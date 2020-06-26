Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Transoceanic Dialogues on Innovation: The Second China-Europe City Innovation and Development Forum was held in Jiangning Development Zone in Nanjing, China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

The Second China-Europe City Innovation and Development Forum arrived in Jiangning Development Zone in Nanjing on June 25, 2020. Themed "Innovation Lights up the Future of Cities”, the event was one of the high-profile forums of "Nanjing Tech Week 2020". It was sponsored by the People's Government of Nanjing, organized by the People's Government of Nanjing's Jiangning District and Jiangning Development Zone Administrative Committee, and co-organized by Jazzyear—a Chinese technology think tank. The event brought together world-renowned academicians, mayors of European cities, Nobel Prize winners, experts, professors, entrepreneurs, and venture capitalists for a one-day discussion of city innovation.

At the event, Jiangning Development Zone entered into a sister city relationship with Güssing, Austria. Ten international cooperative projects were signed, including Germany CLOOS Asia Pacific Headquarters Base, Haixiang Cross-border E-commerce Platform Software R&D Base, Nanjing High-end Equipment Manufacturing Research Institute, Instrumentation Technologies Jiangsu Base, and other R&D bases. Other projects include industrialization projects such as libre smart chips and MEMS intelligent temperature sensors, and technical cooperation centers such as China-Western Overseas Collaborative Innovation Center, China-France Collaborative Innovation Center, and Plasma Arc 3D Printing Technology Center.

The forum had several sessions—keynote speeches, signing of international cooperative projects, and panel discussions. Dario Nardella, Mayor of Florence, Italy, Eckart Würzner, Mayor of Heidelberg, Germany, Patrick Klugman, Deputy Mayor of Paris responsible for international relations, France, and Vinzenz Knor, Mayor of Güssing, Austria, conducted a transoceanic talk around the topic of "Foster Innovation Ecosystems, Co-build a City of Innovation."

The following keynote speakers shared thoughts on urban innovation and development, and the capital market and innovation industry in a global vision.

  • Thomas J. Sargent, Winner of the 2011 Nobel Prize in Economics
  • Dr. Zhao Shuming, Senior Professor in Humanities & Social Science and Honorary President of Nanjing University Business School
  • Yu Changbin, Academician of the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering, Head of AI & Robot Center of Westlake University
  • Zhang Daqing, Academician of the European Academy of Sciences, Professor of School of Electronics Engineering and Computer Science, Peking University
  • Ricardo Bueno, Director General of BRTA, Spain
  • Eddie Chen, Managing Director and Head of China & Asia, Eurazeo.

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:50pNYRSTAR : Resignation of Auditor to avoid potential conflict of interest
AQ
03:48pNEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Inc. Announces Launch of Emerphed™ (ephedrine sulfate) RTU Injection, the First and Only FDA-approved, Ready-to-Use Ephedrine Injection (50 mg/10 mL vial)
BU
03:46pCOVID-19 : Significant Shift in Strategy of Self-Service Kiosk Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption of Contactless Payment to Augment Growth | Technavio
BU
03:45pMCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES : to Discuss Acquisition of kanepi Group with Host RCA Financial Partners
AQ
03:45pNYRSTAR : provides an update on the second extraordinary general meeting to be held on 30 June 2020
AQ
03:42pPRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:42pAMERICAN REBEL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:42pCANTERBURY PARK HOLDING CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41pTD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:39pAT&T : TitleAT&T DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON PREFERRED SHARES
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1More U.S. companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
3VAXART, INC. : Vaxart's COVID-19 Vaccine Selected for the U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed
4LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Nasdaq to suspend trading of Luckin Coffee shares from Monday
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford's New F-150 Truck Aims to Double as a Rolling Office

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group