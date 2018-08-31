Transplant Diagnostics: The Global Market to 2024 with Profiles for Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Illumina, F. Hoffman La-Roche, Abbott, Bio-Rad Labs, Immucor, and Omixon - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Transplant
Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology
(Molecular Assays, Non-Molecular Assays), By Product (Reagents &
Consumables, Instruments), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2024"
The global transplant diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD
895.2 million by 2024 It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% over
the forecast period.
Increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases frequently
leading to organ failure is creating an upsurge in demand for transplant
procedures. In addition, adoption of stem cell therapy and personalized
medicine is escalating, thereby influencing demand for transplant
diagnostics.
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology is rapidly replacing
traditional diagnostic methods, such as serological techniques employed
in Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) typing, owing to growing demand for
high-throughput diagnostic tools with enhanced accuracy.
Market growth is expected to be restrained by factors such as
reimbursement controversies and ethical issues in some parts of the
world. In addition, high cost of performing HLA matching using
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and NGS devices is challenging the
growth of the transplant diagnostics market in developing countries.
Key Findings
-
PCR-based molecular assay captured the largest share in the overall
market in 2016 due to extensive adoption in HLA typing
-
The sequencing-based typing segment is anticipated to witness
significant growth from 2016 to 2024. High adoption of NGS is a major
factor driving segment growth
-
In 2016, the reagents and consumables segment accounted for the
largest market share attributed to repeat purchase
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Research Methodology
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Transplant Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4 Transplant Diagnostics Market: Technology Estimates & Trend
Analysis
Chapter 5 Transplant Diagnostics Market: Product Estimates & Trend
Analysis
Chapter 6 Transplant Diagnostic Market: Regional Estimates & Trend
Analysis, by Technology & Product Type
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape - Company Profiles
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
-
QIAGEN
-
Illumina Inc.
-
F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.
-
Abbott
-
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
-
IMMUCOR
-
Omixon Inc.
