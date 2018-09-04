AUSTIN, Texas, Sep 04, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Leading mortgage industry management consulting firm Austin, Texas-based Transformational Mortgage Solutions (TMS), today announced that President and COO Beth Ozenghar has been honored by HousingWire (HW) magazine with the publication's 2018 Insiders Award(TM). This marks the third year the award program has recognized operational all-stars "who do the legwork and make the mortgage industry tick."



Ozenghar was recognized for her role as the behind-the-scenes powerhouse at mortgage advisory services firm Transformational Mortgage Solutions (TMS), where she works to help lenders reach their strategic potential. Focusing on Business Process Improvement principles, Ozenghar spearheads the development of lender clients' workflow, helping them understand and improve upon their operations rapidly. Her proprietary consulting methodologies have guided lenders through complete metamorphoses, increasing profit margins by repositioning their approach to business processes and company culture.



"During the current lower-volume, profitability-challenged cycle, there is a greater need than ever for mortgage lenders to cultivate lean, efficient operations before investing in digital mortgage solutions," said Ozenghar. "In working with each TMS client, my goal is to identify their unique set of challenges and prescribe company-specific solutions that help them deliver an exceptional borrower experience and operate at their highest potential."



"Beth has helped solidify TMS' reputation as the mortgage advisory firm that can cinch the belt on any lending operation by mapping and coaching for lean, precision performance," said David Lykken, founder and chief transformation officer at Transformational Mortgage Solutions. "Her ESP - expertise, sincerity and passion - exemplify the TMS mantra: people, process, product, purpose and passion. I commend Beth for this well-deserved honor."



"This year's group of Insiders exemplify what it means to get the job done and done right," said HW Online Editor Caroline Basile. "Each of the mortgage and housing professionals we honored made incredible contributions to their companies' successes and we're excited to recognize their achievements."



The complete list of awardee honorees can be viewed in the September issue of HW magazine and online at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/46713-hw-insiders-2018.



About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.HousingWire.com or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.



About Transformational Mortgage Solutions:

Transformational Mortgage Solutions (TMS) is a management consulting firm providing a full range of advisory services to owners and executives of companies in the mortgage lending business. Our clients include banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage lenders, as well as companies providing financing/solutions/services to mortgage lenders. We are able to help companies regardless of size. We provide three main advisory services: consulting, coaching and communications.



Also, as a public service, TMS is dedicated to informing and educating industry professionals through the weekly "Lykken on Lending" podcast as well as providing speakers at conferences and other industry events and consumers through "Today's Mortgage Minute" and through appearances on national television networks such as the FOX Business Network.



More information: http://transformationalmortgagesolutions.com/.



