Transportation Companies Dominate Husch Blackwell's Top U.S. Postal Service Suppliers List

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husch Blackwell announced today the publication of its Top 150 U.S. Postal Service Suppliers list, an annual look at the companies with the largest supplier relationships with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). This year’s rankings reveal an increase in the number of transportation companies at the top of the list. Seven of the top 10 companies are involved in transportation, one more than in fiscal year 2018, led by Federal Express with just over $2 billion in revenue from USPS.

“Transportation is central to mail and parcel delivery, so it is no surprise that the companies who move the mail continue to dominate the top of the list,” said David Hendel, the chair of Husch Blackwell’s Postal Service Contracting practice and a partner in the firm’s Government Contracts group. “All three of the newcomers to the top 10 are transportation-related companies with several more positioned in the next ten. Transportation spending in 2019 also reached an all-time high, totaling $9 billion.”

Hendel has compiled the Top 150 list annually since 1999. The list is based on data received in response to Freedom of Information Act requests and consolidates entries for affiliated companies.

The suppliers listed among the Husch Blackwell Top 150 U.S. Postal Service Suppliers list accounted for $10.3 billion, roughly five percent above the previous year’s total. The top 10 USPS suppliers earned $4.2 billion in fiscal year 2018, roughly in line with FY 2018.

As it has since 2002, Federal Express Corporation led the Top 150, once again topping the $2 billion mark it first reached last year and seeing approximately 2.5 percent increases in its USPS revenues. FedEx carries package and letter mail for the Postal Service. FedEx’s contract air cargo network contract with the Postal Service continues for another four years, ending on September 29, 2024.

Top 10 USPS Suppliers, FY 2019*

2019 Rank Supplier Name FY19 Totals Payment Location 2018 Rank 1 Federal Express Corporation $2,050,716,860.98 Pasadena, CA 1 2 EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation $419,662,347.85 Statesville, NC 3 3 Eagle Express Lines, Inc. $390,444,985.04 Homewood, IL 2 4 Pat Salmon & Sons, Inc. $341,072,753.43 Little Rock, AR 28 5 Postal Fleet Services, Inc. $248,967,211.46 St. Augustine, FL 12 6 United Parcel Service of America, Inc. $211,210,699.94 Louisville, KY 5 7 Victory Packaging $210,917,649.33 Houston, TX 4 8 HP Enterprise Services, LLC $193,053.629.38 Plano, TX 7 9 United Airlines, Inc. $177,324,474.78 Pasadena, CA 10 10 Kalitta Air, LLC $170,893,464.38 Ypsilanti, MI 21

*As in past years, not included are purchases made via credit cards (including U.S. Bank and Voyager card fuel purchases). When companies are believed to be affiliated or under common ownership, we have often consolidated their separate entries under the company with the highest individual ranking or best-known name. Our consolidations vary from year to year, and this may affect numerical rankings. City/state designations are derived from USPS’s payment records and may not be the contractor’s primary location.

