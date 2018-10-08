Transplace : Acquires Yusen Logistics’ Intermodal & Freight Brokerage Group

Transplace,
a leading provider of transportation management services and logistics
technology, today announced that it has acquired Yusen Logistics
(Americas) Inc.’s intermodal marketing company/over-the-road freight
brokerage group. This acquisition expands Transplace’s North American intermodal
capabilities and further supports the company’s commitment to
strategic growth in order to meet the supply chain needs of its growing
customer base. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
A subsidiary of Nippon Yusen Kaisha, Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc. is
a global logistics and transportation provider with offices in 44
countries and regions. This acquisition expands Transplace’s geographic
footprint and intermodal network as well as complements the company’s
mission to deliver outstanding transportation
management, intermodal, brokerage, and cross-border trade management
services to shippers.
“Acquiring Yusen Logistics’ North American intermodal operations further
supports Transplace’s commitment to strategic growth in order to build a
competitive advantage for our company and our customers,” said Frank
McGuigan, CEO, Transplace. “Our customers will benefit from the network
synergy with Transplace’s current intermodal and over-the-road
footprint, resulting in better opportunities for more effective
execution of their intermodal shipments as well as mode conversion.”
Owned by TPG Capital, Transplace is a North American non-asset based
logistics services provider offering manufacturers, retailers, chemical
and consumer packaged goods companies the optimal blend of logistics
technology and transportation management services. As the largest
managed transportation service provider in North America, Transplace
generates gross revenue in excess of $3.0 billion from more than 1,000
customers.
The newly acquired intermodal operations, with locations in
Jacksonville, FL, Cincinnati, OH, Memphis, TN, Chicago, IL and Dallas,
TX, will operate as part of Transplace’s intermodal division – Celtic
Intermodal, which is led by President Doug Punzel.
According to Punzel, “As more shippers are looking to integrate
intermodal into their transportation operations, Transplace is committed
to best positioning itself to enable its customers to take advantage of
the opportunities available with intermodal. The addition of Yusen
Logistics’ intermodal operations will allow our customers to better take
advantage of this highly effective and efficient mode of transportation
in a time of high transportation rates and capacity constraints.”
About Yusen Logistics
Yusen
Logistics is a supply chain logistics company. Yusen Logistics
offers global services in freight forwarding, warehousing,
transportation, distribution services, contract logistics and supply
chain management in one package. They provide solutions which range from
stand-alone operations to control-tower managed global supply chain,
combining our expertise and insights with unique technology capabilities
and our global service network.
Yusen Logistics has a global presence in over 550 bases in 44 countries
and regions, with a warehousing footprint of over 2.65 million sqm
spanning five strategic areas namely Japan, Europe, the Americas, East
Asia and South Asia & Oceania.
About Transplace
Transplace is the leading provider of transportation management services
and logistics technology, helping manufacturers, retailers and
distributors optimize supply chain operations and increase financial
performance. Offering a complete suite of transportation management,
strategic capacity, and cross-border & global trade services,
Transplace’s customizable logistics solutions and best-in-class
technology gives businesses greater control of their transportation
operations and enhanced visibility of shipments and overall supply chain
performance. With deep expertise in key vertical markets, including
consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, retail and chemicals, Transplace
works to strategically design and manage customer networks in the most
efficient, cost-effective manner. As North America’s largest
transportation management provider, Transplace leverages its entire
network to solve large-scale, complex supply chain problems for its
customers. From small-to-medium businesses to global brands, Transplace
delivers the optimal blend of actionable business intelligence and
operational excellence you need to manage your supply chain with
certainty. Learn more at www.transplace.com.
