Transplace : Further Streamlines Payment Processing for Transportation Carriers

Transplace, a leading provider of transportation management services and logistics technology solutions, today announced continued improvements in speed, security, and accuracy of payment processing for the growing base of more than 32,000 carriers with which it does business directly or on behalf of its shipper customers. Transplace has been working with TriumphPay and Bank of America’s Paymode-X® Connect solutions to deliver faster and more reliable, accurate and secure payment processing. These changes come on the heels of Moody's Investors Service having recently upgraded Transplace’s ratings in several key areas. Moody's Investors Service is a leading provider of credit ratings, research, and risk analysis, and they cited Transplace’s good execution and steady earnings growth for the credit rating upgrade.

“We realize that a fast, seamless, and unified digital payment experience goes a long way in helping our carrier partners drive operational efficiencies and cash flow, which is critical to their cash intensive businesses,” said Frank McGuigan, CEO, Transplace. “Integrating best-in-class tools and technology, like TriumphPay and Paymode-X® Connect, into our logistics platform to simplify and expedite our payment processing capabilities provides our valued carriers with more flexible, reliable, and secure payment options.”

The benefits are clear: carriers who enroll in either of these programs will get multiple, immediate paybacks:

Visibility: On-line portal access to electronic remittance detail via email or a custom accounts receivable file.

Control: Advance notification of payments via email to help forecast cash flow.

Cost Savings: A reduction in the labor, expense, and risk associated with receiving payments.

Carriers are applauding Transplace’s advancements in leveraging these state-of-the-art digital payment solutions. “Leonard’s Express is thrilled Transplace continues to work closely with carriers like us to drive improvements such as the introduction of digital payment platforms. The announcement illustrates that Transplace continues to lay the foundation to make it easy for us to do business with them,” said Mike Riccio, CMO, Leonard’s Express. “Efficient, automated execution, system driven freight audit and payment, improved financial analytics and dashboards all contribute to faster, more reliable, and less costly administration.”

