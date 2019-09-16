Tranzhalo : Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2019 Showcase Company

With over $4.3 billion in funding awarded to date, Venture Atlanta is the Southeast’s leading tech investor event

Tranzhalo, a cybersecurity technology company for connected and autonomous fleet vehicles, announced today that it has been chosen to participate as a rising star company at Venture Atlanta 2019.

Tranzhalo is one of 42 companies chosen from a national applicant pool of over 300 high-potential start-ups.

The 12th annual Venture Atlanta, the Southeast’s premier event for connecting technology innovation and investment capital, will be held October 16-17 in the heart of downtown Atlanta. Over 200 national investor funds will be represented, and attendance is expected to exceed 1,000 technology entrepreneurs, premier investors and key executives from across the country. Venture Atlanta has served as a launching pad for hundreds of companies over the past 12 years, connecting them with game-changing capital and opportunities to drive significant growth.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Atlanta’s finest up and coming companies at Venture Atlanta this year,” said Laura Wysong, Tranzhalo CEO and Founder. “We view Venture Atlanta as an opportunity to educate investors and connect with those interested in investing in Cybersecurity, Autonomous Vehicles, Connected Fleet Solutions, Data Analytics, and IoT. We are excited to share Tranzhalo’s unique approach to meeting the rapidly emerging, mission-critical cybersecurity needs of fleet management, trucking companies, and insurance carriers.”

Tranzhalo’s proprietary technology provides operators with real-time insights and remediation guidance for in-vehicle cybersecurity, risk and compliance issues. Laura Wysong’s deep knowledge of the cybersecurity and automotive industry made her aware of major flaws and substantial risks connected with vehicle security and led her to found Tranzhalo.

“With over $4.3 billion in funding awarded to date, Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the largest footprint in the Southeast, connecting the region’s best and brightest innovators with top-tier investors and other leaders in our technology ecosystem,” said Allyson Eman, executive director of Venture Atlanta. “This year, with over one-third of the presenting companies coming from outside Georgia, we’re thrilled to be showcasing the largest lineup yet, from emerging technologies to venture-stage companies that reflect our region’s incredible people, our innovation and continued opportunities for growth.”

During the two-day event, presenting companies and conference attendees will engage with regional as well as national venture capitalists, investors and other key players in the current technology landscape. The conference results in funding, national investor exposure and invaluable relationship-building with successful technology executives. In addition to hearing from the 36 presenting companies and lineup of over a dozen expert speakers, attendees will have an opportunity to network with 42 selected Venture Atlanta “startup showcase companies” to watch that represent the most exciting emerging technologies in the Southeast. These innovators will be highlighted with dedicated tables at the conference to provide sneak peeks into their plans and products. Atlanta-based independent investment management firm, Invesco, is this year’s premier sponsor. Techstars will help kick off the conference on October 14 with Techstars Atlanta 2019 Demo Day in partnership with Cox Enterprises.

To learn more about Tranzhalo, visit www.tranzhalo.com. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast’s technology innovation event, is where the region’s most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 350 companies and raise over $4.3 billion in funding to date, Venture Atlanta connects the region’s top entrepreneurs with local and national venture capitalists, bankers, angel investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of three leading Georgia business organizations: Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and visit our blog.

About Tranzhalo

Tranzhalo provides cybersecurity SaaS and hardware solutions for the connected and autonomous fleet and trucking market. Tranzhalo provides operators with real-time insights and remediation guidance for in-vehicle cybersecurity, risk and compliance issues including a vehicle “risk security rating” providing “LifeLock” like security for fleets.

