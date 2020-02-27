Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Translation : Enterprises Brings New Culture-Based Audience Segments to Telaria's Premium Network of Connected Television, Mobile, and Desktop OTT Publishers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 03:52pm EST

For the first time, advertisers will be able to engage audiences based on how they participate in contemporary culture across all screens

Translation Enterprises today announced their first-of-its-kind culture-based audience segments will be available for activation across all screens, including CTV, via Telaria - the complete software platform that optimizes yield for leading video publishers.

The segments are powered by Translation’s artist services platform, UnitedMasters. The music streaming and fan engagement activity generated by UnitedMasters, combined with other data assets, provide insight into the emerging trends, discussions, and networks people subscribe to across music, sports, fashion, gaming, and more. Translation connects this cultural intelligence to a brand’s desired audience to produce tailored segments that will be most receptive to the brand’s message.

Consumers are 2.7x more likely to purchase a brand for the first time if they perceive an ad as culturally relevant as revealed by the ANA's AIMM Cultural Insights Impact Measure™ (CIIM™) in September 2019. This, combined with consumers’ desire to access content whenever and however they want, force a paradigm shift in the way advertisers must think about audience planning and activation. The pairing of Translation’s culture-based segments with Teleria’s premium publisher network helps advertisers get the most out of their CTV and OTT buys by ensuring the brand message aligns with the cultural interests of consumers and reaches them on any screen.

“We are thrilled to bring these game-changing, culture-based audience segments to marketers via Telaria’s network of premium publishers,” said Damian Garbaccio, President at Translation Enterprises.“Marketers can now be more responsive to the refresh-rate of culture and engage audiences more likely to embrace and spread their message.”

Advertisers can activate Translation’s audience segments via Telaria’s Audience Connect for marketers - the most comprehensive suite of addressable products for CTV, mobile, and desktop OTT. Telaria will use Translation’s offering to provide marketers with more choices and a unique dimension across its addressable products, designed to ensure marketers’ messages successfully reach the right viewer in the right context to achieve desired outcomes.

“Cultural relevance is key to gaining mindshare and breaking through the clutter on any medium,” said Todd Randak, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy at Telaria. “Working with Translation is exciting because we are both empowering advertisers to get ahead of changes in how and where consumers watch content and the always-evolving cultural drivers that influence consumer preferences. This is a great opportunity for marketers to connect to CTV and OTT viewers based on insights that go well beyond one-dimensional demographics to create deeper connections at scale.”

About Translation Enterprises

Translation is an award-winning brand development and marketing company built to help ambitious brands harness the power of culture to solve their biggest challenges. As a unique mix of experts in culture, technology, and storytelling, we are united by a passion to grow brands in ways that advertising alone can never do. Translation is behind some of the most iconic and culturally impactful executions of the past decade, including the Budweiser Made in America festival and HBO's influencer and experiential campaign for The Defiant Ones, one of the most-watched documentaries in the network’s history. To connect with us or learn more, visit www.translationllc.com.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) powers the future of TV advertising with proprietary, programmatic software that optimizes ad yield for leading video publishers across desktop, mobile and CTV. Telaria’s clients include the most innovative video content publishers across the globe such as Hulu, SlingTV, PlutoTV, TubiTV, Singtel, and Australia’s Nine Entertainment Co, Network 10 and Seven West Media. Telaria is headquartered in New York City and supports its global client base out of 13 offices worldwide across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:11pClarification of the Status of Almaden's Ixtaca Project Mineral Claims
GL
04:11pApplied Optoelectronics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
GL
04:11pImmunomedics Appoints Robert W. Azelby to Board of Directors
GL
04:11pVOXELJET AG : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Release and Conference Call
BU
04:11pPGIM : High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. and PGIM : Global High Yield Fund, Inc. declare distributions for March, April and May 2020
BU
04:11pTOCAGEN : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
PR
04:11pEQUITY COMMONWEALTH : to Participate in Citi 2020 Global Property Conference
BU
04:11pTHIRD POINT REINSURANCE : Re Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Results
PR
04:11pHP Appoints Richard Clemmer to Board of Directors
GL
04:11pRCI HOSPITALITY : Reports 1Q20 Results and Files 10-Q
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 1st Half Pretax Profit, Revenue Grew
2Coronavirus fear grips stocks, oil; Treasury yields touch record low
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group