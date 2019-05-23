Translations.com : Announces New Certification Program for GlobalLink Community-Level Partners

Translations.com,
the technology division of TransPerfect,
the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for
global business, today announced that Jahia
has successfully completed GlobalLink Connect Certification. Jahia, a
leading provider of open-source content management and digital
experience applications, is among the first GlobalLink Community-Level
Partners to successfully complete this new program designed to ensure
consistently high standards for service and performance among
participating partners.
With Translations.com’s growing global footprint and stable of clients,
partner organizations are recognizing the value in building connectors
into the GlobalLink platform that enable their users to create and
manage multilingual content from a single platform. To support this
community, Translations.com authored and launched the GlobalLink Connect
Certification Program to give customers the confidence that approved
partner-developed solutions meet common core requirements and have a
track record of successful implementation and ongoing solution support.
Certification requirements include:
-
Adhering to content localization best practices
-
Meeting all production use cases and allowing for content exchange,
request cancellation, and re-delivery workflows
-
Providing secure and encrypted communication between systems using the
latest Translations.com standards
-
Ensuring that all localizable elements from the content system can be
submitted for translation
-
Verifying content submission batching and usability of the integration
-
Providing documentation for review
Jahia CTO Serge Huber said, “Jahia focuses strongly on connectivity and
interoperability to help our customers shorten their time to value and
increase their agility, and we contribute to standards that facilitate
connectivity. We are pleased to have completed this new certification
with GlobalLink and Translations.com, which brings our customers even
more confidence as they assemble their digital experience stacks.”
TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “By partnering with
other leading platforms, we make it easy for clients to integrate
GlobalLink’s multilingual capabilities with their existing software
stacks. This new certification program should offer peace of mind that
choosing a GlobalLink-certified partner such as Jahia guarantees that
rigorous standards will be met.”
About Jahia
Jahia makes digital experiences simpler. Our open-source applications
snap-in to your existing stack to make your organization stand out.
Start with content management and expand to personalize, optimize and
scale all digital experiences—with unified customer data, everywhere.
Jahia customers are digital experience virtuosos: More than 150
mid-to-large sized, regional and global companies and government
agencies, ranging from great brands like Ben & Jerry’s, to Sodexo, one
of the world's largest multinational corporations, to top financial
services including Nationwide, and government institutions like the
European Parliament. Follow us on LinkedIn,
read our blog,
and visit our website jahia.com.
About Translations.com
Translations.com
is the world’s largest provider of enterprise localization services and
technology solutions. From offices in over 90 cities on six
continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+
languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations
employ Translations.com’s GlobalLink® Product
Suite to simplify the management of multilingual
content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family
of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional
headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.
About TransPerfect
TransPerfect
is the world’s largest provider of language
and technology
solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six
continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+
languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations
employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product
Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an
unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is
fully ISO
9001 and ISO
17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York,
with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more
information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005099/en/