Transform Banking with Newgen at CLAB 2019

08/26/2019 | 05:23am EDT

Florida, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newgen Software Inc., a global provider of automation platform managing content, processes, and communication, announced that it is participating as an exhibitor at the 19th Annual CLAB 2019 to be held at Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida on September 4-6, 2019. “The banking industry needs to change according to consumer preferences. In order to keep up with customers’ escalating demands, banks need to drive innovation across processes and harness new technologies. Our unified automation platform helps organizations to connect their resources and transform the customer experience,” said Diwakar Nigam, CEO, Newgen Software. Decision-makers can meet Newgen’s experts at Booth # 120 and discuss how they can deliver a futuristic banking experience to their customers. Newgen will present its extensive banking offerings such as online account opening, retail loan origination solution, commercial loan origination solution, and others, which can be customized to meet specific requirements of a bank. Using these solutions, the financial institutions can achieve a faster-go-to-market, stay on top of regulations, and unify front and back offices. Newgen connects enterprises and transforms experiences by offering a unified automation platform for running operations through a single system of engagement and helping businesses gain real-time visibility across all functions and data silos. Newgen has extensive experience and expertise in the banking industry globally. The solutions, built on the BPM platform, help automate key processes which enable banks with comprehensive, real-time banking and lending for enhanced revenue and compliance. The solutions are simple, intuitive, and fast, designed keeping in mind organizations’ present and future expectations. CLAB conference is Latin America’s one of the largest technology events. The conference will bring together over 1000 banking executives and technology leaders from 35+ countries across the Americas, to showcase the latest innovations and platforms for the financial industry. About Newgen Software Inc. Newgen Software Inc. is a global provider in banking process automation with more than 200+ banks and financial services institutions as its clients. Newgen’s banking process management framework automates critical business processes for banking institutions across commercial lending, consumer lending, customer on-boarding, online account opening, trade finance, digital and mobile customer experience strategy. Newgen offers flexible on premise and cloud-based solutions to its banking customers. For more information, please visit https:// newgensoft.com/

Asif Khan
Newgen Software Inc.
asif.khan@newgensoft.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
