Translations.com : Announces GlobalLink Connect Support for Sitecore Experience Commerce 9

Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, the world’s leading provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that their latest version of GlobalLink Connect for Sitecore will support Sitecore Experience Commerce 9, just in time for Sitecore Symposium, to be held November 4–7 in Orlando, Florida.

Translations.com is a Sitecore Technology Alliance Partner with 55+ shared customers since the first GlobalLink integration for Sitecore was announced in 2012. Sitecore Experience Commerce 9, the latest version of Sitecore’s e-commerce solution, is the only cloud-enabled platform to natively integrate content and commerce, allowing brands to fully personalize and individualize the end-to-end shopping experience before, during, and after transactions.

GlobalLink Connect for Sitecore provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process. By combining Sitecore’s commerce capabilities with the extended localization workflow functionality of GlobalLink Connect, users are able to manage global enterprise content with minimal effort and virtually no IT overhead. When combined with GlobalLink’s AI solutions, Sitecore users can cut costs and time-to-market even further while still maintaining high-quality customer experiences.

The latest GlobalLink Connect for Sitecore integration includes:

Support of the new Sitecore 9.2 for sending and receiving content

Support for sending content from Sitecore Experience Commerce 9.1 and higher

A streamlined submission process from Content and Experience Editor

Improved usability of the submission dashboard

Support for creation of translation jobs within Sitecore Workflows

AI-powered and human-powered translation options

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “Sitecore and Translations.com have a long history of collaborating to the benefit of our shared clients with respect to launching and maintaining personalized shopping experiences in any language. The release of this new integration continues our tradition of creating seamless experiences for online customers.”

About Translations.com

Translations.com is the world’s largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ Translations.com’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify the management of multilingual content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.

