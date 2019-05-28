Transphorm's Gen III JEDEC-Qualified GaN to Power Wentai's New 1.6 kW Titanium ATX PC Gaming Power Supply

Transphorm
Inc.—the leader in the design and manufacturing of the highest
reliability, first JEDEC- and AEC-Q101 qualified high-voltage (HV)
Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors—today confirmed that Taiwanese
Original Equipment Manufacturer Wentai Technology Corporation has
developed a Titanium ATX gaming power supply series called Aidan. The
flagship product, the Aidan-T1616, uses Transphorm’s TP65H050WS Gen III
50 milliohm GaN FET in an interleaved CCM boost PFC. The result is a
fully-modular, low-noise 1616 W 80 PLUS® Titanium power supply unit
(PSU) with close to 95 percent efficiency.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005323/en/
Wentai's new 1.6 kW ATX PC Gaming PSU uses Transphorm's Gen III GaN FETs to achieve an 80 PLUS® Titanium power rating with approx. 95% efficiency. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Aidan ATX PSU series targets consumer computing markets requiring
ultra-high power such as PC gaming, Esports, artificial intelligence
(AI), and cryptocurrency mining. When compared to Wentai’s Silicon-based
1.28 kW PSU, the Aidan-T1616 offers 328 W more power and approximately
one percent higher efficiency at 50 percent full load—all within the
same form factor. This equates to a 20 percent increase in power density.
The high-performant PC market uniquely serves use cases such as
immersive gaming, artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual currency
mining that requires a large amount of reliable power in comparison to
everyday PC use,” said Aidan Liao, Senior RD Director, Wentai. “GaN
provided the right technological advantage for us to conceive the Aidan
PSU’s design to answer that need. Transphorm’s GaN provided the right
quality, reliability and performance advantage for us to ultimately
deliver on our vision with a top-quality, fairly priced power supply.”
Wentai’s power system development project occurred over the course of 18
months. Throughout that time, the company worked with Transphorm’s
regional application support team whose positive reputation, according
to Liao, was another influencing factor behind Wentai choosing
Transphorm’s GaN devices.
Scheduled for formal release in early 2020, the Aidan-1616 will be
demonstrated in Wentai’s Computex exhibit in Hall 1-1F, Booth Number
I1307. The Aidan product line will expand to include PSUs offering
various wattages, including 777 W, 888 W, 1111 W, 1288 W, and 1388 W.
About Wentai Technology Corporation
Wentai Technology is an LED lighting and power supply manufacturer. The
company’s R&D team has continuously improved its technical and
innovative capabilities, enabling Wentai to obtain several patents year
over year that meet market demand and customer needs. Headquartered in
Taipei, Wentai increases its production capabilities and reduces related
costs through the use of its two production facilities located in
Shenzhen, China and Suzhou, China.
