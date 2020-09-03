Transcript : WSJ in Conversation with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve officials unveiled a new approach to guide their interest rate decisions last week after a very busy year responding to the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said it would be a "real mistake" for federal policy makers to declare victory prematurely in supporting the economy from the current shock. Wall Street Journal reporter Nick Timiraos interviewed Mr. Bostic during a live online broadcast to explore how the Fed is navigating the tough decisions now confronting it. Here is a transcript of the event:

NICK TIMIRAOS: Hello. Welcome to another edition of Ask WSJ. I'm Nick Timiraos, The Wall Street Journal's chief economics correspondent and today I'm joined by Raphael Bostic, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

For the next 30 minutes or so we're going to talk through the current economic outlook and the central bank's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Please send us your questions in the chat. We have folks reviewing your questions as we speak, and they'll be selecting a few to post here for us to answer.

So thank you, Raphael, for joining us. I guess I'll start us off by asking about how your views have changed about the economy. When this pandemic hit in March, I think most of us didn't have the expectation that the disruptions would last nearly as long as they have. And as it looks like they're likely to last, we face the prospect that a lot of service sectors that employ millions of people will be unable to operate maybe into next year.

And so as our understanding about the virus has changed, and as it looks like we're in for maybe a longer spell of disruptions here, is the policy response that we saw in March and April going to need to change as well, both on fiscal and on monetary policy?

RAPHAEL BOSTIC: Well, Nick, first of all, thank you for having me here today. It's really good to see you again, even though it's virtual. And I'm really pleased to be able to do this.

To your question, I think you're exactly right. We've been doing surveys periodically of businesses and of community folks to get their sense of what their expectations were about how the virus is going and what that means for their businesses.

When we started doing these surveys in March and April, a large number of respondents were talking about this was going to be done by September -- maybe around this time, actually -- and that we would be back on recovery and going well.

As we've gone through the summer, the survey responses have really changed. And now there's a sizable number of businesses that are thinking about this on the one-year or two-year horizon. And that's really a significant difference, both for them in terms of the business models and what they are thinking about in terms of having sustainable models that they continue to do with the demand that we're seeing, but also in terms of the policy response.

And so I think you've seen from the Fed we acted very bold right out of the gate with a lot of facilities. We moved our fed-funds interest rate to really make sure that there was no uncertainty about where our policies were.

We didn't -- and when we started, I didn't have in mind there was going to be a time horizon and we would just be done. It was really about we're going to stay here and we're going to continue to provide support as long as it goes, no matter what we experience. And I think that's an important thing.

The fiscal side, you know, the policies were designed a little differently, and they really did time-bound it. And I think it's causing -- you know, there's been a lot of discussion right now. For me, I talk to businesses. I talk to folks out in the community. There is still need out there. And so I think that it would be a real mistake for us to declare victory too soon. There are too many communities out there where recovery is going to take a long time. And I'm going to try as much as possible to make sure we don't lose sight of them as we go through this experience and continue on our path of recovery.

MR. TIMIRAOS: The Fed last week announced an updated framework in which you and your colleagues said that you wanted to make up for periods of low inflation with higher inflation, a little bit above your 2% target. And you also committed in that new framework to letting employment -- unemployment fall as low as possible, subject to inflation not getting out of control.

How do you and your colleagues expect to achieve these outcomes, maybe a little bit more ambitious goals, given that we went into this shock with a much lower level of short-term interest rates and also much lower long-term rates? You've changed your strategy here, but your tools are still largely the same. And so again, I'm wondering, is monetary policy reaching a point of diminishing returns? And does that mean fiscal policy is going to have to play a bigger role?

MR. BOSTIC: Well, Nick, you asked about five different questions there. I'm going to try to take this apart and see if I can do this in little pieces.

First, for the long-run framework, you know, the initial framework had been established in 2012, and there really hadn't been any kind of update on this in the intervening years, and from 2012 to 2018 we actually learned a lot about how the economy has been working and we learned that the sensitivity of inflation relative to unemployment, a level of employment, was far lower than we had understood it to be in previous episodes. And so a lot of what you see in that language in the statement is reflecting that realization and it allows us to approach things a bit differently.

The other thing I would add is that we started that review long before we had a pandemic, and so it wasn't really triggered by the things that are happening in today's economy. And so in that regard, I think, when we finish the work, you know, President Mester from Cleveland, I heard her in an interview, and she got asked "Why did we release this?" Like, well, we had finished the work. So let's get that out.

In terms of what that means for today, I really am focused on just making sure that our policies are designed to as much as possible provide support so that our recovery continues in a robust way, and I think that I'm going to try to separate out our emergency responses today from the signals in that long-run framework, and there will be a transition when we get into a more normalized position. I actually don't think we're there right now.

MR. TIMIRAOS: So what is the Fed prepared to do in order to meet these goals? During the last decade, we saw it took almost eight, nine years into the expansion for inflation, really, to come up to that goal that the Fed has set, the 2% goal.

MR. BOSTIC: So, for me, I think, we're going to be willing to be more stimulative than perhaps we have been historically and not be so pre-emptive or proactive in trying to control the growth of employment, the number of people who are working. You know, old economic theory said that as the labor market force gets scarce, as you have fewer, fewer workers that are available, prices start to spike up, and when you start to see those spikes in prices, that's a risk sign for the economy.

What we learned in the last few years is that you could get to an employment level far higher than we had understood, than I had understood, without seeing those signs of inflation. So, I think, for me, my approach is going to be far more patient in how we think about moving our policy from accommodative even to neutral, and let the evidence show us when we're starting to see that inflation moves in a way that makes us uncomfortable.

There's one other thing I would say on this, which is, you know, one part of the statement really says we're going to be comfortable with inflation being above 2% as much as below, and, for me, I've always had that pretty much since I started in this job, and I think it really points to the idea that we don't control all of these things with that level of precision.

And as long as we see the trajectory moving in ways that suggest that we're not spiraling too far away from our target, I'm comfortable just letting the economy run and letting it play out however it will and waiting and seeing until -- seeing whether there are other things we need to do.

MR. TIMIRAOS: That's an interesting point. When you talk about waiting and letting it see how the economy runs, given that the 10-year Treasury yield is very low, last decade the Fed bought long-term Treasury securities to try to bring those yields down to spur more investment.

So given that you're already facing an environment with a lower term structure of interest rates, is there that much the Fed can do to actually proactively push the economy to run faster? I understand you're saying here you're going to keep your foot off the brake pedal maybe for longer than you would have. But what is it that the Fed might be able to do to push on the gas?

MR. BOSTIC: Well, I think a couple of things. First, you know, we are in an emergency setting right now, and thinking about what responses would look like or should look like in this context, I think, is a little difficult to get your head around and get my head around.

But what I would say is this. We have a number of tools in the tool kit. We do forward guidance. We have asset purchases that have, I think, started to stabilize the economy, and, for me, I think the things that are going to be most important for our policy perspective is to create a foundation so that expectations about what the economy needs to look like in a steady state are well understood and widely understood.

