Translate Bio : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

09/20/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event

BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA

Requiring Statement

(Month/Day/Year)

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Translate Bio, Inc.[ TBIO ]

09/18/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

10 ST. JAMES AVENUE

SUITE 1700

(Street)

BOSTON

MA

02116

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

Director

X 10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

below)

below)

  1. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
  2. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

Form filed by One Reporting

Person

  • Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)(State) (Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

17,544,239

I

See footnote 1,2(1)(2)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr.

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

4)

or

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Exercise

Direct (D)

Amount

Price of

or Indirect

or

Derivative

(I) (Instr. 5)

Date

Expiration

Number

Security

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

10 ST. JAMES AVENUE SUITE 1700

(Street)

BOSTON

MA

02116

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

Baupost Group GP, L.L.C.

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

10 ST. JAMES AVENUE SUITE 1700

(Street)

BOSTON

MA

02116

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

KLARMAN SETH A

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

10 ST. JAMES AVENUE SUITE 1700

(Street)

BOSTON

MA

02116

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. This statement on Form 3 is being jointly filed by The Baupost Group, L.L.C. ("Baupost"), Baupost Group GP, L.L.C. ("BG GP") and Seth A. Klarman ("Mr. Klarman") (collectively, the "Reporting Persons"). Baupost is a registered investment adviser. The principal business of Baupost is to act as an investment adviser to various private investment limited partnerships. BG GP, as the manager of Baupost, and Mr. Klarman, as the sole managing member of BG GP and a controlling person of Baupost, may be deemed to have beneficial ownership under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), of the securities beneficially owned by Baupost. Securities reported on this Form 3 as being beneficially owned by Baupost were purchased on behalf of certain of such partnerships.
  2. (Continued from Footnote 1) The Reporting Persons disclaim beneficial ownership of the securities indicated except to the extent of their pecuniary interest therein, and the reporting herein of such securities shall not be construed as an admission that the Reporting Persons are the beneficial owners thereof for purposes of Section 16 of the Exchange Act or for any other purpose.

Seth A. Klarman

09/20/2019

Seth A. Klarman

09/20/2019

Seth A. Klarman

09/20/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Translate Bio Inc. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 20:06:02 UTC
