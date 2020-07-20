Transplace : Recognized With #1 Rankings in ARC Advisory Group's Managed Transportation Services Market Research Study

Global MTS report gives Transplace the top leadership position in market share and freight under management

Transplace, the premier provider of logistics technology and services, today announced number one rankings in the ARC Advisory Group’s recently released Managed (MTS) Transportation Services Market Research Study. ARC is the leading technology research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. The prestigious report ranked Transplace as number one in market share and number one in freight under management among leading MTS suppliers worldwide.

“ARC conducts rigorous supply chain industry research and we are honored to be recognized in the leadership position for managed transportation services,” said Frank McGuigan, chief executive officer of Transplace. “The rankings are based on our product innovations leveraging AI and machine learning, as well as our $11 billion of freight under management. ARC also recognized our recent acquisition of Lanehub, which encourages shipper-carrier collaborations by automatically connecting complementary freight lanes, streamlining continuous moves and saving on shipping expenses.”

The ARC MTS Research Study delivers current market analysis plus a five-year global market and technology forecast. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. Steve Banker, vice president of Supply Chain Services, and the author of this study, spoke of one of the drivers for the growth of this market being the great payback these solutions deliver. “We did a survey in this area and survey participants said their freight costs would rise 12 percent or more if they stopped working with their MTS provider.”

McGuigan added, “ARC’s report spotlights strategies for MTS success and we are pleased to be setting best practices, including cutting edge technology, strong consultative capabilities, and pricing flexibility. ARC emphasizes hiring the best people, employee training, and maintaining a continuous improvement culture. I’m proud to say the Transplace teams are made up of logistics technology innovators with deep supply chain experience in key industries across North America and Europe.”

Connect with a Transplace expert to learn more about innovations in managed transportation services and customized logistics strategies for the automotive, chemical, consumer packaged goods, electronics and technology, energy, manufacturing, oil and gas, and retail industries: transplace.com/transplace-contact.

About ARC

ARC Advisory Group is the leading technology research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. ARC’s coverage of technology and trends extends from business systems to product and asset lifecycle management, supply chain management, operations management, energy optimization and automation systems. ARC’s analysts and consultants have the industry knowledge and the first-hand experience to help clients find the best answers to the complex business issues facing organizations today. Learn more at www.arcweb.com.

About Transplace

Transplace is a technology and services company that hosts a proprietary logistics platform and provides engineering and execution services for global shippers. The platform and service offering deliver process automation, network optimization, and transparency driving an improved service and cost position. Transplace also provides value-added services through our strategic capacity services business (truck brokerage and intermodal) and our border management business, which includes customs brokerage and logistics services on the Mexican border. With over 1,000 customers and $11 billion of Freight Under Management (FUM) in North America alone, and a growing client base in Europe, Transplace continues to deliver the intelligent solutions that grow and differentiate the supply chains of its customers. To learn more visit www.transplace.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and the Transplace Industry Blog:

https://twitter.com/transplace

https://www.facebook.com/transplace/

https://blog.transplace.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200720005476/en/