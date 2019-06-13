Translations.com : Debuts Four New Salesforce Cloud Integrations for GlobalLink Translation Management System

TransPerfect’s Tech Division Simplifies Multilingual Content Management for Salesforce Users

Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the launch of its new GlobalLink Connect integration for Salesforce Marketing, Service, Commerce, and Knowledge Clouds.

The company will demo these integrations as well as other modules in the GlobalLink suite of translation management technologies at Salesforce Connections, Salesforce’s digital experience conference taking place June 17–19 in Chicago. Details on Translations.com’s Salesforce solutions can be found here.

Since 2011, GlobalLink Connect for Salesforce has provided global marketers and Salesforce users with a simple, end-to-end solution for easily launching and maintaining multilingual content—all without ever leaving the Salesforce platform. More than 50 companies use GlobalLink Connect integrated with their Salesforce instance to create and streamline their multilingual customer experiences.

On average, organizations save 50–70 percent time to market and overall costs on launching and maintaining digital content in multiple languages with GlobalLink.

Key features of GlobalLink Connect for Salesforce include:

- Translation workflow automation

- Site and content change detection

- Searchable intuitive dashboard

- Vanity link in-language optimization

- AI-powered localization

- Content fragments support

- Support for non-standard Salesforce site structures

Benefits of the integrated solution to joint customers include:

- Faster connector implementation

- Reduced or eliminated IT dependency

- Expedited deployment timelines for global content

- Lower project management costs

- Lower translation costs

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “By releasing these four new Salesforce Cloud integrations, our shared clients will enjoy the ability to more effectively manage the in-language experience they deliver to their customers while continuing to manage all content through their familiar Salesforce interface.”

