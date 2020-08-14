Press Releases Transfer of the Small Debt Resolution Scheme to Agensi Kaunseling dan Pengurusan Kredit (AKPK) Ref No : 08/20/04 14 Aug 2020 Embargo : For immediate release

Bank Negara Malaysia and AKPK are pleased to announce that effective 1 September 2020, AKPK will start offering specialised solutions to help SMEs (including micro SMEs) to manage their debt and promote sound financial management practices. This follows from the transfer of the Small Debt Resolution Scheme (SDRS) function from Bank Negara Malaysia to AKPK. With this transfer, AKPK will serve as the one stop platform for both individuals and SMEs seeking debt restructuring services, as well as financial education and advisory.

AKPK can now provide more efficient and holistic debt restructuring and advisory services for SMEs that have loans with multiple banks. AKPK is well-positioned to take on this function given its vast experience and expertise in assisting financially distressed individuals manage their finances through its structured Debt Management Programme. AKPK also plays a key role in strengthening the financial capability of Malaysians through its tailored financial education and counselling programmes.

Since its inception in 2006, AKPK has provided counselling services to 1,096,448 individuals, of which 324,815 participants have applied to enrol into the Debt Management Programme (DMP). For those that enrolled in the DMP, more than 28,000 participants have fully settled their debt amounting to RM1.28 billion in aggregate.

Moving forward, SMEs facing issues with loan repayments will also be able to approach AKPK for help in working out an appropriate repayment plan with their banks. SMEs will have easy and convenient access to SDRS through AKPK's online channels and network of 12 branches throughout the country.

With the automatic moratorium period ending on 30 September 2020, SMEs still facing difficulties to service their loan obligations are urged to seek early advice on repayment assistance from their respective banks. The SDRS under AKPK is an additional avenue for SMEs to obtain help and advice on debt restructuring and rescheduling, complementing the efforts of the banking industry to provide relief to distressed SMEs.

The SDRS was established by Bank Negara Malaysia in 2003 to provide assistance to viable SMEs in all economic sectors that are facing difficulties in servicing their debt with multiple financial institutions, by facilitating the restructuring or rescheduling of loans. It is a platform for financial institutions and SMEs to work out debt rehabilitation solutions amicably and collectively without resorting to legal recourse, allowing SMEs to focus on plans to revive their businesses. Applications referred to the SDRS are assessed objectively by the Small Debt Resolution Committee (SDRC). The Committee consists of independent members with expertise in various fields including business and entrepreneurship, development finance and banking. Since 2003, the SDRS has assisted more than 1,200 SMEs to reschedule and restructure their business financing amounting to RM1.7 billion.

As an agency of Bank Negara Malaysia, AKPK has the Bank's full support in delivering its expanded mandate to promote the financial resilience of SMEs and contributing to broader financial stability.

Bank Negara Malaysia

Agensi Kaunseling dan Pengurusan Kredit

14 August 2020

