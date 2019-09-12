Log in
Transplace :'s 2019 Carrier Symposium Examines Freight Market Trends & Honors Carrier of Choice Excellence Award Winners

09/12/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

Today, Transplace, a leading provider of transportation management services and logistics technology, concluded its 2019 Carrier Symposium. The annual event provides education, recognition, and appreciation for the over 32 thousand transportation carriers who provide capacity in support of Transplace's customers.

This year’s event focused on the latest topics impacting the transportation industry, including both capacity excesses and shortages, ELDs, regulatory changes, and driver issues. Attendees also heard insights and solutions for navigating today’s challenging freight market, including ways to improve shipper-carrier relationships through “preferred shipper” and “preferred carrier” initiatives, and how to leverage technology innovations to improve efficiency and real-time freight visibility.

“We pride ourselves in having some of the strongest carrier relationships in the industry,” said Frank McGuigan, CEO, Transplace. “Our Carrier Symposium offers a unique opportunity for our carrier partners to collaborate with Transplace leadership to discuss better services, operational efficiencies, and cost savings for carriers and shippers alike. It is also a chance for us to recognize those carriers that have gone above and beyond the call of duty by providing the highest levels of service, embracing our technology for improved visibility, and establishing quality relationships amongst all stakeholders.”

At the event, Transplace recognized carriers in the following categories:

  • National Truckload Carrier of the Year: Contract Freighters, Dart Transit Company
  • Regional Truckload Carrier of the Year: Alabama Motor Express, City Dash, French Trucking
  • Temperature Controlled Carrier of the Year: Crete Carrier Corporation, Shaffer Trucking
  • Bulk Carrier of the Year: Dana Transport
  • Flatbed Carrier of the Year: Maverick Transportation
  • Private Fleet Carrier of the Year: Poly Trucking
  • Truckload Carrier of the Year: TMJ ONE EXPRESS
  • Dedicated Fleet Carrier of the Year: Epes Transport System
  • Refrigerated LTL Carrier of the Year: Frozen Food Express
  • National LTL Carrier of the Year: Old Dominion Freight Lines
  • Regional LTL Carrier of the Year: REDDAWAY, Holland Regional Trucking, Averitt Express
  • Laredo Domestic Carrier of the Year, Mexico: Texas International Enterprises
  • Cross-border Carrier of the Year, Mexico: TUM Logistics Carrier Division, Auto Líneas América
  • Cross Dock Carrier of the Year, Mexico: Xpress International
  • Temperature Controlled Domestic Carrier of the Year, Canada: Citizen Logistics
  • Temperature Controlled Cross-border Carrier of the Year, Canada: S.M. Freight
  • Refrigerated Cross-border Carrier of the Year, Canada: 808 Express Inc.
  • Dry Van Carrier of the Year, Canada: Shabad Transport

Selection for these awards was based on companywide, quantitative data, as well as survey feedback from key Transplace account teams. Specific areas of emphasis in the selection process included: on-time service, tender acceptance, claims and SmartWay score, as well as factors related to ease of doing business, such as customer service, responsiveness and the accuracy and timeliness of invoicing and status updates.

Connect with a Transplace expert to learn more about our logistics management services or capacity solutions: transplace.com/transplace-contact/.

About Transplace

Transplace is the leading provider of transportation management services and logistics technology, helping manufacturers, retailers and distributors optimize supply chain operations and increase financial performance. Offering a complete suite of transportation management, strategic capacity, and cross-border & global trade services, Transplace’s customizable logistics solutions and best-in-class technology gives businesses greater control of their transportation operations and enhanced visibility of shipments and overall supply chain performance. With deep expertise in key vertical markets, including consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, retail and chemicals, Transplace works to strategically design and manage customer networks in the most efficient, cost-effective manner. As North America’s largest transportation management provider, Transplace leverages its entire network to solve large-scale, complex supply chain problems for its customers. From small-to-medium businesses to global brands, Transplace delivers the optimal blend of actionable business intelligence and operational excellence you need to manage your supply chain with certainty. Learn more at www.transplace.com.

Follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and the Transplace Industry Blog:

http://twitter.com/transplace

http://www.facebook.com/Transplace

https://blog.transplace.com/


© Business Wire 2019
