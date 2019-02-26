Transphorm's Gen III GaN Platform Earns Automotive Qualification

Transphorm
Inc.—the leader in the design and manufacturing of the highest
reliability and first JEDEC- and AEC-Q101 qualified 650 V gallium
nitride (GaN) semiconductors—today announced that its third generation,
JEDEC-qualified high voltage GaN platform has passed the Automotive
Electronics Council’s AEC-Q101 stress tests for automotive-grade
discrete semiconductors. This achievement marks the company’s second
automotive-qualified product line. And, notably, its most reliable given
the Gen III GaN platform’s ability to perform at 175°C during
qualification testing.
Transphorm’s Gen III AEC-Q101 GaN FET, the TP65H035WSQA,
offers a typical on-resistance of 35 mΩ in an industry standard TO-247
package. As with its predecessor—the 50 mΩ Gen II TPH3205WSBQA—the
devices target AC to DC on-board chargers (OBCs), DC to DC converters
and DC to AC inverter systems for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles
(PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEV).
Unmatched Reliability Thresholds
Launched in June
2018, Transphorm’s Gen III devices came onto the market as the
highest reliability, highest quality [Q+R] GaN FETs available. They
offered lower electromagnetic interference along with increased noise
immunity [threshold voltage at 4 V] and gate robustness [at ±20 V].
These advances produced quieter switching and higher performance at
higher current levels with minimal external circuitry.
That commitment to Q+R influences Transphorm’s choice to conduct
extended and accelerated standards testing, to include JEDEC and
AEC-Q101. For this latest automotive qualification, the semiconductor
manufacturer stressed the devices’ thermal limits to 25°C more than
those of the standard AEC-Q101-qualified high voltage Silicon MOSFET
counterparts.
Beyond proving the GaN platform’s robustness, the higher temperature
testing demonstrates that Transphorm’s AEC-Q101 GaN FETs will give
design engineers ample thermal headroom when developing any power system.
“Proving device quality and reliability is perhaps the most critical
factor influencing customer confidence in high voltage GaN
FETs—particularly in the automotive and electric vehicle markets,” said
Philip Zuk, Vice President of Worldwide Technical Marketing, Transphorm.
“To that end, we ensure that our GaN maintains its performance and
reliability even in real-world conditions that may be far harsher than
what mission profiles call for. As shown by the published reliability
data, our JEDEC-qualified Gen III platform has a Field Failure FIT rate
of 3, which is in line with that of Silicon Carbide. It’s this high
reliability level that allowed Transphorm to release a Gen III
automotive FET at 175 degrees Celsius.”
The company’s second AEC-Q101 qualified device further validates
Transphorm’s Q+R, as was also demonstrated in the January 2019 release
of the industry’s
first Field Reliability data and first Early Life Failure rate
calculations—the source of the FIT rate referenced above.
