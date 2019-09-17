Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Transphorm and Mouser Electronics Announce Global Distribution Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

Transphorm Inc.—the leader in the design and manufacturing of the highest reliability high-voltage (HV) Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors—today announced it has signed a global distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components. Per the agreement, Mouser will distribute Transphorm’s JEDEC- and AEC-Q101-qualified GaN FETs and evaluation tools.

As of today, Mouser offers devices from Transphorm’s 900 V TO-220 and 650 V TO-247 and TO-220 GaN FETs. The devices feature low crossover losses, reduced gate charge, and smaller reverse recovery charge, offering similar field reliability to silicon carbide (SiC) FETs and improved performance when compared to silicon MOSFETs. Compared to competitive GaN transistors, Transphorm’s FETs also offer the industry’s highest threshold voltage at 4 V and gate robustness rating at ±20 V.

Also available are Transphorm’s automotive-qualified GaN FETs including the TPH3205WSBQA, the industry’s first GaN solution to earn AEC-Q101 qualification, and the TP65H035WSQA, the industry’s first 175-degree-Celsius-rated AEC-Q101-qualified device. As with non-automotive applications, in-vehicle power systems using the 650 V GaN FETs can gain up to 40 percent more power density while reducing overall system costs by as much as 20 percent when compared to similar silicon-based solutions.

Lastly, Mouser stocks Transphorm’s evaluation platforms, allowing designers to study switching characteristics and efficiency. The kits support various power system topologies, including inverters, half-bridge buck or boost (through-hole and SMD solutions), and the bridgeless totem-pole PFC. They also cover a range of power ratings. Examples include the 1.2 kW and 2.5 kW half-bridge evaluation platforms as well as the 2.5 kW and 4 kW bridgeless totem-pole PFC evaluation platforms.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor's website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 750 manufacturers. Mouser offers 26 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About Transphorm

Transphorm designs and manufactures the highest performance, highest reliability 650 V and 900 V GaN semiconductors for high-voltage power conversion applications. Holding the largest IP portfolio (1000+ issued and pending patents worldwide), Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified GaN FETs. This is due to a vertically integrated business approach, which allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm: moving power electronics beyond Silicon limits. Website: transphormusa.com Twitter: @transphormusa.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:46pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY)
PR
01:46pTHE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Announces Pricing Information for Tender Offers by The Walt Disney Company : and 21st Century Fox America, Inc.
BU
01:43pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Oil Prices Slump
DJ
01:42pAT&T : and Local Nonprofits Team Up to Support Youth Mental Health
PU
01:42pAT&T : Find Out What Hispanic Heritage Month Means to AT&T
PU
01:42pWine Enthusiast Names Germany's Mosel Valley As A 2019 Wine Region of the Year Nominee
PR
01:41pCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : debuting Carne Asada steak option this week
AQ
01:38pTOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
RE
01:38pU.S. retail gasoline prices jump after Saudi oil attacks
RE
01:38pImpact of Saudi oil outage on crude, product markets
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2APPLE : Apple says $14 billion EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
5EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC : EAGLE EYE : Final Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group