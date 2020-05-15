Log in
Transportation Analytics Helped a Transportation and Logistics Provider to Improve Profit Margins by 3% | A Success Story of Quantzig

05/15/2020 | 09:11am EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest transportation analytics engagement for a transportation and logistics provider based out of the US. The client wanted to leverage transportation analytics to identify and integrate the datasets generated by various business processes and improve profit margins.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005251/en/

Transportation Analytics Helped a Transportation and Logistics Provider to Improve Profit Margins by 3% (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rapidly growing business landscape and the acceleration of exploitable and open-ended, unstructured data, has triggered significant disruptions across industries, including the transportation industry. However, most transportation and logistics service providers have not kept pace with the proliferation of datasets that are now easily available to them. The exponential growth of transport data sets has spurred the adoption of advanced transportation analytics models to tackle the challenges arising due to the rising volumes of data. The challenges have further been compounded by the rising concerns surrounding the identifiable nature of data that is being collected without the consent of the transmitter.

Request a free proposal to figure out how transportation analytics can help you help you discover optimized routes.

The Business Problem

The client is a leading transportation and logistics service provider with operations spread across North America. They specialize in offering car rental services, as well as vehicle sharing and leasing solutions to cater to the diverse needs of its customer base. By leveraging Quantzig’s transportation analytics solutions, they wanted to transform the fleet management process and enable more accurate fleet transfer decisions by centralizing and automating their fleet data management systems.

Transportation analytics revolves around data discovery and analysis for better understanding of industry needs and challenges,” says a transportation analytics expert from Quantzig.

We can help you build a plan to effectively manage and tackle issues related to transportation management. Contact our experts to know more about our transportation analytics capabilities.

Our Approach

Quantzig’s deep expertise in applying advanced analytics, machine learning algorithms, and AI to transport and sales data empowered the client to identify and integrate new data sets to identify better route plans and optimize their strategies. With the help of advanced transportation analytics solutions, the client was to identify and capitalize on new opportunities to drive business growth, create value, digitize business processes, and optimize routes.

Quantzig's transportation analytics solutions helped the client to:

  • Improve fleet utilization rate by a whopping 15%
  • Integrate and orchestrate all its IT systems to improve operational efficiency and reduce risks
  • Request a free demo for exhaustive insights on transportation analytics.

The client was able to establish a centralized database to eliminate the data redundancy and better understand market needs. A streamlined approach eliminated the needs for manual routing and monitoring processes. As a result, they now predict demand with an accuracy of 80%, due to which their profit margins increased by 3%, while their vehicle transfer and idle time decreased significantly. Learn how our transportation analytics solutions can help you transform your business processes and increase profit margins. Request for more information now!

Recent Success Stories:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
