A formal vote to oppose AB 1273 will be brought to the April 11 Joint F/ETCA and SJHTCA Boards of Directors Meeting

Today, the Transportation Corridor Agencies’ (TCA) Chief Executive Officer Mike Kraman issued a letter regarding opposition to AB 1273.

“The Transportation Corridor Agencies strongly oppose AB 1273 by Assembly Member Bill Brough, which proposes to strip the local control away from a public transportation agency that has successfully planned, financed, and constructed 51 miles of state highways without the use of tax dollars.

TCA understands the importance of funding transportation infrastructure and Orange County’s Toll Roads are funded by the more than 325,000 daily customers who drive the roads. This unique funding model to finance current and future roadway projects has proven successful over the last 20 years.

AB 1273 not only prohibits TCA from fulfilling its core mission to enhance mobility in Orange County but also prevents TCA from utilizing its innovative funding to develop traffic relief solutions. We have more than $3 billion in planned projects, including local and regional partnerships to widen The Toll Roads when needed, to maintain free flow traffic, and to improve local streets and highways to create operational efficiencies with The Toll Road network.

TCA has undertaken 17 local transportation improvement projects in the last two decades. Currently, over $100 million in local partnership projects - Oso Bridge and Los Patrones Parkway - are under construction, with funding provided by TCA. Our ability to fund mobility improvements without impacting either SB1 funds from the state or Measure M revenue from the county ensures both Caltrans and the Orange County Transportation Authority can invest these funds in other critically needed projects around the region.

TCA’s Boards of Directors, representing 17 cities and the County, ensure the interests of local communities are served. It would be a huge step backward for Orange County and the entire Southern California region if TCA was stripped of its ability to establish and implement transportation options that best suit the needs of our local constituents and communities, add new road capacity or build-out our existing 51-miles of Toll Roads.

This bill silences local government voices and it would be legislatively irresponsible to pass AB 1273. I look forward to bringing this item to the Joint Boards of Directors Meeting on April 11, 2019 for discussion and recommendation to adopt an oppose position on AB 1273.”

