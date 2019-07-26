Log in
Transform Customer Experience With Newgen at World Credit Union Conference, Bahamas

07/26/2019 | 08:31am EDT

MCLEAN, Virginia, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software Inc., a global provider of solutions managing content, processes, and communication, announced that it is participating as an exhibitor at the World Credit Union Conference to be held in the Bahamas, on July 28-31, 2019.

Newgen

The conference is designed for high-level credit union leaders from around the globe including credit union staff, board of directors, supervisory committee members and international regulators.

"Over the years, we have enabled our clients to achieve greater agility, accuracy & efficiency by transforming their business processes, and managing information, enhancing overall customer satisfaction and driving enterprise profitability. Our products provide an amalgamation of information, content, technology, and processes, which are the building blocks of a digital workplace. This event provides an ideal platform for banking experts to connect, network and discover the next level of digital  transformation for credit unions," said Diwakar Nigam, MD, and Chairman, Newgen Software.

The Newgen experts at Booth #803 would be available to share a strategic view of emerging trends and latest innovations in the marketplace for credit unions. They would present their extensive offerings such as online account opening, retail loan origination solution, commercial loan origination solution, and others, which can be customized to meet specific requirements. Further, it would be a great platform to gain insights on how to infuse digital into various business processes and capitalize on the opportunities presented by the latest disruptions and regulations.

Enterprises, globally, trust Newgen to make their businesses more agile and responsive. Newgen's unified automation platform enables credit unions with comprehensive real-time solutions, faster-go-to-market, and enhanced compliance.

About Newgen Software Inc.

Newgen Software Inc. is a global provider in banking process automation with more than 200 banks, credit unions and financial services institutions as its customers. Newgen's process management framework automates critical business processes for financial institutions across commercial lending, consumer lending, customer on-boarding, online account opening, trade finance, and omni-channel customer interactions. Newgen offers flexible cloud-based and on-premise solutions to its banking customers.

For more information, please visit https://newgensoft.com/  

Connect with us:

Media Contact:
Asif Khan
asif.khan@newgensoft.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transform-customer-experience-with-newgen-at-world-credit-union-conference-bahamas-300891589.html

SOURCE Newgen Software Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
