Translation and Localization Services: Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

The spend momentum of the translation and localization services category
is primarily attributed to the wide-scale immigration that is being
observed across the significant economies. This is necessitating the
adoption of language translation services to suit the immigrant’s
documents to that of the host countries. Most of the MNCs tend to float
marketing campaigns across different regions to propagate their product
and services portfolio. This is creating substantial demand for
The healthcare enterprises in the US are largely dependent on medical
translation service providers with multilingual expertise for their
healthcare communications across multiple regions. This is propelling
the spend growth of the translation and localization services in the
region. An increase in the intra-trade activities among the countries in
the EU is driving the demand for the translation services segment, which
is promoting the overall growth of the translation and localization
services category.
This translation and localization services procurement research report
offers a scrupulous analysis of the supply market forecasts,
sustainability, and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers.
Also, it also provides information on the total cost of ownership
“The ability to secure the confidentiality of data is one of the
critical supplier selection criteria for this category. It is advised
that buyers partner with suppliers that are ISO 27001 certified,” says
SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.
This translation and localization services procurement research report
has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the professional
services category offer information on critical cost drivers and
category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant
cost-savings. The report provides information on supplier performance
benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better
SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer category management
insights and procurement best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Translation and Localization Services
Category management enablers
