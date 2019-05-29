Log in
Translation and Localization Services: Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

05/29/2019

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Translation and Localization Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005529/en/

Global Translation and Localization Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Gra ...

Global Translation and Localization Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The spend momentum of the translation and localization services category is primarily attributed to the wide-scale immigration that is being observed across the significant economies. This is necessitating the adoption of language translation services to suit the immigrant’s documents to that of the host countries. Most of the MNCs tend to float marketing campaigns across different regions to propagate their product and services portfolio. This is creating substantial demand for translation and localization services on a global scale. Request your free sample copy of this translation and localization services market intelligence report here!

The healthcare enterprises in the US are largely dependent on medical translation service providers with multilingual expertise for their healthcare communications across multiple regions. This is propelling the spend growth of the translation and localization services in the region. An increase in the intra-trade activities among the countries in the EU is driving the demand for the translation services segment, which is promoting the overall growth of the translation and localization services category.

This translation and localization services procurement research report offers a scrupulous analysis of the supply market forecasts, sustainability, and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers. Also, it also provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and strategy to cut down on costs. Ask for a customized version of this translation and localization services market intelligence report here for free.

The ability to secure the confidentiality of data is one of the critical supplier selection criteria for this category. It is advised that buyers partner with suppliers that are ISO 27001 certified,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This translation and localization services procurement research report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

 
 

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

 
 

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the professional services category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report provides information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Translation and Localization Services

Category ecosystem

  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Interested to know more about the scope of our translation and localization services market intelligence report? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

  • Procurement organization
  • Category enablers
  • Want customized information from our translation and localization services procurement research report? Get in touch

Category definition

  • Category hierarchy
  • Category scope
  • Category map
  • To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supply market forecasts, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
