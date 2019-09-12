Transplace :'s 2019 Carrier Symposium Examines Freight Market Trends & Honors Carrier of Choice Excellence Award Winners

Today, Transplace, a leading provider of transportation management services and logistics technology, concluded its 2019 Carrier Symposium. The annual event provides education, recognition, and appreciation for the over 32 thousand transportation carriers who provide capacity in support of Transplace's customers.

This year’s event focused on the latest topics impacting the transportation industry, including both capacity excesses and shortages, ELDs, regulatory changes, and driver issues. Attendees also heard insights and solutions for navigating today’s challenging freight market, including ways to improve shipper-carrier relationships through “preferred shipper” and “preferred carrier” initiatives, and how to leverage technology innovations to improve efficiency and real-time freight visibility.

“We pride ourselves in having some of the strongest carrier relationships in the industry,” said Frank McGuigan, CEO, Transplace. “Our Carrier Symposium offers a unique opportunity for our carrier partners to collaborate with Transplace leadership to discuss better services, operational efficiencies, and cost savings for carriers and shippers alike. It is also a chance for us to recognize those carriers that have gone above and beyond the call of duty by providing the highest levels of service, embracing our technology for improved visibility, and establishing quality relationships amongst all stakeholders.”

At the event, Transplace recognized carriers in the following categories:

National Truckload Carrier of the Year: Contract Freighters, Dart Transit Company

Regional Truckload Carrier of the Year: Alabama Motor Express, City Dash, French Trucking

Temperature Controlled Carrier of the Year: Crete Carrier Corporation, Shaffer Trucking

Bulk Carrier of the Year: Dana Transport

Flatbed Carrier of the Year: Maverick Transportation

Private Fleet Carrier of the Year: Poly Trucking

Truckload Carrier of the Year: TMJ ONE EXPRESS

Dedicated Fleet Carrier of the Year: Epes Transport System

Refrigerated LTL Carrier of the Year: Frozen Food Express

National LTL Carrier of the Year: Old Dominion Freight Lines

Regional LTL Carrier of the Year: REDDAWAY, Holland Regional Trucking, Averitt Express

Laredo Domestic Carrier of the Year, Mexico: Texas International Enterprises

Cross-border Carrier of the Year, Mexico: TUM Logistics Carrier Division, Auto Líneas América

Cross Dock Carrier of the Year, Mexico: Xpress International

Temperature Controlled Domestic Carrier of the Year, Canada: Citizen Logistics

Temperature Controlled Cross-border Carrier of the Year, Canada: S.M. Freight

Refrigerated Cross-border Carrier of the Year, Canada: 808 Express Inc.

Dry Van Carrier of the Year, Canada: Shabad Transport

Selection for these awards was based on companywide, quantitative data, as well as survey feedback from key Transplace account teams. Specific areas of emphasis in the selection process included: on-time service, tender acceptance, claims and SmartWay score, as well as factors related to ease of doing business, such as customer service, responsiveness and the accuracy and timeliness of invoicing and status updates.

