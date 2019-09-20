Translate Bio : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

This statement on Form 3 is being jointly filed by The Baupost Group, L.L.C. ("Baupost"), Baupost Group GP, L.L.C. ("BG GP") and Seth A. Klarman ("Mr. Klarman") (collectively, the "Reporting Persons"). Baupost is a registered investment adviser. The principal business of Baupost is to act as an investment adviser to various private investment limited partnerships. BG GP, as the manager of Baupost, and Mr. Klarman, as the sole managing member of BG GP and a controlling person of Baupost, may be deemed to have beneficial ownership under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), of the securities beneficially owned by Baupost. Securities reported on this Form 3 as being beneficially owned by Baupost were purchased on behalf of certain of such partnerships.