unemployment for the country was below what most estimates of the natural rate of unemployment should be. And I'm a trained economist, formally trained. I expected inflation to spike. And every month that didn't happen was a signal that maybe the conventional understanding about how these things relate to each other may not apply anymore. And I think that's part of why we've started to see a different articulation of how we think about what our policy actions should be. So I don't think we ignored it. I think we've actually gotten a new understanding and a different appreciation for what's possible. And that's really guiding our approach today.

MR. TIMIRAOS: We have a number of questions about the framework review. Dawn asks, "At what level would you be concerned about inflation?" Hogan asks, "Over what length of time will the Fed consider in their new approach to target average inflation at 2%? Different periods of time allow for different levels of prolonged inflation north of 2%?" I'll stop there and keep it to less than five questions.

MR. BOSTIC: I appreciate that. We knew when we put the statement out that it was going to trigger a bunch of questions about trying to get formal rules. Like, give me something with some certainty so that if this happens I can know exactly what the Fed is going to do. The problem with that is that there are so many different dimensions that go into any of these decisions that it's very difficult to know with certainty how all of them are going to play out in any particular setting.

What I would say is this: I am comfortable with the inflation rate going over 2% -- 2.2%, 2.3%, 2.4%. That doesn't concern me that much. What I focus on, or will focus on much more, is the trajectory, right? So if we're at 2.4% and it stays at 2.4% for, you know, a year and a half, that's stable prices. That is meeting the mandate that we have. But if we're at 2.4%, and then we go to 2.7%, and then it starts looking at 2.8% or 2.9%, that's the type of thing that will trigger a concern. And for me, it would be a sign that we need to act to try to bring that back in line and make sure we don't spiral too far away from our 2% mandate.

So that's kind of how I think about it. And that's really how I'm going to approach it when we get to that point. But we have some time before we're going to be at that state. So I'll still have some time to reflect and refine exactly what I want to do.

MR. TIMIRAOS: Speaking of things that you may have some time to figure out, Douglas asks, "When can savers expect rates to start going back up again? One year from now, two years?"

MR. BOSTIC: So I can't answer that question. I mean, so much of this depends on a lot of factors that are out of my control: What's going to happen with the virus? How is that going to proceed? How -- what's going to happen in public health with the development of a vaccine? How are people's confidence going to be affected by this experience that we have just had? All of those will be important factors. You know, how many small businesses will be able to reopen their doors once we get to a new stable place? These are all factors that will determine when the economy starts to turn over and go in a much more muscular way.

And those are the things -- those are the factors we watch every day. I'm trying to make sure that I have my finger on the pulse of those, so that as soon as we get that sign we can move out of our emergency pricing stance to get us back into a place where the economy is standing on its own a lot more than it is right now.

MR. TIMIRAOS: We have time for maybe just a couple more questions. We have a lot of questions about the federal debt. Brian asks, "Debt service does not seem to be a concern in this Fed and administration. Are you of the we'll-just-grow-our-way-out-of-it persuasion?" And Kevin asks, "How concerned are you about the ballooning federal debt relative to GDP? How much of a risk does high federal debt present toward the larger economy five or 10 years down the road?"

MR. BOSTIC: What I usually say on this is debt in and of itself is not necessarily a bad thing. We all have used debt to get things that we needed and have benefited from. That's how I bought my first house. That's how, actually, I bought my second house, too. And so I think that's important. As I think about where we are now, certainly, we have to be concerned.

Certainly, we have to be concerned about debt and our ability to repay it. But a lot of the debt that we've gone in in this last period has been in response to a particular crisis, and if we didn't get that crisis handled, we would have other problems that would be quite significant.

For me, it depends on what you're going into debt for, but certainly no one should take a view or leave this thinking I don't worry about that, or I think that we can just sort of wave our hands and not have to address that. At some point, this is going to be important. But we have to deal with today first, and that's really what I'm trying to focus on and think about how our policies should be placed.

MR. TIMIRAOS: Is it fair to say sometimes in a job like this, you can only worry about one risk at a time?

MR. BOSTIC: I wish I had just said that. That's exactly right.

MR. TIMIRAOS: A little bit of a different question here. Alan asks about what role directors, and I assume he's talking about directors of the Atlanta Fed, have in monetary policy. You gave an interesting quote to the Journal last year about how your directors were pretty much in the hold stage so that's where you would have come down for that meeting. How much voice do these directors have in monetary policy decisions?

MR. BOSTIC: I have to tell you just before I answer the question, I saw that and it struck me people really read what we say. So I really have to applaud that. What I would say is this. Directors are important for us. You know, we are a quasi-independent institution. I have a board of directors. They provide oversight for the institution. I do talk to them about what they're experiencing in their sectors and their lives, and that is a point of input.

But I would just emphasize that I get information from a whole host of places. You know, we go out and we talk to individual businesses across the district. We do a bunch of surveys. I have a great team of economists that works for me and gives me their input and analysis, and I talk to my other colleagues in the FOMC, and all of that together really does inform my decision-making about what appropriate policy looks like.

So the directors are there and they're important, and I have really close relationships with them. But no one should have a view or an understanding or a thought that they determine what my approach is for policy. I do that, based on a wide range of perspectives.

MR. TIMIRAOS: There are a couple of questions here on balance sheet policy. This may be our last question. It's from John. If inflation rises to 3% while the fed-funds rate is still near zero percent, what happens to mortgage rates? Why is the Fed holding on to such a large portfolio [of mortgage-backed securities]?

MR. BOSTIC: We started getting into the buying of mortgage-backed securities in a very -- for a very specific reason, to make sure that that market continued to function and that there was liquidity in that market. In this current crisis, we saw exactly the same thing. We started to see a risk of that breaking down.

To my mind, and just to place this in context, before the pandemic, right before the pandemic, we had started winding down our portfolio of securities to try to get our balance sheet down to a more normalized level. So I think we have signaled pretty consistently, and I've said it as much as I can, we do emergency things in emergencies, and then when the emergency is over we try to back out of that and let these markets function on their own.

So what I would say is to the person who asked the question we do look at this. I do not view this as a steady state, that we're going to be continuously in this market. It's going to be context specific, and when the emergency has backed off and there's sufficient stability, I'm going to advocate for us backing off as well.

MR. TIMIRAOS: Well, that's all the time we have. To all the viewers out there, thanks so much for joining us today. You can email us at voices@wsj.com with any further questions or stories.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-20 1933ET