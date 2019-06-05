Trauma and Small Bone & Joint Reconstruction Markets to Grow by More Than $600 Million Each by 2022 – New Study by iData Research

iData
Research, a global consulting and market research firm, just
announced the publication of new research in the orthopedic device
market. While the two markets are interrelated, iData studies these
markets individually. There is an estimated 20% overlap between the
trauma devices market and the small bone and joint market, which
generally revolves around elective procedures.
The Trauma Devices Market is Driven by New Technology
According to iData’s latest research, the 2019 trauma devices market is
estimated to be over $6 billion and is expected to grow another $630
million by 2022, with the U.S. and European markets leading the way at
an estimated combined value of $4.5 billion. The largest overall segment
is the U.S. plate and screw market, which has an estimated 2019 value of
$1.2 billion. This market segment is also the most prevalent within the
Japanese and Chinese markets.
Several factors are driving growth in the trauma devices market, such as
aging population, various technological advancements, the roles these
devices play in essential surgery, and increasingly positive results in
clinical trials. Overall, the top player in this market is DePuy
Synthes, capturing significant revenue from its extensive line of
intramedullary nailing systems in addition to providing popular options
for plates and screws. The company is competing mainly with Stryker,
Zimmer Biomet, and Smith & Nephew, although leads with over one-third of
the market share in the U.S.
Small Bone and Joint Device Market is Driven by its Product Diversity
and Increasing Diabetes Prevalence
The 2019 small joint market’s estimated value is $3.5 billion, which
again, overlaps slightly with trauma devices. The U.S. region is also
the largest in this market, with an estimated 2019 value of $2.7
billion. The largest segment of this market is the shoulder
reconstruction device market, making up nearly half of the U.S. small
joint device market.
Ample product diversity and a wide range of technological advancements
will drive growth in the global small bone and joint market. The aging
population globally, and the increasing diabetes prevalence in the U.S.
and European markets will lead to more small joint conditions and
injuries, driving growth over the forecast period. As of 2018, DePuy
Synthes was the global market leader, but trailed behind Wright Medical
by a small margin in the United States.
