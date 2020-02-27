Translation : Enterprises Brings New Culture-Based Audience Segments to Telaria's Premium Network of Connected Television, Mobile, and Desktop OTT Publishers

For the first time, advertisers will be able to engage audiences based on how they participate in contemporary culture across all screens

Translation Enterprises today announced their first-of-its-kind culture-based audience segments will be available for activation across all screens, including CTV, via Telaria - the complete software platform that optimizes yield for leading video publishers.

The segments are powered by Translation’s artist services platform, UnitedMasters. The music streaming and fan engagement activity generated by UnitedMasters, combined with other data assets, provide insight into the emerging trends, discussions, and networks people subscribe to across music, sports, fashion, gaming, and more. Translation connects this cultural intelligence to a brand’s desired audience to produce tailored segments that will be most receptive to the brand’s message.

Consumers are 2.7x more likely to purchase a brand for the first time if they perceive an ad as culturally relevant as revealed by the ANA's AIMM Cultural Insights Impact Measure™ (CIIM™) in September 2019. This, combined with consumers’ desire to access content whenever and however they want, force a paradigm shift in the way advertisers must think about audience planning and activation. The pairing of Translation’s culture-based segments with Teleria’s premium publisher network helps advertisers get the most out of their CTV and OTT buys by ensuring the brand message aligns with the cultural interests of consumers and reaches them on any screen.

“We are thrilled to bring these game-changing, culture-based audience segments to marketers via Telaria’s network of premium publishers,” said Damian Garbaccio, President at Translation Enterprises.“Marketers can now be more responsive to the refresh-rate of culture and engage audiences more likely to embrace and spread their message.”

Advertisers can activate Translation’s audience segments via Telaria’s Audience Connect for marketers - the most comprehensive suite of addressable products for CTV, mobile, and desktop OTT. Telaria will use Translation’s offering to provide marketers with more choices and a unique dimension across its addressable products, designed to ensure marketers’ messages successfully reach the right viewer in the right context to achieve desired outcomes.

“Cultural relevance is key to gaining mindshare and breaking through the clutter on any medium,” said Todd Randak, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy at Telaria. “Working with Translation is exciting because we are both empowering advertisers to get ahead of changes in how and where consumers watch content and the always-evolving cultural drivers that influence consumer preferences. This is a great opportunity for marketers to connect to CTV and OTT viewers based on insights that go well beyond one-dimensional demographics to create deeper connections at scale.”

About Translation Enterprises

Translation is an award-winning brand development and marketing company built to help ambitious brands harness the power of culture to solve their biggest challenges. As a unique mix of experts in culture, technology, and storytelling, we are united by a passion to grow brands in ways that advertising alone can never do. Translation is behind some of the most iconic and culturally impactful executions of the past decade, including the Budweiser Made in America festival and HBO's influencer and experiential campaign for The Defiant Ones, one of the most-watched documentaries in the network’s history. To connect with us or learn more, visit www.translationllc.com.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) powers the future of TV advertising with proprietary, programmatic software that optimizes ad yield for leading video publishers across desktop, mobile and CTV. Telaria’s clients include the most innovative video content publishers across the globe such as Hulu, SlingTV, PlutoTV, TubiTV, Singtel, and Australia’s Nine Entertainment Co, Network 10 and Seven West Media. Telaria is headquartered in New York City and supports its global client base out of 13 offices worldwide across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

