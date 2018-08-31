Log in
Transplant Diagnostics: The Global Market to 2024 with Profiles for Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Illumina, F. Hoffman La-Roche, Abbott, Bio-Rad Labs, Immucor, and Omixon - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/31/2018 | 01:30pm CEST

The "Transplant Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Molecular Assays, Non-Molecular Assays), By Product (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transplant diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 895.2 million by 2024 It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

Increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases frequently leading to organ failure is creating an upsurge in demand for transplant procedures. In addition, adoption of stem cell therapy and personalized medicine is escalating, thereby influencing demand for transplant diagnostics.

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology is rapidly replacing traditional diagnostic methods, such as serological techniques employed in Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) typing, owing to growing demand for high-throughput diagnostic tools with enhanced accuracy.

Market growth is expected to be restrained by factors such as reimbursement controversies and ethical issues in some parts of the world. In addition, high cost of performing HLA matching using Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and NGS devices is challenging the growth of the transplant diagnostics market in developing countries.

Key Findings

  • PCR-based molecular assay captured the largest share in the overall market in 2016 due to extensive adoption in HLA typing
  • The sequencing-based typing segment is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2016 to 2024. High adoption of NGS is a major factor driving segment growth
  • In 2016, the reagents and consumables segment accounted for the largest market share attributed to repeat purchase

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Transplant Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Transplant Diagnostics Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Transplant Diagnostics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Transplant Diagnostic Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Technology & Product Type

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape - Company Profiles

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • QIAGEN
  • Illumina Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.
  • Abbott
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • IMMUCOR
  • Omixon Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jplc64/transplant?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
