Transport Services, Inc. : Named Among Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the 2nd Time

Transport Services, Inc., a full-service semi-trailer dealership with locations in Northeastern and Central Ohio, has once again earned its way on to the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“It is an honor to be on the Inc. 5000 list for the second time because it shows sustained growth. Being ranked on growth percentage means we’re partially competing against our past success, and this proves we’re up to the task,” says Adam Therrien, President of Transport Services, Inc. “Our growth reflects our loyal customer base, a business plan that places customer experience at the top of our list of priorities, and our dedicated and talented employees. We would not be where we are today without each and every one of Transport Services’ team members.”

Transport Services, Inc. was also recognized by The Cleveland Plain Dealer as a 2019 Top Workplace earlier this year, making the list now four years straight.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Contributing to this data, Transport Services, Inc. grew over 56% from 2016 to 2018. Under the leadership of the current management team, the company has added 41 new employees and grown by 173% since 2012 when Adam Therrien became President of the company. In November of last year, the company completed its first acquisition, acquiring a well-respected semi-tractor and trailer service shop located in Columbus, Ohio.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor-in-chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Transport Services, Inc.

Transport Services was established in 1976 in Cleveland, Ohio as a sales-only semi-trailer dealer. Today, the company provides new and used semi-trailer sales, rental and leasing services, as well as a large inventory of semi-trailer parts and an extensive list of repair and maintenance services. Transport Services is now the largest Hyundai Translead dealer in Ohio, with full-service dealerships located in Northeastern and Central Ohio and a rental fleet of over 2,000 trailers. The current headquarters is still located in Cleveland, Ohio and sits on more than 30 acres, includes 18 service bays and a 10,000 square-foot parts warehouse. A second full-service location in Columbus, Ohio operates 11 services bays and a state-of-the-art paint booth. The company is committed to being an integral part of its customers’ success by providing outstanding customer service, technical knowledge, experience and commitment to any and all of their transportation equipment needs. The company’s success is built on the skills and efforts and continued development of each company employee. For more information, visit transportservices.com.

