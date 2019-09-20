Translate Bio : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

|
SEC Form 3
|
|
|
|
|
FORM 3
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|
|
|
OMB APPROVAL
|
|
|
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
|
|
|
|
OMB Number:
|
3235-0104
|
|
|
|
|
|
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
|
Estimated average burden
|
|
|
hours per response:
|
0.5
|
|
|
SECURITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
|
|
|
|
|
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
|
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|
2. Date of Event
|
BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA
|
Requiring Statement
|
(Month/Day/Year)
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Translate Bio, Inc.[ TBIO ]
|
|
|
|
09/18/2019
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
10 ST. JAMES AVENUE
|
|
|
SUITE 1700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
BOSTON
|
MA
|
02116
|
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
|
Director
|
X 10% Owner
|
Officer (give title
|
Other (specify
|
below)
|
below)
-
If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
-
Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
Form filed by One Reporting
Person
-
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)(State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Amount of Securities
|
3. Ownership
|
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)
|
Form: Direct (D)
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Indirect (I)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,544,239
|
|
I
|
|
See footnote 1,2(1)(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|
|
2. Date Exercisable and
|
3. Title and Amount of Securities
|
4.
|
|
5.
|
6. Nature of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
Expiration Date
|
Underlying Derivative Security (Instr.
|
Conversion
|
Ownership
|
Beneficial Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
4)
|
|
|
or
|
|
Form:
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise
|
Direct (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price of
|
or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
Derivative
|
(I) (Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
Expiration
|
|
|
Number
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercisable
|
|
Date
|
Title
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10 ST. JAMES AVENUE SUITE 1700
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
|
BOSTON
|
MA
|
02116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|
|
|
|
Baupost Group GP, L.L.C.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
10 ST. JAMES AVENUE SUITE 1700
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
KLARMAN SETH A
10 ST. JAMES AVENUE SUITE 1700
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
BOSTON
|
MA
|
02116
|
|
|
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
Explanation of Responses:
-
This statement on Form 3 is being jointly filed by The Baupost Group, L.L.C. ("Baupost"), Baupost Group GP, L.L.C. ("BG GP") and Seth A. Klarman ("Mr. Klarman") (collectively, the "Reporting Persons"). Baupost is a registered investment adviser. The principal business of Baupost is to act as an investment adviser to various private investment limited partnerships. BG GP, as the manager of Baupost, and Mr. Klarman, as the sole managing member of BG GP and a controlling person of Baupost, may be deemed to have beneficial ownership under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), of the securities beneficially owned by Baupost. Securities reported on this Form 3 as being beneficially owned by Baupost were purchased on behalf of certain of such partnerships.
-
(Continued from Footnote 1) The Reporting Persons disclaim beneficial ownership of the securities indicated except to the extent of their pecuniary interest therein, and the reporting herein of such securities shall not be construed as an admission that the Reporting Persons are the beneficial owners thereof for purposes of Section 16 of the Exchange Act or for any other purpose.
|
Seth A. Klarman
|
|
09/20/2019
|
|
|
|
|
Seth A. Klarman
|
|
09/20/2019
|
|
|
|
|
Seth A. Klarman
|
|
09/20/2019
|
|
|
|
|
** Signature of Reporting Person
|
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
Translate Bio Inc. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 20:06:02 UTC