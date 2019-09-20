Translate Bio : Filing by person(s) reporting owned shares of common stock in a public company >5%

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

Item 1. Security and Issuer

This statement on Schedule 13D relates to the common stock, $0.001 par value (the "Common Stock"), of Translate Bio, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Issuer"). The principal executive offices of the Issuer are located at 29 Hartwell Avenue, Lexington, Massachusetts, 02421.

Item 2. Identity and Background

This statement on Schedule 13D is being filed jointly by The Baupost Group, L.L.C., a Delaware limited liability company ("Baupost"), Baupost Group GP, L.L.C., a Delaware limited liability company ("BG GP"), and Seth A. Klarman ("Mr. Klarman") (collectively, the "Reporting Persons"). The agreement among the Reporting Persons to file jointly (the "Joint Filing Agreement") is attached as Exhibit A hereto and incorporated herein by reference. The execution and filing of such joint filing agreement shall not be construed as an admission that the Reporting Persons are a group, or have agreed to act as a group. The address of the principal business and principal office of each of the Reporting Persons is 10 St. James Avenue, Suite 1700, Boston, Massachusetts 02116. Baupost is a registered investment adviser. The principal business of Baupost is to act as an investment adviser to various private investment limited partnerships, and securities reported on this statement on Schedule 13D as being beneficially owned by Baupost were purchased on behalf of certain of such partnerships. BG GP, as the manager of Baupost, and Mr. Klarman, as the sole managing member of BG GP and a controlling person of Baupost, may be deemed to have beneficial ownership under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), of the securities beneficially owned by Baupost. Pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 13d-4, Mr. Klarman and BG GP declare that the filing of this statement on Schedule 13D shall not be deemed an admission by either or both of them that they are, for the purposes of Section 13 of the Exchange Act, the beneficial owner of any securities covered by this statement on Schedule 13D. None of the Reporting Persons has been convicted in a criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations or similar misdemeanors) during the past five years. None of the Reporting Persons has been a party to any civil proceeding of a judicial or administrative body of competent jurisdiction as a result of which such person was or is subject to a judgment, decree or final order enjoining future violations of, or prohibiting or mandating activities subject to, federal or state securities laws or finding any violation with respect to such laws during the last five years. Baupost is a Delaware limited liability company. BG GP is a Delaware limited liability company. Mr. Klarman is a citizen of the United States of America.

Item 3. Source and Amount of Funds or Other Consideration

On September 18, 2019, Baupost purchased 5,000,000 shares of the Issuer's Common Stock in an underwritten registered offering on behalf of certain private investment limited partnerships. The total amount of funds used for the purchase of the shares of Common Stock was $50,000,000. In addition, Baupost previously acquired 12,544,239 shares of the Issuer's Common Stock for an aggregate purchase price $117.4 million. The source of funds for the purchase of the shares of Common Stock is the capital of the private investment limited partnerships.

Item 4. Purpose of Transaction

The Reporting Persons intend to review their investment in the Issuer on a continuing basis and may also engage in discussions with management and the board of directors of the Issuer, other holders of Common Stock, financing sources, and other relevant parties, concerning the business, operations, governance, strategy, capitalization, ownership and future plans of the Issuer and the management and board composition of the Issuer. The Reporting Persons may change their plans or proposals in the future. Depending on various factors including, without limitation, the Issuer's financial position, strategic direction, business and prospects, anticipated future developments, existing and anticipated market conditions from time to time, actions taken by the management and board of directors of the Issuer, price levels of the Issuer's Common Stock, general economic conditions and regulatory matters, the Reporting Persons may in the future take such actions with respect to their investment in the Issuer as they deem appropriate including, without limitation, purchasing additional shares of the Issuer's Common Stock or other securities of the Issuer, selling some or all of their shares of the Issuer's Common Stock or engaging in short selling of, or any hedging or similar transaction with respect to, their shares of the Issuer's Common Stock, to the extent permitted under applicable law, or engage, discuss, participate in, negotiate or approve a transaction with the purpose or effect of changing or influencing the control of the Issuer, including by entering into one or more confidentiality agreements, standstill agreements, voting agreements, support agreements or other similar agreements with the purpose or effect of facilitating such a transaction. Any such transactions, if they occur at all, may take place at any time and without prior notice.