Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Transforming Healthcare Using Data Visualization & Health Data Analytics | Quantzig Analyzes Its Benefits from Three Different Perspectives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 01:06pm EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest article that illustrates how data visualization can transform the current healthcare scenario.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005659/en/

Data Visualization & Health Data Analytics: Business Benefits (Graphic: Business Wire)

Data Visualization & Health Data Analytics: Business Benefits (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request a FREE proposal to gain personalized health data analytics solutions insights and recommendations.

Considering today’s complex healthcare scenario, it would be right to say that there is no other data-critical field than healthcare. As such, healthcare data plays a pivotal role in healthcare decision making, especially when it comes to innovation and drug discovery. From healthcare service providers to healthcare payers, to healthcare researchers several people within the healthcare space use healthcare data analytics to discover interventions and improvise drugs that save lives and prevent the outbreak of diseases. Evidence-based interventions, drug development, and even patient adherence to treatment regimens can be tracked and improved using healthcare data analytics and visualization. Talk to our analytics experts to learn how our data visualization can help you develop robust strategies by making better, well-informed business decisions.

According to Quantzig’s health data analytics experts, “Advanced health data analytics solutions and data visualization tools available today are making a huge impact by not just empowering healthcare organizations to query, view, analyze, and manipulate data but by offering critical insights to aid decision making.”

Benefits of Leveraging Data Visualization & Health Data Analytics

In this article, our predictive analytics experts shed light on the top three ways in which health data analytics and data visualization solutions are helping three specific roles in the healthcare and life sciences industries- Healthcare Service Providers, Healthcare Payers, and Healthcare Researchers within the Life Sciences Segment.

  1. Data visualization plays a crucial role within the healthcare sector as it forms the basis of innovation and drug development
  2. Health data analytics and data visualization techniques help identify key growth areas within the healthcare payer ecosystem
  3. Easy to use, accessible data visualization dashboards can help healthcare service providers spot inefficiencies and monitor supply chain processes on an ongoing basis

Book a FREE solution demo to gain limited-time complimentary access to our AI-driven analytics platforms and learn how we can help you find high-impact opportunities to differentiate yourself.

Quantzig can help you get started with data visualization:

Quantzig works with healthcare payers, providers, and R&D firms to help them quickly gain meaningful insights while continuing to leverage the value of existing technology investments. Our advanced predictive analytics capabilities powered with powerful data visualization tools can help organizations:

  • Scale data visualization and dashboarding to meet the organization’s specific needs
  • To provide access and allow different departments within the organization to analyze and make sense of the unstructured data sets
  • To gain total authority and ownership of insights at a lower TCO
  • Request more information to learn how data visualization can benefit your organization.

We now offer a customized portfolio of business support solutions to help businesses like you navigate the COVID-19 crisis. Here’s more: https://bit.ly/2SCWw8C

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:37pTREVOR SILVER : CEO of Exusia, Reviews Factors Driving Growth in Healthcare Analytics Market
PR
01:37pBROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:37pHEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:36pNorwegian Air to sell new shares at close to 80% discount
RE
01:36pHEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED : Announces First Quarter Dividend
AQ
01:35pJENOPTIK AG : JENOPTIK AG with positive outlook for the year - Executive Board confident that current market expectations for 2020 can be met - 1st quarter with declines in revenue and earnings, but solid demand and good free cash flow
EQ
01:35pWest Kirkland Management Unaware of Material Change
NE
01:34pAMETEK INC/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:34pEASON EDUCATION KINGDOM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:34pGENEDRIVE : Result of Placing
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
3BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : Press release 1Q20 results
5BMW AG : UK new car sales plunge 97% to lowest level since 1946

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group