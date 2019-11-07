Transphorm Ships Over Half a Million GaN Power Devices for Multi-kilowatt Class Applications

Company’s Growing Adoption Accompanied by Its GaN Platform’s Increased Field Reliability

Transphorm Inc.—the leader in the design and manufacturing of the highest reliability and first JEDEC- and AEC-Q101 qualified 650 V gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors—disclosed that it has shipped more than 500 thousand high voltage GaN FETs. The company hit this milestone as customers continue to adopt its high quality-high reliability GaN platform.

High Voltage GaN Adoption

Customers in the broad industrial, infrastructure and IT, and PC Gaming markets have publicly announced in-production devices built with Transphorm’s GaN technology. They illustrate the rising confidence in GaN solutions that are projected to be an attractive market.

In fact, industry analyst firm IHS Markit Technology, now a part of Informa Tech, forecasts the total GaN power discrete, module, and system IC revenues to reach $1.2 billion by 2028. Approximately $750 million of those revenues (almost two-thirds of the total market) will be driven by high voltage GaN solutions.1

“We came to market with the most robust, two-chip normally-off device at a time when the industry was more familiar with single-chip normally-off Silicon MOSFETs,” said Primit Parikh, Co-founder and COO, Transphorm. “As proven by our public momentum and also that of other reputable manufacturers like Power Integrations in the consumer adapter space, the two-chip normally-off GaN solution is the most practical high voltage GaN FET design today. In fact, it’s this design that enables Transphorm’s GaN to deliver high performance with strong robustness, which has led to more than 5 billion hours (with <2 FIT) of field reliability data to date.”

Transphorm’s adoption success continues to be driven largely by the Quality and Reliability (Q+R) of its products. This Q+R is backed by the company’s robust normally-off GaN platform, strong control of its epitaxial process, and manufacturing capability—which is well-positioned to meet the volume and quality requirements of various cross-industry markets from consumer adapters to automotive. Together, these elements enable the company to produce GaN FETs that offer unparalleled reliability, designability, drivability, and reproducibility.

“Following our success in the core higher power markets targeted by GaN, we’re also working with customers in fast growing markets that are underserved by Silicon such as consumer adapters and set-top boxes,” said Philip Zuk, VP of Worldwide Technical Marketing and North American Sales, Transphorm. “Consider that the majority of products we’ve shipped to date were targeted for higher power applications. Those 500 thousand-plus 650V FETs equate to more than 4 million lower power (sub 100 Watts) FETs, demonstrating our volume production capabilities.”

Field Reliability

A year ago, Transphorm released the first complete set of validation data for high voltage GaN power semiconductors. Today, the company formally released its latest field reliability data. With more than five billion hours in the field, Transphorm’s GaN technology currently has a <2.0 FIT rate at <19.8 PPM per year. For more information on device Quality + Reliability, visit the company’s Q+R webpage.

