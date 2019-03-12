Transplace : Shipper Symposium to Focus on Supply Chain Innovation & the Economic Outlook

Transplace,
a leading provider of transportation management services and logistics
technology solutions, today announced the featured speakers and topics
for its 17th annual Shipper
Symposium. The signature event will be held at the Four Seasons
Resort & Club Dallas at Las Colinas, Texas on May 6-8, 2019.
The Shipper Symposium is an educational forum that brings together
shippers, transportation practitioners, analysts and academics to
identify strategies for navigating the ongoing trends and challenges
impacting the supply chain. This year’s broad range of panels and
seminars from supply chain, economic and business visionaries will
provide attendees with a wealth of industry knowledge and the
opportunity to expand their network.
This year’s featured speakers include:
-
Ken Gronbach, President, KGC Direct, LLC
-
Sarah Robb O’Hagan, CEO, Flywheel Sports
-
Brian Beaulieu, CEO, ITR Economics
-
Bruce Chan, Vice President and Senior Analyst, Stifel
-
Steve Banker, Vice President, SCM at ARC Advisory Group
“In today’s dynamic logistics marketplace, which includes increasingly
challenging service standards, evolving industry technology
capabilities, as well as fluctuating capacity and freight costs, it is
important to position our customers with flexible, reliable and secure
solutions for the future,” said Frank McGuigan, CEO, Transplace. “This
year’s Shipper Symposium will focus on providing our customers with
valuable insights into today’s logistics market and share strategies
that attendees can apply to their organizations to successfully navigate
today’s supply chain challenges.”
Key Highlights
After an engaging and insightful presentation at the 2017 Shipper
Symposium, demographer Ken Gronbach returns for this year’s event. As
the President of KGC Direct, Gronbach is an internationally respected
demographer who has been able to forecast societal, commercial,
economic, cultural and political phenomena with uncanny accuracy. During
his presentation, he will share customized demographic research and
discuss why he believes the United States is the best nation on earth –
and that the country’s best days are still ahead.
Keynote speaker Sarah Robb O’Hagan has been described as everything from
“Superwoman Undercover” to “The Pied Piper of Potential.” She is a
currently the CEO of fast-growing indoor cycling company Flywheel
Sports. She previously served as president of Equinox, global president
of Gatorade, and GM and marketing director at Nike. Robb O’Hagan will
discuss how to become the most “extreme” version of yourself by
operating at the edge of your potential and building
highly-collaborative and focused teams.
Also retuning this year is ITR Economics CEO Brian Beaulieu. Beaulieu
has been providing workshops and economic analysis seminars in seven
countries to thousands of business owners and executives for the last 31
years. He will speak on improving an organization’s domestic and global
perspective and how to forecast, plan and increase profits based on
business cycle trend analysis.
Bruce Chan, vice president and senior analyst in the Transportation &
Logistics Equity Research Group at Stifel, will focus his conversation
on the global logistics industry, including freight forwarding, contract
logistics, truck brokerage and asset-light trucking.
Steve Banker, vice president, SCM at ARC Advisory Group, has become one
of the best-known industry analysts covering supply chain management as
a coauthor of Logistics Viewpoints and a Forbes.com contributor.
During the event, he will discuss some of the newest supply chain
technologies, best practices and emerging industry trends.
Registration for the 2019 Transplace Shipper Symposium and further
details regarding the agenda and speakers can be found at: http://shippersymposium.com.
