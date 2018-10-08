Transplace : Acquires Yusen Logistics’ Intermodal & Freight Brokerage Group

Acquisition Expands Logistics Provider’s North American Intermodal and Freight Brokerage Capabilities, Supports Commitment to Delivering Superior Transportation Services to Shippers

Transplace, a leading provider of transportation management services and logistics technology, today announced that it has acquired Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc.’s intermodal marketing company/over-the-road freight brokerage group. This acquisition expands Transplace’s North American intermodal capabilities and further supports the company’s commitment to strategic growth in order to meet the supply chain needs of its growing customer base. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

A subsidiary of Nippon Yusen Kaisha, Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc. is a global logistics and transportation provider with offices in 44 countries and regions. This acquisition expands Transplace’s geographic footprint and intermodal network as well as complements the company’s mission to deliver outstanding transportation management, intermodal, brokerage, and cross-border trade management services to shippers.

“Acquiring Yusen Logistics’ North American intermodal operations further supports Transplace’s commitment to strategic growth in order to build a competitive advantage for our company and our customers,” said Frank McGuigan, CEO, Transplace. “Our customers will benefit from the network synergy with Transplace’s current intermodal and over-the-road footprint, resulting in better opportunities for more effective execution of their intermodal shipments as well as mode conversion.”

Owned by TPG Capital, Transplace is a North American non-asset based logistics services provider offering manufacturers, retailers, chemical and consumer packaged goods companies the optimal blend of logistics technology and transportation management services. As the largest managed transportation service provider in North America, Transplace generates gross revenue in excess of $3.0 billion from more than 1,000 customers.

The newly acquired intermodal operations, with locations in Jacksonville, FL, Cincinnati, OH, Memphis, TN, Chicago, IL and Dallas, TX, will operate as part of Transplace’s intermodal division – Celtic Intermodal, which is led by President Doug Punzel.

According to Punzel, “As more shippers are looking to integrate intermodal into their transportation operations, Transplace is committed to best positioning itself to enable its customers to take advantage of the opportunities available with intermodal. The addition of Yusen Logistics’ intermodal operations will allow our customers to better take advantage of this highly effective and efficient mode of transportation in a time of high transportation rates and capacity constraints.”

Connect with a Transplace expert to learn more about our logistics management services: transplace.com/transplace-contact/.

About Yusen Logistics

Yusen Logistics is a supply chain logistics company. Yusen Logistics offers global services in freight forwarding, warehousing, transportation, distribution services, contract logistics and supply chain management in one package. They provide solutions which range from stand-alone operations to control-tower managed global supply chain, combining our expertise and insights with unique technology capabilities and our global service network.

Yusen Logistics has a global presence in over 550 bases in 44 countries and regions, with a warehousing footprint of over 2.65 million sqm spanning five strategic areas namely Japan, Europe, the Americas, East Asia and South Asia & Oceania.

About Transplace

Transplace is the leading provider of transportation management services and logistics technology, helping manufacturers, retailers and distributors optimize supply chain operations and increase financial performance. Offering a complete suite of transportation management, strategic capacity, and cross-border & global trade services, Transplace’s customizable logistics solutions and best-in-class technology gives businesses greater control of their transportation operations and enhanced visibility of shipments and overall supply chain performance. With deep expertise in key vertical markets, including consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, retail and chemicals, Transplace works to strategically design and manage customer networks in the most efficient, cost-effective manner. As North America’s largest transportation management provider, Transplace leverages its entire network to solve large-scale, complex supply chain problems for its customers. From small-to-medium businesses to global brands, Transplace delivers the optimal blend of actionable business intelligence and operational excellence you need to manage your supply chain with certainty. Learn more at www.transplace.com.

Follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and the Transplace Industry Blog:

https://blog.transplace.com

http://twitter.com/transplace

http://www.facebook.com/Transplace

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005644/en/