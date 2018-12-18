Transportation Advocates Commend States' Announcement to Develop Regional Program to Modernize Transportation and Reduce Vehicle Pollution

Leading environmental, scientific, transportation, health, and business
organizations working to advance modern, clean, equitable and low-carbon
transportation celebrated an announcement today from nine Northeast and
Mid-Atlantic governors and the Mayor of Washington, D.C. to move forward
with a regional clean transportation initiative.
These 10 members of the Transportation & Climate Initiative (TCI) will
now transition from a year-long public comment phase, which engaged
communities, businesses and stakeholders across the region, to begin
crafting policies and programs to address their transportation
challenges, improve mobility, provide more transportation options and
curb the largest source of pollution that contributes to climate change.
Today’s announcement marks the next big step for a handful of states and
the District of Columbia that pledged to begin development of a regional
policy during the Bonn Climate Change Summit in November 2017. With the
addition of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Virginia Governor Ralph
Northam, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the regional clean
transportation initiative is demonstrating growth and strong momentum
that could prompt more states to join in support of a regional plan.
Leading transportation policy experts commented on the recent
announcement by the Governors of CT, DE, MA, MD, NJ, PA, RI, VA and VT,
and Mayor of Washington, D.C.
Bruce Ho, senior advocate, climate and clean energy, Natural
Resources Defense Council: “Our transportation system is in crisis,
and fixing decades of neglect will require strong, aggressive leadership
at all levels of government. This commitment from Northeast and
Mid-Atlantic states to transform and modernize our aging transportation
– from cleaner cars and trucks to more efficient buses, trains, and
walkable and bikeable communities – will make us safer and healthier and
help meet the transportation needs of all residents. We stand ready to
work with governors and stakeholders across the region to advance this
bold, bipartisan commitment.”
Jordan Stutt, director of carbon programs, Acadia Center said:
“This is what climate leadership looks like. These states have gathered
input from 500 stakeholders over the last year, and now they’re using
that feedback to inform climate action. The plan they have unveiled
today will make our air cleaner while unleashing investments to deliver
the modern, accessible transportation options that the region demands.”
“These nine states and the District of Columbia inspire us all with this
ambitious, regional, bi-partisan plan to tackle one of the biggest
challenges—cutting greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation
sector by transitioning to clean transportation. Were these states a
country, it would be the world’s fifth-largest economy, just behind
Germany,” said Ken Kimmell, president, Union of Concerned Scientists.
“These states help reassure an anxious world that the United States is
still in the fight, while meeting the pressing needs of their residents
who want clean, reliable, affordable transportation options. UCS
applauds the Governors and other leaders who have taken this step, and
we will work with them and a diverse set of stakeholders to bring this
proposed plan over the finish line.”
“As climate pollution rises, it’s more important than ever that state
leaders take action to address climate change -- and that’s exactly what
the Northeast is doing,” said Mark Kresowik, regional deputy
director, Sierra Club. “Developing a modern, clean transportation
system by expanding access to electric vehicles, public transit, and
walkable and bikeable communities will save lives, create new jobs, and
help people get where they're going faster. That's why there’s
overwhelming public support for action.”
Chris Dempsey of Transportation for Massachusetts said: “On
behalf of our more than 70 transportation, environmental, and planning
organizations, we applaud Governor Baker’s leadership in advancing the
Transportation Climate Initiative (TCI) as part of his strategy to
aggressively move Massachusetts away from the use of carbon fuels. By
joining other states from the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic in advancing
TCI, Governor Baker has demonstrated the type of bipartisan, innovative,
and reform-minded approach to complex problems for which he is known.”
“Business leaders in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic know that fighting
climate change is not a zero sum game. We can reduce emissions and
safeguard our environment all while growing the economy,” said Noah
Dubin, eastern states advocate, E2. “This regional approach to
lowering transportation emissions is a perfect example; it will create
jobs, modernize infrastructure to meet commuter’s 21st-century needs,
and spur innovation up and down the East Coast.”
Nick Sifuentes, executive director, Tri-State Transportation Campaigns
said: "The northeast has made tremendous progress on combating
greenhouse gases and pollution from power plants. Thanks to that hard
work across multiple states, emissions have decreased significantly. Now
it's time for us to tackle the transportation sector, which has become
the single largest contributor to greenhouse gases in the region. The
Transportation and Climate Initiative is the best way to bring states
together to keep up what has become the biggest fight of our generation."
“The health and economic well-being of people and our planet depend on
bold action today to create a transportation system for the future,”
said Amy Laura Cahn, director, Healthy Communities & Environmental
Justice program at Conservation Law Foundation. “Environmental
justice communities have the fewest resources to adapt to the impacts of
climate change but have long borne the greatest burdens of pollution and
transportation inequity. We welcome a regional problem-solving approach,
but our most disadvantaged residents must have a seat at the table.”
Claire Coleman, climate and energy attorney, Connecticut Fund for the
Environment said: “Transportation is the largest contributor of
emissions in Connecticut, and pollutants from dirty cars hurt our
residents—especially those in low-income communities. A regional plan to
tackle these emissions equitably will be good for Connecticut’s health
and economy, and will generate badly-needed revenue to clean up our air
and modernize aging transportation systems. Connecticut Fund for the
Environment is thrilled that our state will continue to work with its
neighbors to move this critical policy forward.”
