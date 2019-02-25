Log in
Transporeon Group Americas business development director honored by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

02/25/2019 | 10:43am EST

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transporeon Group Americas, a global provider of a cloud-based supply chain execution platform encompassing transportation management, carrier sourcing and dock scheduling, is pleased to announce that Business Development Director Patrick Pretorius has been selected by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine as a 2019 Pro to Know.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2019 Pros to Know
Patrick Pretorius, business development director of Transporeon Group Americas, has been named a 2019 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine


Patrick is a transportation and logistics subject-matter expert with over 14 years of cross-functional experience in Africa, Europe, Asia and America. He excels in assisting global logistics and transportation procurement teams with the implementation of value-driven and sustainable strategies, enabling a more strategic, optimized multi-modal sourcing process.

“Visibility, greater innovation and faster time-to-market are having a significant impact on the manufacturing industry—and are all gains that can be traced back to an increasingly digitalized supply chain,” says Ed Moran, managing director and senior vice president of sales and marketing at Transporeon Group Americas. “Patrick continues to guide his clients on a journey to digital transformation by introducing them to efficiency-building programs and tools that drive collaboration. We congratulate Patrick on his well-earned achievement.”

The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises, that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business climate. This year’s list includes the 2019 Provider Pros to Know—individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges—and Practitioner Pros, who do the same within their own companies.

About Transporeon Group Americas

Headquartered in Ulm, Germany, Transporeon is the leading cloud-based logistics platform, linking manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers with logistics service providers via the largest network of its kind. The group digitizes the entire logistics supply chain, providing software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that connect a global network of over 1,000 shippers and trading companies, almost 90,000 carriers, and over 100,000 users in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.transporeon-group.com/us.

For More Information Contact:
Krishna Gilligan
Transporeon Group Americas
267-281-1634
gilligan@transporeon.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/823684ff-2a03-4fa8-a238-aee649329c78

Logo_GROUP_RGB.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
