Translations.com : Debuts Four New Salesforce Cloud Integrations for GlobalLink Translation Management System

TransPerfect’s Tech Division Simplifies Multilingual Content Management
for Salesforce Users
Translations.com,
the technology division of TransPerfect,
the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for
global business, today announced the launch of its new GlobalLink
Connect integration for Salesforce Marketing, Service, Commerce, and
Knowledge Clouds.
The company will demo these integrations as well as other modules in the
GlobalLink suite of translation management technologies at Salesforce
Connections, Salesforce’s digital experience conference taking place
June 17–19 in Chicago. Details on Translations.com’s Salesforce
solutions can be found here.
Since 2011, GlobalLink Connect for Salesforce has provided global
marketers and Salesforce users with a simple, end-to-end solution for
easily launching and maintaining multilingual content—all without ever
leaving the Salesforce platform. More than 50 companies use GlobalLink
Connect integrated with their Salesforce instance to create and
streamline their multilingual customer experiences.
On average, organizations save 50–70 percent time to market and overall
costs on launching and maintaining digital content in multiple languages
with GlobalLink.
Key features of GlobalLink Connect for Salesforce include:
- Translation workflow automation
- Site and content change
detection
- Searchable intuitive dashboard
- Vanity link
in-language optimization
- AI-powered localization
- Content
fragments support
- Support for non-standard Salesforce site
structures
Benefits of the integrated solution to joint customers include:
- Faster connector implementation
- Reduced or eliminated IT
dependency
- Expedited deployment timelines for global content
-
Lower project management costs
- Lower translation costs
TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “By releasing these
four new Salesforce Cloud integrations, our shared clients will enjoy
the ability to more effectively manage the in-language experience they
deliver to their customers while continuing to manage all content
through their familiar Salesforce interface.”
About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with
their customers in a whole new way. For more information about
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.
Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press
releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be
delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce
applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features
that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San
Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York
Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CRM.” For more information
please visit https://www.salesforce.com,
or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.
About Translations.com
Translations.com is
the world’s largest provider of enterprise localization services and
technology solutions. From offices in over 90 cities on six
continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+
languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations
employ Translations.com’s GlobalLink® Product
Suite to simplify the management of multilingual
content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family
of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional
headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.
About TransPerfect
TransPerfect
is the world’s largest provider of language
and technology
solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six
continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+
languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations
employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product
Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an
unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is
fully ISO
9001 and ISO
17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York,
with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more
information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.
