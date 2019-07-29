Traton to review potential Brexit measures in third-quarter
07/29/2019 | 05:00am EDT
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Traton Chief Financial Officer Christian Schulz on Monday said the truck and bus maker currently sees no need to draw up additional plans to prepare for a no-deal Brexit and would review the matter later in the year.
Furthermore Schulz said Traton had no plans to raise its stake in Navistar beyond the 16.85% it currently holds, adding that the partnership was going well.
