Transgene : Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

Transgene (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies against cancers today announces that Management will participate in the upcoming investor events set out below:

H. C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference : September 9 & 10, 2019 – New York, USA

: September 9 & 10, 2019 – New York, USA Portzamparc Biotech Conference : September 10, 2019 – Paris, France

: September 10, 2019 – Paris, France Large & Midcap Event : October 14 & 15, 2019 – Paris, France

: October 14 & 15, 2019 – Paris, France Bryan Garnier Annual Healthcare Conference : November 12, 2019 – Paris, France

: November 12, 2019 – Paris, France Actionaria : November 21 & 22, 2019 – Paris, France

: November 21 & 22, 2019 – Paris, France Eigenkapital Forum: November 26 & 27, 2019 – Frankfurt, Germany

Next scheduled financial communication

First Half 2019 Financial Results

September 18, 2019, after close of market

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company’s lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer, TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive cancers, and TG6002, an oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene builds on its expertise in viral vectors engineering to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses. myvac™, an individualized MVA-based immunotherapy platform designed to integrate neoantigens, completes this innovative research portfolio. TG4050, the first candidate selected from the myvac™ platform, will enter the clinic for the treatment of ovarian cancer and head and neck cancer.

Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no guarantee that (i) the results of preclinical work and prior clinical trials will be predictive of the results of the clinical trials currently underway, (ii) regulatory authorities will agree with the Company’s further development plans for its therapies, or (iii) the Company will find development and commercialization partners for its therapies in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms and conditions, if at all. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company’s activities, perspectives, financial situation, results and development.

For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company’s actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risques”) section of the Document de Référence, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene’s website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

