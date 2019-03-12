Transplace : Shipper Symposium to Focus on Supply Chain Innovation & the Economic Outlook

17th Annual Signature Event to Feature the KGC Direct President Ken Gronbach and Flywheel Sports CEO Sarah Robb O’Hagan

Transplace, a leading provider of transportation management services and logistics technology solutions, today announced the featured speakers and topics for its 17th annual Shipper Symposium. The signature event will be held at the Four Seasons Resort & Club Dallas at Las Colinas, Texas on May 6-8, 2019.

The Shipper Symposium is an educational forum that brings together shippers, transportation practitioners, analysts and academics to identify strategies for navigating the ongoing trends and challenges impacting the supply chain. This year’s broad range of panels and seminars from supply chain, economic and business visionaries will provide attendees with a wealth of industry knowledge and the opportunity to expand their network.

This year’s featured speakers include:

Ken Gronbach, President, KGC Direct, LLC

Sarah Robb O’Hagan, CEO, Flywheel Sports

Brian Beaulieu, CEO, ITR Economics

Bruce Chan, Vice President and Senior Analyst, Stifel

Steve Banker, Vice President, SCM at ARC Advisory Group

“In today’s dynamic logistics marketplace, which includes increasingly challenging service standards, evolving industry technology capabilities, as well as fluctuating capacity and freight costs, it is important to position our customers with flexible, reliable and secure solutions for the future,” said Frank McGuigan, CEO, Transplace. “This year’s Shipper Symposium will focus on providing our customers with valuable insights into today’s logistics market and share strategies that attendees can apply to their organizations to successfully navigate today’s supply chain challenges.”

Key Highlights

After an engaging and insightful presentation at the 2017 Shipper Symposium, demographer Ken Gronbach returns for this year’s event. As the President of KGC Direct, Gronbach is an internationally respected demographer who has been able to forecast societal, commercial, economic, cultural and political phenomena with uncanny accuracy. During his presentation, he will share customized demographic research and discuss why he believes the United States is the best nation on earth – and that the country’s best days are still ahead.

Keynote speaker Sarah Robb O’Hagan has been described as everything from “Superwoman Undercover” to “The Pied Piper of Potential.” She is a currently the CEO of fast-growing indoor cycling company Flywheel Sports. She previously served as president of Equinox, global president of Gatorade, and GM and marketing director at Nike. Robb O’Hagan will discuss how to become the most “extreme” version of yourself by operating at the edge of your potential and building highly-collaborative and focused teams.

Also retuning this year is ITR Economics CEO Brian Beaulieu. Beaulieu has been providing workshops and economic analysis seminars in seven countries to thousands of business owners and executives for the last 31 years. He will speak on improving an organization’s domestic and global perspective and how to forecast, plan and increase profits based on business cycle trend analysis.

Bruce Chan, vice president and senior analyst in the Transportation & Logistics Equity Research Group at Stifel, will focus his conversation on the global logistics industry, including freight forwarding, contract logistics, truck brokerage and asset-light trucking.

Steve Banker, vice president, SCM at ARC Advisory Group, has become one of the best-known industry analysts covering supply chain management as a coauthor of Logistics Viewpoints and a Forbes.com contributor. During the event, he will discuss some of the newest supply chain technologies, best practices and emerging industry trends.

Registration for the 2019 Transplace Shipper Symposium and further details regarding the agenda and speakers can be found at: http://shippersymposium.com.

