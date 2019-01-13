Log in
Travel Advisory: AirAsia India flights impacted on account of Republic Day 2019 Airspace closure

01/13/2019 | 11:54pm EST

New Delhi, 14 January 2019 - Few flights operated by AirAsia India departing from and to New Delhi from 18-JAN to 26-JAN-19 (Except 19 JAN & 25 JAN) have been cancelled or rescheduled due to planned closure of New Delhi runway on account of Republic Day 2019 Airspace closure.

Affected guests will be notified via their registered email and SMS, and will be presented with the following service recovery options:

1. Move flight: One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 30 calendar days from original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR

2. Credit account: Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 90 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out; OR

3. Full refund: Obtain a full refund to your original payment method for the amount equivalent to your booking only if flights are cancelled.

Guests who wish to move flight are required to provide a new flight date and time as well as passenger name(s) to our Customer Support team via Twitter (@AirAsiaSupport), Facebook (@AirAsiaSupport), WeChat or Live Chat atsupport.airasia.com.

To request for a full refund for a cancelled flight,fill in an eForm :

1. Click on Email Us tab on the right panel

2. Select Refund under Type of Feedback

3. Select Flight Cancellation under Sub Category 1

4. Complete the remaining form fields and click Submit to proceed

You may also contact us via the following 24 hours channels:

· Live Chat (via support.airasia.com, 24 hours)

· Twitter: @AirAsiaSupport (24 hours)

· Facebook: @AirAsiaSupport (24 hours)

· Call Centres (via support.airasia.com)

· WeChat

For bookings made through a travel agent or third party, kindly contact the travel agent directly.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep our guests updated on the latest developments. Guests are advised to check airasia.com and AirAsia's social media channels for further updates.

We strongly encourage all guests to update their contact details at airasia.com to ensure that they are notified of any updates to their flights.

For further information or assistance, please reach out to us via our contact channels listed on support.airasia.com.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 04:53:02 UTC
