Translations.com : Announces New Certification Program for GlobalLink Community-Level Partners

TransPerfect’s Technology Division to Certify Partners Based on Stringent Performance Standards

Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that Jahia has successfully completed GlobalLink Connect Certification. Jahia, a leading provider of open-source content management and digital experience applications, is among the first GlobalLink Community-Level Partners to successfully complete this new program designed to ensure consistently high standards for service and performance among participating partners.

With Translations.com’s growing global footprint and stable of clients, partner organizations are recognizing the value in building connectors into the GlobalLink platform that enable their users to create and manage multilingual content from a single platform. To support this community, Translations.com authored and launched the GlobalLink Connect Certification Program to give customers the confidence that approved partner-developed solutions meet common core requirements and have a track record of successful implementation and ongoing solution support.

Certification requirements include:

Adhering to content localization best practices

Meeting all production use cases and allowing for content exchange, request cancellation, and re-delivery workflows

Providing secure and encrypted communication between systems using the latest Translations.com standards

Ensuring that all localizable elements from the content system can be submitted for translation

Verifying content submission batching and usability of the integration

Providing documentation for review

Jahia CTO Serge Huber said, “Jahia focuses strongly on connectivity and interoperability to help our customers shorten their time to value and increase their agility, and we contribute to standards that facilitate connectivity. We are pleased to have completed this new certification with GlobalLink and Translations.com, which brings our customers even more confidence as they assemble their digital experience stacks.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “By partnering with other leading platforms, we make it easy for clients to integrate GlobalLink’s multilingual capabilities with their existing software stacks. This new certification program should offer peace of mind that choosing a GlobalLink-certified partner such as Jahia guarantees that rigorous standards will be met.”

About Jahia

Jahia makes digital experiences simpler. Our open-source applications snap-in to your existing stack to make your organization stand out. Start with content management and expand to personalize, optimize and scale all digital experiences—with unified customer data, everywhere.

Jahia customers are digital experience virtuosos: More than 150 mid-to-large sized, regional and global companies and government agencies, ranging from great brands like Ben & Jerry’s, to Sodexo, one of the world's largest multinational corporations, to top financial services including Nationwide, and government institutions like the European Parliament. Follow us on LinkedIn, read our blog, and visit our website jahia.com.

About Translations.com

Translations.com is the world’s largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ Translations.com’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify the management of multilingual content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005099/en/