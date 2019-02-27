Transportation Corridor Agencies Release Internal Audit Findings of Contractor Billings

The Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) recently performed a
scheduled and routine internal audit of invoice accounts payable
focusing on processing procedures and controls. TCA’s Internal Audit
team serves as an objective review function to examine and evaluate the
Agencies’ operations.
As part of this audit, TCA’s internal auditor reviewed two high-profile
communications contracts – Contract No. K000983 with Venture Strategic
and Contract No. K001162 with Curt Pringle and Associates.
Findings from the audit showed the following:
Contract No. K000983
-
Venture Strategic underbilled $13,020 by assigning incorrect billing
rates to Venture Strategic staff members and subconsultant staff
members.
-
Out of more than 11,000 entries, TCA identified a total of 13
duplicate billing entries for a total of $8,336 in overbilling.
-
Therefore, the findings determined a net underbilling of $4,684 to TCA.
Contract No. K001162 – The findings showed no evidence of billing
discrepancies.
After evaluating the audit findings, TCA immediately requested that
Venture Strategic submit an adjusted invoice correcting the errors.
As a result, TCA management will implement improvements, including
simplifying Venture Strategic’s invoice format.
