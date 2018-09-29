Travel Advisory: AirAsia Flights affected by Typhoon Trami

Flights to and from Haneda (HND) and Narita (NRT) in Tokyo Japan may also see disruption on 30th September 2018 to 1 October 2018. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep our guests updated on the latest developments.

Affected guests will be notified of their flight status via email and SMS. Guests with bookings to travel to/from Nagoya, Osaka, Haneda and Narita in Japan from now until 1 October 2018may choose one of the following service recovery options:

Move flight: One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 14 calendar daysfrom original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR Credit account: Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 90 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out; OR Full refund only applicable for affected guests on cancelled flights listed above: Obtain a full refund to your original payment method for the amount equivalent to your booking.

Guests who wish to move flight are required to provide a new flight date and time as well as passenger name(s) to our Customer Support team via Twitter (@AirAsiaSupport), Facebook (@AirAsiaSupport), or Live Chat at support.airasia.com.

You can also request for move flight orcredit account filling in an eForm

Click on the Email Us tab on the right panel Select Enquiry / Request under Type of Feedback Select Booking under Sub Category 1 Select Change Flight for Sub Category 2 Type in your option under Subject: 'Typhoon Trami Move Flight' or 'Typhoon Trami Credit Account' Complete the remaining form fields and click Submit to proceed To move flight, please provide new flight details (date and time) and passenger name(s)

For credit account, please provide your AirAsia BIG Loyalty member ID

To request for a full refund, fill in an eForm :

Click on Email Us tab on the right panel Select Refund under Type of Feedback Select Flight Cancellation under Sub Category 1 Type in your Subject: 'Typhoon Trami Refund' Complete the remaining form fields and click Submit to proceed

You may also contact us via the following channels :

For bookings made through a travel agent, group booking or third party, kindly contact the respective agent directly.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep our guests updated on the latest developments. Guests are advised to check their flight status and AirAsia's social media channels for further updates.

We strongly encourage all guests to update their contact details at My Bookings at airasia.com to ensure that they are notified of any updates to their flights.

For further information or assistance, please reach out to us via our contact channels listed on support.airasia.com.

We thank you in advance for your kind understanding and continued support.