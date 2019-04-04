Today, the Transportation Corridor Agencies’ (TCA) Chief Executive
Officer Mike Kraman issued
a letter regarding opposition to AB 1273.
“The Transportation Corridor Agencies strongly oppose AB 1273 by
Assembly Member Bill Brough, which proposes to strip the local control
away from a public transportation agency that has successfully planned,
financed, and constructed 51 miles of state highways without the use of
tax dollars.
TCA understands the importance of funding transportation infrastructure
and Orange County’s Toll Roads are funded by the more than 325,000 daily
customers who drive the roads. This unique funding model to finance
current and future roadway projects has proven successful over the last
20 years.
AB 1273 not only prohibits TCA from fulfilling its core mission to
enhance mobility in Orange County but also prevents TCA from utilizing
its innovative funding to develop traffic relief solutions. We have more
than $3 billion in planned projects, including local and regional
partnerships to widen The Toll Roads when needed, to maintain free flow
traffic, and to improve local streets and highways to create operational
efficiencies with The Toll Road network.
TCA has undertaken 17 local transportation improvement projects in the
last two decades. Currently, over $100 million in local partnership
projects - Oso Bridge and Los Patrones Parkway - are under construction,
with funding provided by TCA. Our ability to fund mobility improvements
without impacting either SB1 funds from the state or Measure M revenue
from the county ensures both Caltrans and the Orange County
Transportation Authority can invest these funds in other critically
needed projects around the region.
TCA’s Boards of Directors, representing 17 cities and the County, ensure
the interests of local communities are served. It would be a huge step
backward for Orange County and the entire Southern California region if
TCA was stripped of its ability to establish and implement
transportation options that best suit the needs of our local
constituents and communities, add new road capacity or build-out our
existing 51-miles of Toll Roads.
This bill silences local government voices and it would be legislatively
irresponsible to pass AB 1273. I look forward to bringing this item to
the Joint Boards of Directors Meeting on April 11, 2019 for discussion
and recommendation to adopt an oppose position on AB 1273.”
