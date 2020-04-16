Transflo : and American Trucking Associations Partner to Bring Critical Information to Truck Drivers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Transflo has partnered with American Trucking Associations (ATA) on the Driver Assist Task Force platform and mobile app, a suite of free digital tools to give truck drivers and fleets a trusted platform with health and safety information to help keep supply chains moving during situations like the recent COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“We are dedicated to doing everything we can to get word out to the driver population in response to COVID-19 related updates,” said CEO and President of Transflo, Frank Adelman. “And by partnering with ATA, we can expand upon this.”

ATA now contributes content and updates to the Driver Assist Task Force platform which lives as a feature within the Transflo Mobile+ app (which currently has over 1.4 million downloads). It also exists as a new stand-alone mobile app which is free to download in the Google Play and Apple app stores.

ATA and Transflo have a shared goal to give professional drivers critical and up-to-date information they need while on the road during challenging times.

Driver Assist has three main resources for drivers and fleets:

Task Force : An online resource center where drivers and fleets can ask questions and get detailed answers about how to limit the potential spread of the virus, keep freight flowing, and streamline business processes without disruption.

: An online resource center where drivers and fleets can ask questions and get detailed answers about how to limit the potential spread of the virus, keep freight flowing, and streamline business processes without disruption. Social Sharing Platform : A social channel where drivers can engage with one another and share advice from the road. This platform is moderated to keep advertising and driver recruiting off the channel.

: A social channel where drivers can engage with one another and share advice from the road. This platform is moderated to keep advertising and driver recruiting off the channel. Driver Assist Mobile App: The Driver Assist mobile app integrates health tips, industry news, a messaging platform for drivers and fleets, details about document scanning, and truck stop locations onto your mobile device. Driver Assist leverages Transflo Mobile+, the freight industry’s most widely used workday management platform with a network of 60,000 carriers. For existing Transflo Mobile+ users, Driver Assist resources have already been added as a feature within their existing app interface (no need to download separately). Fleets and drivers who are new to Transflo should download the free Driver Assist app in their Apple or Google Play store, and follow the steps to set up their fleet.

“As the industry’s most popular mobile platform for virtually every aspect of the freight transaction, we have a responsibility to help carriers and drivers during this time,” said Adelman. “So Driver Assist is free of advertising and exists solely to help with information and resources for industry professionals.”

Transflo Mobile+ integrates navigation, weigh station bypass technology, and other features with Transflo’s document scanning, image optimization, and digital workflow management tools. It also incorporates telematics and the Transflo T-Series ELD, which is connected to both the vehicle and Transflo Mobile+ on driver’s mobile devices.

For more information about Transflo’s Driver Assist Task Force, the social sharing platform, and the Driver Assist Mobile App, please contact driverassist@transflo.com or call 1-866-980-1260.

About ATA

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation’s freight.

About Transflo

Transflo® by Pegasus TransTech is a leading mobile, telematics, and business process automation provider to the transportation industry in the United States and Canada. Transflo’s mobile and cloud-based technologies deliver real-time communications to fleets, brokers, and commercial vehicle drivers, and digitize 500 million shipping documents a year, representing approximately $84 billion in freight bills. Organizations throughout the Transflo client and partner network use the solution suite to increase efficiency, improve cash flow, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, Transflo is setting the pace for innovation in transportation software. For more information, visit www.transflo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416005972/en/