Omer W. Khwaja, Esq., New York campaign director, Jobs to Move America
said: "Significant benefits to working people will flow from investing
in a measured transition to a clean transportation system in the
Northeast region: job-pipelines for disadvantaged workers, improved
access to clean air and public transportation for working communities,
and job retraining opportunities for those currently working in
industries dependent on fossil fuel. Jobs to Move America is confident
that lifting workers' concerns at these listening sessions will help
accelerate this transition."
Alexander Rodriguez, organizer, Chispa Community said: “Climate
change is the struggle of our generation and Connecticut has led the way
when it comes to cutting emissions and investing in clean energy. This
initiative is the next step in the fight to protect our
communities--especially the most vulnerable among us--and turn the tide
against climate change. Carbon pollution, rising sea levels, and severe
weather events affect us all, but they don't affect us all equally.
Communities of color and low-income communities are often hit the
hardest, and this initiative addresses those inequalities while
providing transportation solutions that are clean, equitable, and
forward-thinking."
Rick Dimino, president and CEO, A Better City said: “This is a
great opportunity to use a proven market mechanism to help the
Commonwealth achieve our transportation and climate goals as well as the
recommendations set out in the Governor’s Future of Transportation
Commission Report. We look forward to working with the Baker
administration as well as the other East Coast states to ensure an
effective and efficient cap-and-invest system is implemented and
utilized to advance these important goals.”
“The Northeast Clean Energy Council (NECEC) is excited to see a regional
effort to advance clean transportation finally bearing fruit. We applaud
the nine participating states and Washington, D.C., for their
leadership,” said Peter Rothstein, president, NECEC. “NECEC and
our member companies look forward to building on today’s commitment.
Together, we can create a modern, non-emitting transportation system
that works for our economy and our environment.”
Michael Green, executive director, Climate XChange said: “The
Northeast and Mid-Atlantic have the opportunity to lead the nation on
clean transportation with carbon pricing. This policy can create less
congested roadways, cleaner air, and thousands of jobs. The states’
collective action shows that not only can we lead but we can do it in a
bipartisan way. We look forward to learning more about the
implementation process and how we can work towards a cleaner
transportation system in the region.”
Kai Salem, program associate, Green Energy Consumer Alliance
said: “Green Energy Consumers Alliance is a non-profit consumer and
environmental advocacy organization based in Massachusetts and Rhode
Island. We harness the power of our members to speed the transition to a
clean energy future. Our transportation system, the largest emissions
source in the northeast, must undergo a drastic transformation to become
equitable, accessible, and less polluting. We strongly support today’s
announcement and the Governors’ intent to pursue a regional
transportation strategy as a crucial first step.”
Nancy Goodman, vice president for policy, The Environmental League of
MA said: “We applaud the nine states and DC for committing to
working together to reduce transportation emissions and moving us
towards a cleaner, greener future. Committing as a region to designing a
market based program holds great promise for environmental, equity and
economic benefits.”
Zoe Lipman, director, Vehicles and Advanced Transportation Program at
BlueGreen Alliance said: “We applaud the important step taken by
these states and Washington, D.C. to address America’s climate and
economic challenges, and to help ensure the U.S. leads in the
development of the next generation of transportation, vehicles,
technology, and infrastructure. With sound design and implementation,
the program can not only cut emissions and strengthen communities, but
help rebuild American manufacturing and secure and create good paying
American jobs for today and tomorrow.”
“The transportation sector in the U.S. is currently the number one
contributor to greenhouse gas pollution that causes climate change,”
says Lynn Scarlett, vice president of policy and government affairs,
The Nature Conservancy. “We applaud these states who have taken
up the challenge to address climate change – one that emphasizes
reducing traffic congestion, increases the use of public transportation,
alleviates stress on infrastructure, and improves air quality. We look
forward to working with the states and with other stakeholders to
sustain economic opportunities while safeguarding a future for our
children.”
“We urgently need to modernize our transportation system to provide
people with affordable, reliable transportation solutions that meet
their everyday needs and reduce transportation sector emissions,” said Jim
Madej, CEO of VEIC. “We commend Governor Phil Scott for taking this
historic step to work collaboratively with other leaders across the
Northeast and Mid-Atlantic to address these pressing issues.”
“There are tremendous environmental, economic and equity-creating
benefits at our fingertips if we get serious about transforming our
outdated regional transportation system,” said Johanna Miller, energy
and climate action program director, Vermont Natural Resources Council. “We
can create a cleaner, more efficient, accessible and affordable 21st
century transportation network but we need supportive policy frameworks
that drive that innovation and transformation. Broad and bold political
leadership is essential and today’s announcement is a positive step
forward.”
ABOUT THE GROUPS
The organizations quoted in this release are part of a broad coalition
of groups advancing modern, efficient, equitable, and clean, low-carbon
transportation solutions in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The groups
are focused on improving our transportation system -- the ways we move
people and goods in the region – to spur economic growth, make us
healthier and safer, clean up the environment, and improve our quality
of life.
An improved transportation system means more clean cars and trucks, more
reliable mass transit, more walkable and bikeable communities, and
investments that connect everyone, including those in underserved and
rural areas.
