Transportation Companies Dominate Husch Blackwell's Top U.S. Postal Service Suppliers List

02/24/2020 | 02:13pm EST

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husch Blackwell announced today the publication of its Top 150 U.S. Postal Service Suppliers list, an annual look at the companies with the largest supplier relationships with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). This year’s rankings reveal an increase in the number of transportation companies at the top of the list. Seven of the top 10 companies are involved in transportation, one more than in fiscal year 2018, led by Federal Express with just over $2 billion in revenue from USPS.

“Transportation is central to mail and parcel delivery, so it is no surprise that the companies who move the mail continue to dominate the top of the list,” said David Hendel, the chair of Husch Blackwell’s Postal Service Contracting practice and a partner in the firm’s Government Contracts group. “All three of the newcomers to the top 10 are transportation-related companies with several more positioned in the next ten. Transportation spending in 2019 also reached an all-time high, totaling $9 billion.”

Hendel has compiled the Top 150 list annually since 1999. The list is based on data received in response to Freedom of Information Act requests and consolidates entries for affiliated companies.

The suppliers listed among the Husch Blackwell Top 150 U.S. Postal Service Suppliers list accounted for $10.3 billion, roughly five percent above the previous year’s total. The top 10 USPS suppliers earned $4.2 billion in fiscal year 2018, roughly in line with FY 2018. 

As it has since 2002, Federal Express Corporation led the Top 150, once again topping the $2 billion mark it first reached last year and seeing approximately 2.5 percent increases in its USPS revenues. FedEx carries package and letter mail for the Postal Service. FedEx’s contract air cargo network contract with the Postal Service continues for another four years, ending on September 29, 2024.

Top 10 USPS Suppliers, FY 2019*

2019 RankSupplier NameFY19 TotalsPayment Location2018 Rank
1Federal Express Corporation$2,050,716,860.98Pasadena, CA1
2EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation$419,662,347.85Statesville, NC3
3Eagle Express Lines, Inc.$390,444,985.04Homewood, IL2
4Pat Salmon & Sons, Inc.$341,072,753.43Little Rock, AR28
5Postal Fleet Services, Inc.$248,967,211.46St. Augustine, FL12
6United Parcel Service of America, Inc.$211,210,699.94Louisville, KY5
7Victory Packaging$210,917,649.33Houston, TX4
8HP Enterprise Services, LLC$193,053.629.38Plano, TX7
9United Airlines, Inc.$177,324,474.78Pasadena, CA10
10Kalitta Air, LLC$170,893,464.38Ypsilanti, MI21

*As in past years, not included are purchases made via credit cards (including U.S. Bank and Voyager card fuel purchases). When companies are believed to be affiliated or under common ownership, we have often consolidated their separate entries under the company with the highest individual ranking or best-known name. Our consolidations vary from year to year, and this may affect numerical rankings. City/state designations are derived from USPS’s payment records and may not be the contractor’s primary location.

About Husch Blackwell

Husch Blackwell is an industry-focused law firm with offices in 18 cities across the United States. The firm represents clients around the world in major industries including energy and natural resources; financial services and capital markets; food and agribusiness; healthcare, life sciences and education; real estate, development and construction; and technology, manufacturing and transportation. For more information, visit huschblackwell.com.

Steve Renau
Husch Blackwell
816-983-8783
steve.renau@huschblackwell.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
