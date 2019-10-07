Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Transplace : Further Streamlines Payment Processing for Transportation Carriers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 10:12am EDT

Transplace, a leading provider of transportation management services and logistics technology solutions, today announced continued improvements in speed, security, and accuracy of payment processing for the growing base of more than 32,000 carriers with which it does business directly or on behalf of its shipper customers. Transplace has been working with TriumphPay and Bank of America’s Paymode-X® Connect solutions to deliver faster and more reliable, accurate and secure payment processing. These changes come on the heels of Moody's Investors Service having recently upgraded Transplace’s ratings in several key areas. Moody's Investors Service is a leading provider of credit ratings, research, and risk analysis, and they cited Transplace’s good execution and steady earnings growth for the credit rating upgrade.

“We realize that a fast, seamless, and unified digital payment experience goes a long way in helping our carrier partners drive operational efficiencies and cash flow, which is critical to their cash intensive businesses,” said Frank McGuigan, CEO, Transplace. “Integrating best-in-class tools and technology, like TriumphPay and Paymode-X® Connect, into our logistics platform to simplify and expedite our payment processing capabilities provides our valued carriers with more flexible, reliable, and secure payment options.”

The benefits are clear: carriers who enroll in either of these programs will get multiple, immediate paybacks:

Visibility: On-line portal access to electronic remittance detail via email or a custom accounts receivable file.

Control: Advance notification of payments via email to help forecast cash flow.

Cost Savings: A reduction in the labor, expense, and risk associated with receiving payments.

Carriers are applauding Transplace’s advancements in leveraging these state-of-the-art digital payment solutions. “Leonard’s Express is thrilled Transplace continues to work closely with carriers like us to drive improvements such as the introduction of digital payment platforms. The announcement illustrates that Transplace continues to lay the foundation to make it easy for us to do business with them,” said Mike Riccio, CMO, Leonard’s Express. “Efficient, automated execution, system driven freight audit and payment, improved financial analytics and dashboards all contribute to faster, more reliable, and less costly administration.”

To learn more about Transplace’s logistics technology or services, visit transplace.com/transplace-contact.

About TriumphPay

TriumphPay is offered through an operating subsidiary of TBK Bank, SSB (Member FDIC). TBK Bank, SSB is a subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK), a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking and commercial activities.

About Transplace

Transplace is the leading provider of transportation management services and logistics technology, helping manufacturers, retailers and distributors optimize supply chain operations and increase financial performance. Offering a complete suite of transportation management, strategic capacity, and cross-border & global trade services, Transplace’s customizable logistics solutions and best-in-class technology gives businesses greater control of their transportation operations and enhanced visibility of shipments and overall supply chain performance. With deep expertise in key vertical markets, including consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, retail and chemicals, Transplace works to strategically design and manage customer networks in the most efficient, cost-effective manner. As North America’s largest transportation management provider, Transplace leverages its entire network to solve large-scale, complex supply chain problems for its customers. From small-to-medium businesses to global brands, Transplace delivers the optimal blend of actionable business intelligence and operational excellence you need to manage your supply chain with certainty. Learn more at www.transplace.com.

Follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and the Transplace Industry Blog:
http://twitter.com/transplace
http://www.facebook.com/Transplace
https://blog.transplace.com/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:38aOil prices up $1 as U.S.-China trade talks loom, supply issues mount
RE
10:38aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR
10:38aOil prices up $1 as U.S.-China trade talks loom, supply issues mount
RE
10:37aSCHRODERS : evolves country leadership team with senior appointments for UK and North America businesses
PU
10:37aUPC TRANSACTION : Sunrise welcomes ETHOS recommendations
PU
10:37aSEE LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Sealed Air Corporation – SEE
GL
10:36aU.S. airlines grapple with 'unfair tax' that adds to aircraft supply disruption
RE
10:36aYUM BRANDS : Domino's, Pizza Hut + cheese prices all up
AQ
10:35aOTELLO : Buyback
AQ
10:35aWESTWING GROUP AG : Correction of a release from 04/10/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC : SIG shares tumble on profit warning as UK construction craters
2BAYER AG : BAYER : says Oct. U.S. glyphosate trial delayed until further notice
3WYNN RESORTS : Earnings Outlook Threatens Stocks -- WSJ
4GENERAL MILLS : Traditional Snack Bars Face Nutty Conundrum -- WSJ
5SILVER : A Silver Medal...for Stock Picking This Time

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group