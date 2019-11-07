Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Transphorm Ships Over Half a Million GaN Power Devices for Multi-kilowatt Class Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 08:10am EST

Company’s Growing Adoption Accompanied by Its GaN Platform’s Increased Field Reliability

Transphorm Inc.—the leader in the design and manufacturing of the highest reliability and first JEDEC- and AEC-Q101 qualified 650 V gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors—disclosed that it has shipped more than 500 thousand high voltage GaN FETs. The company hit this milestone as customers continue to adopt its high quality-high reliability GaN platform.

High Voltage GaN Adoption

Customers in the broad industrial, infrastructure and IT, and PC Gaming markets have publicly announced in-production devices built with Transphorm’s GaN technology. They illustrate the rising confidence in GaN solutions that are projected to be an attractive market.

In fact, industry analyst firm IHS Markit Technology, now a part of Informa Tech, forecasts the total GaN power discrete, module, and system IC revenues to reach $1.2 billion by 2028. Approximately $750 million of those revenues (almost two-thirds of the total market) will be driven by high voltage GaN solutions.1

“We came to market with the most robust, two-chip normally-off device at a time when the industry was more familiar with single-chip normally-off Silicon MOSFETs,” said Primit Parikh, Co-founder and COO, Transphorm. “As proven by our public momentum and also that of other reputable manufacturers like Power Integrations in the consumer adapter space, the two-chip normally-off GaN solution is the most practical high voltage GaN FET design today. In fact, it’s this design that enables Transphorm’s GaN to deliver high performance with strong robustness, which has led to more than 5 billion hours (with <2 FIT) of field reliability data to date.”

Transphorm’s adoption success continues to be driven largely by the Quality and Reliability (Q+R) of its products. This Q+R is backed by the company’s robust normally-off GaN platform, strong control of its epitaxial process, and manufacturing capability—which is well-positioned to meet the volume and quality requirements of various cross-industry markets from consumer adapters to automotive. Together, these elements enable the company to produce GaN FETs that offer unparalleled reliability, designability, drivability, and reproducibility.

“Following our success in the core higher power markets targeted by GaN, we’re also working with customers in fast growing markets that are underserved by Silicon such as consumer adapters and set-top boxes,” said Philip Zuk, VP of Worldwide Technical Marketing and North American Sales, Transphorm. “Consider that the majority of products we’ve shipped to date were targeted for higher power applications. Those 500 thousand-plus 650V FETs equate to more than 4 million lower power (sub 100 Watts) FETs, demonstrating our volume production capabilities.”

Field Reliability

A year ago, Transphorm released the first complete set of validation data for high voltage GaN power semiconductors. Today, the company formally released its latest field reliability data. With more than five billion hours in the field, Transphorm’s GaN technology currently has a <2.0 FIT rate at <19.8 PPM per year. For more information on device Quality + Reliability, visit the company’s Q+R webpage.

Welcome to the GaN Revolution!

Transphorm designs and manufactures the highest performance, highest reliability 650 V and 900 V GaN semiconductors for high-voltage power conversion applications. Holding the largest IP portfolio (1000+ issued and pending patents worldwide), Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified GaN FETs. This is due to a vertically-integrated business approach, which allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Website: www.transphormusa.com Twitter: @transphormusa

1 SiC & GaN Power Semiconductors Report, IHS Markit, May 2019


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:56aRiskLens Named to Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™, Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America
GL
09:53aOil rises above $62 on hopes for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
09:53aOil rises above $62 on hopes for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
09:53aBlix Launches Integrated Calendar for BlueMail to Expand its Suite of Productivity Tools
PR
09:53aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : ArcelorMittal, Tiffany, LVMH, HP
09:52aSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Continues Investigating Beazer Homes USA, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – BZH
BU
09:50aOLEEO : Announces Corporate Privatisation
PU
09:50aRPS : Director/PDMR Share Dealing
PU
09:50aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INMARSAT PLC - Amendment
PU
09:50aJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2Siemens cautions about 2020 after beating quarterly forecasts
3ENGIE : ENGIE : Correction to Engie Article
4NEL : NEL ASA: Third quarter 2019 results
5LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa to cut more costs, as cabin crew strike over pay

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group